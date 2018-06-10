Yet another blockbuster game franchise is taking a cue from ‘Fortnite’ with a Battle Royale mode

source EA DICE

The massive success of “Fortnite” and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” is making major waves in the video game industry.

Earlier this year, Activision announced that this year’s “Call of Duty” would have a Battle Royale mode. On Saturday, EA announced that this year’s “Battlefield V” also will.

The announcement is indicative of how impactful the success of “Fortnite” and “PUBG” has been on the world of video games.

The next major entry in the “Battlefield” series is getting a huge new addition: A version of the massively popular Battle Royale mode that made “Fortnite” such a huge success.

“Battlefield V” is the latest major blockbuster to add a Battle Royale mode – “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” arrives this October with its own spin on the Battle Royale concept.

In the case of “Battlefield V,” the mode (titled simply “Royale”) won’t arrive alongside the game on October 19. Instead, it’s said to arrive some time after launch as part of EA’s plans for ongoing support of the game via downloadable updates.

The move to add a Battle Royale mode to the beloved “Battlefield” franchise was divisive among fans when EA announced it on Saturday afternoon at its annual “EA Play” event in Los Angeles. Some people cheered, while others booed:

People booed the Royale announcement for Battlefield V here at the conference. Didn’t see that coming, the booing not the Royale. — Andy McNamara (@GI_AndyMc) June 9, 2018

In the case of “Fortnite” and “PUBG,” Battle Royale means a 1-vs-100 fight to the death on an island that gets smaller by the minute. In the case of “Battlefield V,” it’s not clear how large the mode is or how it will work.

“It’s royale re-imagined for Battlefield,” senior producer Lars Gustavsson said of the mode. “So we bring those pillars of ‘Battlefield’ – destruction, team play, vehicles – into this new experience. We’ll bring you an experience that you haven’t played before – in ‘Battlefield,’ or anywhere else.”

He also said we’ll see more of this new mode later this year. For now, there’s a new trailer that offers a peek into the massive multiplayer component of “Battlefield V” – check it out right here: