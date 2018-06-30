My first impressions of “Battlefield V,” the successor to one of the best games I’ve played

source EA

In a strange way, I haven’t been too excited about “Battlefield V.”

It’s mostly because “Battlefield 1” – its predecessor – was so good that I didn’t exactly feel a need for a new “Battlefield” game. It had nothing to do with the somewhat controversial trailer, or anything EA and Dice announced during “Battlefield V’s” announcement.

But I’m certainly more interested after a few hours playing the new “Battlefield V” closed alpha.

Check out my first few impressions of “Battlefield V,” the successor to my favorite game:

(Handy tip: If you want to watch the GIFs below in better quality, hover over the GIFs, click the gear icon on the bottom right, and turn on “HD.”)

“Battlefield V” builds on the chaos that made “Battlefield 1” one of the best games I’ve ever played.

Your life in “Battlefield V” can be a brutal slog, and it’s hard not to grimace during the chaos of an intense fire fight.

It’s as much a video game as previous “Battlefield” games, but the incredible sounds of the battlefield, as well as the added animations, help make the game an “experience.”

Some might dislike the animations, as they can be seen as extra “fluff.” And to those players, I recommend “Call of Duty: WWII,” a boring game with zero depth if I’m honest. But “Battlefield V” recreates the chaos of war like no other game I’ve played, including the amazing “Battlefield 1.”

Going back to the sounds in the game, I felt like “Battlefield 1” had better audio so far. The audio in that game made me think “war is hell” every time I played it. The screams, shouts, explosions, and gunfire sounds truly gave a sense of the horrors of war, but I didn’t have the same sensation while playing “Battlefield V.”

Still, I’ve only played the closed alpha of “Battlefield V” so far, which is far from the complete version of the game. Here’s to hoping that the final version will have more immersive audio.

The graphics looks great, but not a massive leap from the previous “Battlefield 1” game.

source Business Insider

The graphics in “Battlefield 1” were stunning, so any improvement – no matter how small – is a plus in my book.

You have to be far more careful with your actions than previous “Battlefield” games.

The extra animations means it takes more time to do certain key things. You can’t just go near a downed player and revive them instantly from behind cover like you used to in “Battlefield 1,” for example.

To revive a player, you have to go through a short animation where you inject your team mate with a syringe. That animation might be short, but it’s long enough for an enemy to wipe you out if you didn’t deal with the enemy first. Sometimes, you’ll have to decide whether you’re safe enough to revive a player, or let them bleed out to keep yourself alive. Otherwise, you’ll likely get shot down by the same enemy who shot your team mate, and that’s not good for you, your downed team mate, or your team.

EA removed the enemy-spotting feature from previous “Battlefield ” games in “Battlefield V,” and it’s an adjustment for anyone who’s used to spotting enemies. It means you need to spend more time scoping the landscape for anything that moves than simply searching for a giant, visible red dot above the enemy player after they’ve been spotted by you or a teammate.

So far, it’s also difficult to make the distinction between your teammates and the enemy, at least on the single map that was available during the closed alpha of the game.

The new limited-ammo feature in “Battlefield V” is difficult, and I love it.

I had to be far more careful and selective with the battles I picked so that I didn’t waste the precious few round of ammunition I spawn with. You generally get about two magazines-worth of ammunition, and it makes the experience far more desperate than rolling onto the battlefield Rambo-style with four or more magazines.

You really want to avoid spraying with an automatic weapon or shooting wildly if you can. The game favors accuracy, positioning, and strategy.

You can get extra ammo from other players who can resupply you, or from resupply stations dotted around the map. But you need to get resupplied a lot faster and more often than previous “Battlefield” games, and there’s never a comfortable sense that you have enough ammunition. I was constantly checking my ammo reserves.

The situation can get tense and desperate when you have two rounds left for your primary weapon, your sidearm, and no squad mates left to resupply you while you’re defending an objective.

The new fortification-building feature is fine, but I never really saw any benefits of using it, and you don’t often have the time to fortify an area in the middle of a firefight.

EA introduced a new feature in “Battlefield V” where you can build fortifications. Perhaps I still need some more time to discover its benefits, but I haven’t really found it to be a useful or necessary feature.

You can only build fortifications in certain places, and it’s a slow process. I feel like it requires too much planning or thought in the fury of battle. Sure, a well organized squad can get the job done, but squads are rarely well organized in “Battlefield” games. I suppose you can fortify a quiet objective where nothing is happening in anticipation for the inevitable battle for that objective.

Overall, the “Battlefield V” closed alpha hints to a promising successor to the excellent “Battlefield 1.”

Simply put, “Battlefield V” is a no-brainer for “Battlefield 1” fans, even after playing the closed alpha version that’s far from complete.

As for anyone else, if you want the best first-person-shooter game you can possibly buy, “Battlefield V” will likely be the one when it’s fully released on October 16. And anyone looking for a good game that’ll carry them over into October, “Battlefield 1” will certainly fill the void until “Battlefield V.”