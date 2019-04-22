This website is my best-kept secret for finding trendy but affordable jewelry — it’s also a great place to shop for Mother’s Day gifts

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption A selection of trendy ear cuffs and hoop earrings from BaubleBar. source BaubleBar Facebook

Spending a lot of money on trendy jewelry can feel like a waste – once the trend is out of style, you’re left with an expensive piece you’ll likely get little wear out of.

BaubleBar was founded as a solution to this problem, and it’s now a retail destination for women seeking affordable, trendy jewelry.

We love BaubleBar’s selection of trendy jewelry for everyday wear, but its fine jewelry and personalized jewelry options make great Mother’s Day gifts, too.

Unless you’re shopping for something specific at a fine jewelry store, jewelry tends to be an afterthought. You go to your favorite store to pick up some clothes and there happens to be some necklaces and earrings clustered just before the check-out counter. You either throw a couple on the check-out counter, or glide on by without much thought.

Daniella Yacobovsky and Amy Jain started to wonder why there wasn’t a go-to retail destination for jewelry. Of course, there are the high-end jewelers, but most women reserve those for special occasions – if they shop there at all. And, while most women could easily rattle off a list of their favorite places to buy affordable, trendy shoes and clothing, the retail world was lacking these reliable, one-stop shops when it came to jewelry.

To fill the gap, Yacobovsky and Jain created BaubleBar – a retail destination for women seeking trendy jewelry at affordable prices.

Since 2011, BaubleBar has been growing its brand as a go-to spot for fun, fashionable, and affordable baubles. The founders’ fashion philosophy is one that most of us would agree with: invest in the essentials, play around with trends. BaubleBar is a reflection of that; a playground of colorful, chic gems and jewels for fashion lovers to explore.

BaubleBar is the perfect way to try out the latest jewelry trends without dropping hundreds of dollars on an of-the-moment necklace that will be so passé next season. They have everything from trendy lucite bangles to simple, delicate gold necklaces. Prices start as low as $24 for a simple ring and go up to $240 for a dainty, 14-karat gold necklace. While affordable, none of the jewelry looks cheap – everything is high-quality and stylish. My everyday gold hoops that I’ve been wearing for almost a year still look as good as new.

caption Rainbow Fish Drop Earrings, $48. source BaubleBar Facebook

Each Sunday, BaubleBar introduces a host of new arrivals, so there’s always something new to shop. You can shop its best sellers or look at the “It List,” a collection of pieces that fit the latest trends of the moment. Right now you’ll find trendy twists on everyday essentials, like gold hoops accented with pearls, stacks of brightly colored stone rings, and summery pieces adorned with shells. BaubleBar also has a selection of fine jewelry – simple, timeless pieces that are still relatively affordable.

Jewelry, be it trendy or timeless, always makes a great gift. So, if you’re searching for a sweet gift for Mom this Mother’s Day, definitely check out BaubleBar. If she’s a trendsetter, go for some of the bright, playful pieces like the colorful stacking rings or gold huggies embellished with rainbow stones. If simple is more her style, go for a set of simple gold hoops she can mix and match or a delicate ring that goes with everything. Opt for a personalized piece if you want an extra-special touch.

There are so many options, you’re sure to find something that fits your mom’s tastes. And, with such reasonable prices, you’ll probably find something you love, too.