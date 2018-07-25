17-year-old Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies is reportedly set to smash MLS transfer record with move to Bayern Munich

A teenager for the Vancouver Whitecaps in Major League Soccer is going to transfer to one of the biggest clubs in the world, Bayern Munich.

The transfer fee that Bayern Munich is set to pay for him will break the previous league record and could get even higher with add-ons.

This is a sign that the league is growing, and that opportunities do exist for young players in MLS, even if they are rare.

A 17-year-old in Major League Soccer, Alphonso Davies of the Vancouver Whitecaps, is set for a transfer to German powerhouse Bayern Munich at the end of the season, according to reports from The Athletic and the official MLS website. And while the exact transfer fee is not quite clear, it looks like Davies is set to breeze past the current league transfer record.

Jozy Altidore set the current MLS transfer record when he went to Villarreal in Spain for a fee of $10 million.

According to The Athletic, Davies is set to go for $12 million, plus add-ons. Two reporters have speculated on Twitter that the total fee for Davies could reach as high as $19-20 million.

To further reporting on this for @TheAthleticSCCR: Source tells me transfer fee for Davies can reach as high as $19 million https://t.co/zU5sduik73 — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) July 24, 2018

Alphonso Davies to Bayern Munich is a done deal. Fee is around 13 million euros with substantial add ons that could make the entire package worth a record $20 million. Davies will remain with the Whitecaps for the rest of the season. — Kristian Jack (@KristianJack) July 24, 2018

Granted, even $20 million is pocket change to Bayern Munich, one of the richest clubs in the world. Still, a new league transfer fee record is a nice sign of MLS’ growth in the post-David Beckham era.

It is also good to see that a teenager has been able to find such an exciting career opportunity within the league, something that does not often happen. Hopefully, other MLS clubs take note of this and decide to give their own youth prospects a chance.

Of course, going from MLS to a club like Bayern is a huge transition, so it will be fascinating to see how Davies handles the adjustment.