Bayern Munich showed no mercy obliterating an amateur club 20-2 in a pre-season ‘friendly’

caption Franck Ribéry of Bayern Munich. source Getty Images

FC Bayern Munich obliterated provincial side FC Rottach-Egern in a pre-season friendly.

The Bundesliga champions beat the amateur side 20-2.

Four Bayern players scored hat-tricks in the game.

Scroll down to watch all the goals.

In his bestseller, “David and Goliath: Underdogs, Misfits, and the Art of Battling Giants,” Malcolm Gladwell outlines why he never roots for the underdog.

If the underdog loses, Gladwell says, “the underdog feels very little distress because [he] expected to lose.”

However, if the favourite loses, they are desolate, crestfallen, crushed.

Therefore, as humans who strive to be empathetic, we should root for the favourites – as they will suffer the most distress in the grips of defeat.

According to Gladwell then, we should all have been rooting for 27-time Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich as they took on amateur side FC Rottach-Egern in a pre-season “friendly.”

If you think FC Bayern took it easy on the Zugspitze Regional League A-Klasse side, think again.

The men in red racked up a comical 20 goals against Rottach-Egern, with no less than four different players bagging themselves hat-tricks.

“15 minutes left in Bayern Munich’s latest friendly… They’re leading 16-2. Part of me thinks that it might be tricky for FC Rottach-Egern to get back into this game,” BBC sports reporter John Bennett wrote.

15 minutes left in Bayern Munich's latest friendly… They're leading 16-2. Part of me thinks that it might be tricky for FC Rottach-Egern to get back into this game. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) August 8, 2018

Bayern showed no remorse as they toyed with the amateur side, dancing around defenders, chipping the goalkeeper, and peppering the goal with volleyed efforts.

A banger from #Kimmich makes it 18! ???? *In the time it took us to tweet this it's now 19…. #FCRFCB pic.twitter.com/AC9FPAqXub — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 8, 2018

Rottach-Egern did manage to get on the scoreboard in the first half, scoring consecutively to make it 5-2.

But the match was quickly put back to bed by Bayern’s talisman striker Robert Lewandowski, who scored three and assisted two over the course of the match.

Despite the utterly ruthless performance from Bayern Munich, the mood at the countryside match-up was jubilant as Rottach-Egern residents had the opportunity to meet and take photos with some of their country’s most famous sportsmen, and the players were able to share the pitch with some of their idols.

You can watch all the goals here: