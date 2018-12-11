People are outraged that a former Baylor fraternity president accused of raping a woman will face no jail time

caption Jacob Anderson, a former Phi Delta Theta fraternity president, was accused of sexual assault by a 19-year-old woman at Baylor University in 2016. source McLennan County Sheriff’s Department

Jacob Walter Anderson, 24, pleaded no-contest to unlawful restraint after being accused of rape.

A woman claimed that Anderson, a former fraternity president at Baylor University, sexually assaulted her until she lost consciousness at a party in 2016.

Per his plea deal, Anderson will serve no jail time and will not have to register as a sex offender.

Instead, Anderson was given only probation, and people are angry.

People are outraged after a former Baylor University fraternity president avoided jail time after being accused of rape.

Jacob Walter Anderson, 24, was indicted on sexual-assault charges and pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of unlawful restraint earlier this week.

Judge Ralph Strother, in Waco, Texas, accepted a plea deal from Anderson. The 24-year-old’s no-contest plea means he does not admit guilt but will offer no defense.

A woman had claimed that at a party in 2016, she was handed a glass of punch and told to drink it. After, Anderson led her behind a tent and assaulted her while she was gagged and choked, the Associated Press reported.

As a condition of the plea deal, Anderson, a former president of Baylor’s Phi Delta Theta chapter who was expelled from the school, must seek counseling and is required to pay a $400 fine.

He was sentenced to three years of deferred probation, but will not have to register as a sex offender.

People on social media were outraged at the verdict, with some comparing the case to Brock Turner, who was sentenced to six months in jail in 2016 for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman.

If you see him, Give Jacob Walter Anderson the same amount of public harassment we gave Brock Turner. — EJ???? (@shoutouttoswift) December 11, 2018

Jacob Walter Anderson's life should never be the same just like his victim's. https://t.co/NVkJF5nKGC — Lisa Sawyer (@lgsawyer) December 11, 2018

This is Jacob Walter Anderson. He was accused of drugging and raping a woman and was just sentenced to a 3 month probation and $400 fine. RT so all women/future employers know this face and name. pic.twitter.com/poMZjtGCU3 — Rachel Antonoff (@rachelantonoff) December 10, 2018

take a look at yet another white male rapist that's getting away with it. Jacob Walter Anderson deserves prison #Baylor https://t.co/v38A1zbR3i — A GIRL (@ALovelierGirl) December 10, 2018

Jacob Walter Anderson, former @Baylor fraternity president wont be held accountable for his actions. Because it’s his “first rape” they are taking it easy on him. #baylor #waco #wacotx #jacobanderson pic.twitter.com/hIO3A0sQDN — Metanoia Panda (@AdornByPanda) December 10, 2018

His name is JACOB WALTER ANDERSON. He sexually assaulted an innocent woman, choking her until she fell unconscious, & left her for dead. The justice system has once again failed us. https://t.co/QAP6KGFL2Y — Alexis Isabel (@lexi4prez) December 10, 2018

Others criticized the judge who sentenced Anderson. This is the third time Strother has sentenced a man accused of sex crimes to probation, according to the Associated Press.

I will never forget when – as a college reporter – a health worker on Baylor’s campus told me they didn’t offer STD testing bc on-campus sex wasn’t happening and so it was unnecessary https://t.co/k2AKS4xfmG — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) December 11, 2018

Jacob Walter Anderson of Garland, TX will rape again.

Judge Ralph Strother will be his accomplice. Shame on both, there's a special place in hell for rapists & those who allow them to continue to exist. — Good JuJu (@SharedMotivati1) December 10, 2018

Some noted that the verdict came down at the same time as a case involving a woman named Cyntoia Brown.

Brown was 16 when she killed a Nashville man who solicited her for sex in 2004, and it was ruled this week that she must serve 51 years in prison before she’s released, according to CNN.

Brown, who was convicted of first-degree murder, has said that she killed the man because she feared he would kill her.

Jacob Walter Anderson repeatedly raped & choked a woman so severely that she lost consciousness. Judge Ralph Strother gave Anderson ZERO jail time.???? Meanwhile #CyntoniaBrown is serving 51 years for defending herself against a rapist. This is horrific????https://t.co/KPoQZazASt — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) December 11, 2018

Cyntoia Brown must serve 51 years minimum for self-defense against a 43 year old man who threatened her life (16 at the time).. Jacob Walter Anderson, a frat president, received no jail time for rape. You see the problem. Don’t act like you don’t. — ‘93 John Starks (@OGMarcusC) December 11, 2018

Cyntoia Brown will serve 51 years in jail for killing a man involved in her sexual slavery. Meanwhile, Judge Ralph Strother hands rapist Jacob Walter Anderson a pass because apparently boys will be boys and girls should just take it. #Baylor #nojustice #MeToo — Currently Cryogenically Frozen (@SarahAnnGlen) December 11, 2018

This is Jacob Walter Anderson. He raped & left his victim unconscious in 2015 but no prison time for him! Cyntoia Brown was repeatedly sexually victimized as a child and is in prison for killing one of the men who preyed on her. Our justice system doesn't work for women or POC. https://t.co/OTiPHMUqHz — Holly C (@15HollyC) December 11, 2018

Cyntoia Brown gets 51 years in prison for defending herself, as a CHILD, against a life of sexual predation. Jacob Walter Anderson gets zero jail time for being a sexual predator. Not a single day. — Laura Gilkey (@lauragilkey) December 11, 2018

The woman who accused Anderson of raping her until she lost consciousness also voiced her outrage over his light sentence.

“He stole my body, virginity, and power over my body,” the woman said in court, according to a family spokesperson.

A family statement from the woman said: “I not only have to live with his rape and the repercussions of the rape, I have to live with the knowledge that the McLennan County justice system is severely broken. I have to live with the fact that after all these years and everything I have suffered, no justice was achieved.”