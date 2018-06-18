BBazaar Malaysia offers Free Gifts on Approval of Credit Card and Loans Application

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 18 Jun 2018 – Promotional offers can make a whole lot of difference when it comes to buying any product. When you’re out shopping, a discounted product or one that offers something more than what you pay for has the potential to catch your eye right away.

While you may have come across plenty of promotions on various lifestyle products and accessories, here’s one that you simply won’t see coming. BBazaar.my, an online marketplace for financial products and services, is offering free gifts worth up to RM300 if your application is approved.

This promotion is valid for first-time applicants of credit cards and personal loans on BBazaar.my. If your application for a new credit card is approved, you’ll get a Tesco online voucher worth RM50 and a Smart Bracelet worth RM250. Looking to take advantage of the credit card promotion? You’ll need to apply for any one of the Citibank credit cards or Standard Chartered credit cards available on BBazaar.my.

If your personal loan application is approved, you’ll get a Tesco online voucher worth RM50. For the personal loan promotion, you’ll need to apply for a Citibank personal loan. Both these promotional offers are valid until 31 July 2018.

With most of you unable to make time for personal tasks and the fintech revolution gathering steam, you don’t need to make your way to a bank every now and then. On BBazaar.my, you can search, compare, and apply for multiple financial products without so much as moving an inch from your couch. With a seamless end-to-end user experience on offer, there’s no reason for you to go anywhere else whether you need a credit card or a home loan.

Vipin Kalra, the CEO of BankBazaar International said, “Our aim is to provide instant access to financial services and the process is easier for banks as we can be seen as an additional channel for them to reach out to customers.”

But what differentiates BBazaar.my from other financial comparison websites is that they take you right through the approval process. This includes assisting banks in checking your eligibility for a particular product while working in tandem with regulatory authorities and banking partners. They even have the technology in place to ensure an end-to-end paperless application process. So, if you need a credit card or a personal loan, you know where to go and be rewarded for it.

Please visit https://www.bbazaar.my for more information.