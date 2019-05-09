The BBC has fired one of its radio DJs after he tweeted an image of the royal baby as a chimpanzee

A BBC Radio presenter has been fired after tweeting an image showing the new royal baby as a chimpanzee.

Danny Baker of 5Live apologized on Twitter for what he called an “unthinking gag pic,” which he said was “supposed to be a joke about royal vs circus animals in posh clothes.”

A BBC spokesperson said on Thursday morning that Baker’s tweet “was a serious error of judgment and goes against the values we as a station aim to embody.”

“Danny’s a brilliant broadcaster but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us,” the spokesperson said.

The BBC has fired one of its radio DJs after he tweeted an image showing the new royal baby as a chimpanzee.

Danny Baker, a 61-year-old presenter on BBC Radio show 5Live, announced on Twitter on Thursday morning that he had been fired from the program.

Just got fired from @bbc5live.

For the record – it was red sauce. Always. — Danny Baker (@prodnose) May 9, 2019

He went on to say that the call in which he was fired was “a masterclass of pompous faux-gravity.”

The news comes after Baker tweeted a black and white image, which has since been deleted, showing a couple holding hands with a clothed chimpanzee along with the caption: “Royal Baby leaves hospital.”

Social media users were quick to react to the tweet, suggesting the primate was a reference to Markle’s heritage.

Baker reponded in a tweet saying: “Sorry my gag pic of the little fella in the posh outfit has whipped some up. Never occurred to me because, well, mind not diseased.

“Soon as those good enough to point out it’s possible connotations got in touch, down it came. And that’s it.”

He later added: “Once again. Sincere apologies for the stupid unthinking gag pic earlier. Was supposed to be a joke about Royal vs circus animals in posh clothes but interpreted as about monkeys & race, so rightly deleted. Royal watching not my forte.”

caption Danny Baker. source Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Baker went on to say he had been visited by a Mail journalist who asked him: “Do you think black people look like monkeys?”

After saying no, he defended the image, calling it a “gag pic” showing a “posh baby chimp.”

Here we go.

Opened door, grinning Mail hack.

"Do you think black people look like monkeys?"

Any other time you'd knock someone right on their arse for saying that.

No mate. Gag pic. Posh baby chimp. Alerted to circs. Appalled. Deleted. Apologised.

He asks again! #MailonRacism — Danny Baker (@prodnose) May 9, 2019

He then said he was visited by a Sky reporter.

“Would have used the same stupid pic for any other Royal birth or Boris Johnson kid or even one of my own. It’s a funny image. (Though not of course in that context.) Enormous mistake, for sure. Grotesque. Anyway, here’s to ya Archie, Sorry mate.”

Now Sky at the door.

Would have used same stupid pic for any other Royal birth or Boris Johnson kid or even one of my own. It's a funny image. (Though not of course in that context.) Enormous mistake, for sure. Grotesque.

Anyway, here's to ya Archie, Sorry mate.#Occam #Razor — Danny Baker (@prodnose) May 9, 2019

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome their first child, a boy named Archie, early Monday morning.

The couple announced the name on Wednesday in an Instagram post that showed other members of the royal family meeting the newborn.

The post came after the duke and duchess held a photocall at Windsor Castle earlier that day, showing Archie to the world for the first time.

Talking to cameras, Markle said: “It’s magic, it’s been pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m pretty happy.”