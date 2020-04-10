These dogs are GOATs: A BBC sports broadcaster has resorted to commentating on games between his pups during the shutdown and it’s hilarious

caption Andrew Cotter’s dogs are both GOATs. source Andrew Cotter

With sports off-air during the coronavirus shutdown, commentator Andrew Cotter has turned to his dogs.

As Olive and Mabel raced to the bottom of their breakfast bowls, Cotter offered his expert analysis.

Olive was victorious, but they’re both the MVPs of quarantine.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With few games to offer commentary on, Scottish sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter got creative by turning his two Labradors, Mabel and Olive, into star athletes.

On March 27, Cotter posted a video to his Twitter of the dogs racing to the bottom of their breakfast bowls while offering the same level of serious analysis that one would expect from a professional competition.

“You can see the contrast in styles: Mabel heavy tail use, happy to be alive, everything’s amazing,” Cotter said as the two dogs started to chow down. “Olive: more steady, wasting little energy, very much of the old Labrador school. Eating’s a serious business.”

As the 1 1/2 minute competition continued, black lab Olive’s stone-cold determination carried her through.

Yellow lab Mabel’s tail began to drop a little over halfway into the game.

“Mabel seems a little sluggish here. Perhaps more was taken out of her by the worm medicine she was given last night,” Cotter commented, “But Olive, focused, relentless, tasting absolutely nothing.”

Even though Olive ultimately finished her meal first, both dogs were victorious on the Twittersphere.

Cotter’s video has been retweeted more than 86,000 times. And according to Cotter, the fame has gone to their heads.

This has changed them. pic.twitter.com/pJ3m7sAKb7 — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) March 28, 2020

On April 9, Mabel and Olive were back at it, this time battling for control over an orange chew toy.

“Some sports are slower,” Cotter wrote on Twitter. “More about the strategy.”

Some sports are slower. More about the strategy. pic.twitter.com/JMBaGJ1tSd — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020

In this video, Olive started out holding the toy in her mouth, while Mabel sat beside her waiting for an opportunity to snatch it away. Eventually, she did.

“Mabel takes it. No mercy from the younger dog,” Cotter said. “A famous win built on patience and sheer belief. For Olive, only thought of what might have been, with only herself to blame.”

Twitter fans felt for the older dog after her crushing defeat.

The saddest image in sporting history. pic.twitter.com/Rwa8xMRvMh — Jon Mulkeen (@Statman_Jon) April 9, 2020

No attempt to hide the pain #SadnessInHerEyes pic.twitter.com/D9cRNEubvR — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 9, 2020

Cotter assured fans that, despite her loss, Olive still won a biscuit. She deserved it.