BE International Conferred Asia’s Most Prominent CSR Awards under Social Empowerment Category

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 11 June 2019 – A total of 64 projects and business leaders across 16 countries in Asia were selected as recipients of Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2019, an increase of 19% from last year. Regarded as the top corporate social responsibility awards in Asia, this year’s ceremony was organized in Taipei, after being held in Macau, Singapore, Bangkok, and Manila previously.





Organized by Enterprise Asia, the leading non-governmental organization for responsible entrepreneurship in Asia, the AREA aims to recognize and honor Asian businesses and leaders for championing sustainable and socially responsible business practices. The award categories are social empowerment, investment in people, health promotion, green leadership, corporate governance, and responsible business leadership. Some of the dignitaries who graced the event include Mr. Chang San-cheng, former premier of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Mr. Hou Yu-Ih, mayor of New Taipei City.

Leading the list of winners under the social empowerment category was BE International Marketing Sdn. Bhd. with their project “Transforming the Lives of Children in Vietnam, Myanmar & Malaysia”.

Founded in 2017, BE International is a young, energetic and innovative MLM company which holds the motto of “BEyond Inspiring Minds, Touching Lives for Eternity”. The Company develops quality products, improve the lives of their independent business owners, inspiring them to be better.

BE International believes that every bit of contribution helps if they want to impact the lives of everyone in the world. In June 2018, they collaborated with World Vision Malaysia’s Child Sponsorship Program and committed to donate RM200,000 to improve the lives and living conditions of children in Vietnam, Myanmar and Malaysia. The Company believes that by empowering the children, they can understand what it means to be supported and in turn grow up to give back to the community and society at large.

A month before the project took place, BE International informed and educated their independent business owners on the details of the CSR project. To kickstart, they selected AULORA PANTS with Kodenshi as the main driver of the campaign to solidify engagement of the CSR project. The mechanics of the engagement was, with every purchase of AULORA PANTS with Kodenshi, BE International will donate RM10 to World Vision Malaysia.

With the same spirit of contribution and vision, everyone in BE International contributed their efforts by promoting the product across the world. Thanks to the unrelenting efforts of the independent business owners, sales and promotion soared high from Malaysia, to Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia, Hong Kong and even to more than 40 countries worldwide.

Achievement and Impact

The project engagement and results surpassed everyone’s expectation. By the end of June 2018, BE International donated RM360,000 to World Vision Malaysia which far exceeded the initial RM200,000 target.

World Vision Malaysia utilized the funds to sponsor 50 children in Myanmar and another 50 in Vietnam for 3 years. In addition, part of the funds were also channelled to the Malaysian Assistance Funds to assist communities in Sabah, Malaysia. The monetary contribution was used to invest in community-wide development work within the children’s community, and for holistic projects to improve the well-being of children, families and communities in the areas of clean water and sanitation, health and nutrition, education, livelihood, and child protection. Occasionally, BE International will receive updates from the children through letters and cards to keep track of them and understand their current status and welfare.

Future Direction

At the end of three years, BE International’s representatives will pay a visit to the children’s community to better understand the development work that is being carried out. They will endeavour to understand the impact of their sponsorship and to utilize the knowledge further enhance their CSR program. In the near future, BE International will begin to organise CSR projects that holds significant benefits to multiple stakeholders, including the society, their customers and their independent business owners.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For more information, visit: https://www.enterpriseasia.org/.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit: https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.