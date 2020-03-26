‘I ain’t messing with you, oh no’: TV reporter dodges a herd of bison at Yellowstone in a hilarious trending video

caption Bison are no joke. The TV reporter Deion Broxton wasn’t going to take a chance. source Scott Olson/Getty Images

Deion Broxton, a reporter for NBC Montana, was about to go on the air when a herd of bison came his way.

The reporter’s hilarious reaction – a surrender – has blown up.

Yellowstone National Park thanked him for keeping his distance from the animals.

A TV reporter named Deion Broxton was about to go on the air at Yellowstone National Park when a herd of bison started heading in his direction. He wanted nothing to do with them.

“Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh no,” he said as he walked off camera. “I ain’t messing with you. Oh no.”

There was a herd of bison walking right toward me at @YellowstoneNPS today! pic.twitter.com/sdrBvojpwF — Deion Broxton KTVM (@DeionNBCMT) March 25, 2020

The 18-second video doesn’t show how many bison there were or how close they were to Broxton, but the clip has been viewed nearly 7 million times.

Broxton shared another video that he shot, after he “got a safe distance away,” that featured five of the animals grazing nearby.

The Yellowstone National Park Service commended Broxton for keeping the “Yellowstone Pledge” of acting responsibly and safely in the park.

The first rule of that pledge is to “Give wildlife room, use a zoom.”

If you use the same common sense in national parks that @DeionNBCMT does in this clip you’re gonna have a good time. — YellowstoneNPS (@YellowstoneNPS) March 25, 2020

Not everyone who visits Yellowstone displays the kind of common sense that Broxton did.

Last year, a video of a man petting a bison at the park – in violation of park rules – was widely circulated. Park officials launched an investigation into the matter.

It’s advised to stay at least 25 yards away from bison, though the park’s website says: “The animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable, no matter how calm they appear to be. The safest (and often best) view of wildlife is from inside a car.”

The park service tweeted that Broxton did exactly what he should have in that situation.

“Our guess is that these bison weren’t acting aggressively, but were walking in Deion’s direction,” the tweet said. “He did EXACTLY what he should have done, which is to maintain a safe distance by getting in his car.”

Going forward, if Yellowstone visitors are unsure how to react in a similar situation, there will be plenty of Deion Broxton memes and GIFs to remind them.