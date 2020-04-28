Photos show people flocking to Sydney’s famous Bondi Beach while observing social distancing rules

- source
- Three beaches in Sydney’s eastern suburbs reopened for exercise.
- Bondi, Bronte, and Tamarama beaches are open to surfers and swimmers on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.
- Lifeguards are enforcing social distancing measures.
Bondi, Bronte, and Tamarama beaches in Sydney, Australia, have reopened, despite the country still being under lockdown.
However, there’s a catch: The three beaches in Sydney’s eastern suburbs are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time on weekdays, and for surfing and swimming only. Tanning, walking, and jogging on the beach are still not allowed.
The new rules haven’t stopped locals from flocking to their shores.
Paula Masselos, the mayor of Waverly, the suburb in which Bondi, Bronte, and Tamarama beaches are located, says that their waters are “for the sole purpose of exercising,” per 7 News.
She stressed that the beaches are for Waverly locals only, adding that people from other Sydney neighborhoods should not travel to exercise there, according to 7 News.
Access to Bondi Beach was divided into two corridors: Surfers are to enter on the south end, and swimmers on the north end, according to The Daily Telegraph.
A lifeguard told The Daily Telegraph that they are keeping a close eye on social distancing and that most people seem to be abiding by those measures.
Waverly calls the measures “Surf and Go” and “Swim and Go,” according to The Daily Telegraph.
People are meant to stay six feet apart, not gather in groups, and move on when their exercise is completed.
SBS News reports that Masselos warned of revoking beach access should visitors not comply with the social distancing measures.
As 7 News reports, the beaches were closed on March 28 after large groups flaunted social distancing measures.
In the meantime, locals seem thrilled to be able to return to their beaches.
