BEAM Plus New Buildings v2.0 Officially Launched

An Upgraded Green Building Rating Tool in Response to Evolving Industry Development

A Hundred Industry Professionals Attended the Ceremony in Support of the Launch

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 5 September 2019 – The Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC) and BEAM Society Limited (BSL) are pleased to announce the official launch of BEAM Plus New Buildings version 2.0 (NB v2.0). The launch ceremony was held at Zero Carbon Building (ZCB) on 4 September 2019. Mr TSE Chin-wan, BBS, JP, Under Secretary for the Environment and Mr John KWONG Ka-sing, Principal Government Engineer, Development Bureau, HKSARG, officiated the ceremony as the Guests of Honour.

Since the launch of BEAM Plus NB v1.2 in 2012, the rating tool has continued to evolve after taking into account feedback from the industry. The BEAM Plus NB v2.0 was hammered out as a result of the suggestions and comments collected over the past seven years as well as updated government guidance on the adoption of energy-efficient features and renewable energy technologies. In order to demonstrate the HKSAR Government’s commitment to low-carbon growth, bureaux and departments are encouraged to achieve BEAM Plus Gold for all major government buildings.

With the objectives of making the NB v2.0 a holistic performance indicator and a user-friendly assessment tool, the fundamental of BEAM Plus NB v2.0 is to maintain the assessment criteria at a level beyond statutory requirements, while enhancing adaptability, certainty and practicality of the assessment. The upgraded BEAM Plus NB v2.0 is designed to provide practicable, clear and standardised criteria to assess the performance of green buildings, including health and wellbeing, hygiene, site impacts, use of materials, water quality, energy efficiency, indoor environmental quality, etc.

In particular, the NB v2.0 now places more emphasis on “Health and Wellbeing”, which highlights human environmental quality. Apart from indoor environmental quality, such as lighting, ventilation, acoustic, indoor air quality, thermal comfort, etc., human centric design elements are also considered in the assessment. These include, for example, provision of design measures that encourage healthy and active living, adoption of biophilic design that increases occupants’ connectivity to the natural environment, etc.

Another key assessment aspect added in the BEAM Plus NB v2.0 assessment is Integrated Design and Construction Management. The adoption of an integrated design process ensures a building can sustain its greenness throughout its building life cycle, allowing all stakeholders to partake in setting the environmental goals and objectives. Moreover, credits are given to projects that involve BEAM Professionals and BEAM Affiliates, as well as those that apply smart technologies to facilitate communication among the project team members.

Mr TSE Chin-wan, BBS, JP, Under Secretary for the Environment, HKSARG, said: “The Government has developed “Construction 2.0” with the three key pillars of “Innovation”, “Professionalisation” and “Revitalisation” to enhance the sustainability of the local construction industry. “Modular integrated Construction (MiC)” is an initiative in line with construction innovation. Apart from better quality control, increased productivity, reduced on-site manpower, shortened construction time and enhanced site safety as the known benefits of MiC, it also reduces the overall carbon footprint of projects by cutting down building material wastage, packaging materials and trips in transportation, all with positive impact to green building and sustainability development.

The launch of the “BEAM plus New Buildings V2.0″ marks the beginning of a new chapter in Hong Kong’s way forward in green building movement. We need the concerted effort of construction industry stakeholders to make a step forward in meeting the increasing demand for green buildings, and enhancing Hong Kong’s liveability in the long term.” Mr John KWONG Ka-sing, Principal Government Engineer, Development Bureau, HKSARG, said: “To cope with the pressing challenges posed by climate change and improve indoor and outdoor liveability, optimising sustainable design and construction in new buildings is of vital importance. The Government is supportive of the introduction of the BEAM Plus New Buildings Assessment Tool v2.0. The timely upgrade of the green building rating system will drive both public and private buildings towards lower carbon emissions, less waste and more eco-friendly for the well-being of the public.” Mr SO Kai-ming, Chairperson of BEAM Society Limited, said: “BSL has been devoted to building a sustainable community since its establishment. Through the optimisation of BEAM Plus assessment tools, we aim to build capacity in the community through education and training to create a more liveable green built environment. As of today, BEAM Plus is one of the most widely used voluntary green labelling schemes of its kind around the world with over 1,200 registered BEAM Plus projects, including over 400 landmark projects that achieved the BEAM Plus Label.”

Mr CHEUNG Hau-wai, SBS, Chairman of The Hong Kong Green Building Council, said: “While this year is the 10th anniversary of the Council, the launch of the upgraded BEAM Plus NB v2.0 marks another milestone in our efforts in promoting a more liveable and sustainable city. Looking forward, the Council will continue to closely work with BEAM Society in driving the green building development in Hong Kong with BEAM Plus, creating the sustainable built environment.” “During the 3-year enhancement process, we have been always upholding the four main principles, i.e. Adaptability, Beyond Statutory Requirement, Certainty and Practicality. We hope the revamped tool would be able to cover more applicable new buildings and minimise the possibility of “Not Applicable” credits.”, according to Sr Kenneth CHAN Jor-kin, Convenor of BEAM Plus NB v2.0 Steering Committee. BEAM Plus New Buildings v2.0 is open for registration today. Please download the images HERE. Photo captions: Photo 1 Mr TSE Chin-wan, BBS, JP, Under Secretary for the Environment, HKSARG officiated the ceremony as a Guest of Honour and commended BEAM Plus NB v2.0 for further promoting green buildings Photo 2 Mr John KWONG Ka-sing, Principal Government Engineer, Development Bureau, HKSARG officiated the BEAM Plus New Buildings v2.0 ceremony Photo 3 Mr SO Kai-ming, Chairperson of BEAM Society Limited delivered a welcome speech at the ceremony Photo 4 Mr CHEUNG Hau-wai, SBS, Chairman of The Hong Kong Green Building Council delivered a welcome speech at the ceremony Photo 5 Sr Kenneth CHAN Jor-kin, Convenor of BEAM Plus NB v2.0 Steering Committee introduced BEAM Plus NB v2.0 Photo 6 (From left to right) Ir HO Chi-shing, General Manager, BEAM Society Limited Sr CHAN Jor-kin, Convenor of Steering Committee of BEAM Plus New Buildings v2.0, BEAM Society Limited Mr SO Kai-ming, Chairperson, BEAM Society Limited Mr TSE Chin-wan, BBS, JP Under Secretary for the Environment Mr John KWONG Ka-sing, Principal Government Engineer, Development Bureau, HKSARG Mr CHEUNG Hau-wai, SBS, Chairman, Hong Kong Green Building Council Ir Cary CHAN Wing-hong, JP, Executive Director, Hong Kong Green Building Council



About The Hong Kong Green Building Council

The Hong Kong Green Building Council Limited (HKGBC) is a non-profit, member led organisation established in 2009 and has become a public body under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance since 2016. The HKGBC’s vision is to help save the planet and improve the wellbeing of the people of Hong Kong by transforming the city into a greener built environment. The Founding Members of the HKGBC include the Construction Industry Council (CIC), the Business Environment Council (BEC), the BEAM Society Limited (BSL) and the Professional Green Building Council (PGBC). Its mission is to lead market transformation by advocating green policies to the Government; introducing green building practices to all stakeholders; setting design, construction and management standards for the building profession; and promoting green living to the people of Hong Kong.

To learn more about the HKGBC, please visit www.hkgbc.org.hk.

About BEAM Society Limited

BEAM Society Limited (BSL), owner of Building Environmental Assessment Method (BEAM & BEAM Plus), is a non-profit organisation committed to developing and implementing BEAM Plus assessment tools, assessing green buildings and training BEAM practitioners. The BSL has become a public body under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance since 2016.

BEAM Society Limited continuously strives to improve the overall quality of the built environment in Hong Kong. BEAM Plus assessment tools, including BEAM Plus New Buildings, BEAM Plus Existing Buildings, BEAM Plus Interiors and BEAM Plus Neighbourhood, are currently applicable to the stages of master planning, building design, construction on site and fit-out and operation.

To learn more about the BSL, please visit www.beamsociety.org.hk.