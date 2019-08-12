A bear broke into a house and left by breaking through a wall ‘like the Kool-Aid Man’

caption Breaking and … exiting. source Estes Park Police Department/Facebook

A bear entered a home in Estes Park, Colorado, on Friday.

When authorities arrived, the animal exited the house by breaking a “hole in the wall like the ‘Kool-Aid Man,'” the Estes Park Police Department wrote on Facebook.

It’s not immediately clear how the bear got into the house.

Police warned that residents should close and lock doors so as to not attract bears.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

On Friday night, a bear entered a home in Estes Park, Colorado. But when authorities came to the scene, the animal had already made a grand exit.

The bear “forcibly breached a hole in the wall like the ‘Kool-Aid Man’ and made its escape,” the Estes Park Police Department wrote on Facebook.

But this left police saying, “Oh no” instead of Kool-Aid Man’s catchphrase, “Oh yeah.”

According to police, the bear was attracted to the scent of garbage. It’s not immediately clear how the animal got into the house.

Read more: A bear nicknamed ‘Cheeseburger’ was filmed attempting to take garbage from a marijuana dispensary in Colorado