A bear broke into a house and left by breaking through a wall ‘like the Kool-Aid Man’

- A bear entered a home in Estes Park, Colorado, on Friday.
- When authorities arrived, the animal exited the house by breaking a “hole in the wall like the ‘Kool-Aid Man,'” the Estes Park Police Department wrote on Facebook.
- It’s not immediately clear how the bear got into the house.
- Police warned that residents should close and lock doors so as to not attract bears.
On Friday night, a bear entered a home in Estes Park, Colorado. But when authorities came to the scene, the animal had already made a grand exit.
The bear “forcibly breached a hole in the wall like the ‘Kool-Aid Man’ and made its escape,” the Estes Park Police Department wrote on Facebook.
But this left police saying, “Oh no” instead of Kool-Aid Man’s catchphrase, “Oh yeah.”
According to police, the bear was attracted to the scent of garbage. It’s not immediately clear how the animal got into the house.
“For your safety, and the lives of these bears, PLEASE close and lock ALL windows and doors to your house and vehicles,” CPW said. “Make it a routine to check everything is closed up before you go to bed or leave the house to do errands.”
According to CPW, in the 10 days leading up to August 3, bears entered more than 35 vehicles and nine human dwellings in the Estes Park area.
The CPW statement continued: “Please do your part to keep bears wild. Bears are extremely smart, which means we all have to be too. Sometimes it’s literally as easy as a push of a button or flick of a lock.”
