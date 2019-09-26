A wedding photographer was ‘beyond scared’ when a bear crashed the bride and groom’s photoshoot

caption He wasn’t on the guest list. source Courtesy of Leah McMahan Edmondson

A bride and groom got a little more than they bargained for at their wedding on Sunday, when a black bear decided to walk down the aisle – while they were taking photos.

Photographer Leah McMahan of GypsySoul Photography & Salon captured the whole thing.

She told Insider that seeing the bear so close “jacked my heart rate up to Jesus.”

Think back to the worst wedding crasher story you’ve ever heard. Does it involve a wild bear stealing the bride’s thunder while walking down the aisle? If not, then bride Sarina Thompson and groom Cory Brewer probably have you beat.

After the Gatlinburg, Tennessee, ceremony on Sunday, photographer Leah McMahan was setting up for the usual photos she takes afterwards with family and the bridal party. Once that was done, she dismissed everyone but the bridal couple so that they could take more photos.

That’s when she noticed a certain uninvited guest in the background.

caption Here comes the bear. source Courtesy of Leah Shea McMahan Edmondson

“I had the bride and groom with me starting to shoot when we all noticed this bear. We left the grass area and went for the bridge to finish. He turned and started down the aisle,” McMahan told Insider. “Being scared didn’t cross my mind, I just wanted ‘the shot.'”

While this certainly isn’t the first time an animal has photobombed photo shoots, it might be one of the scariest instances.

As McMahan stood up to finish, the bear started making its way towards them and made a “huffing” sound. “At this point I am beyond scared,” McMahan said. “He jacked my heart rate up to Jesus.”

caption Making his way over. source Courtesy of Leah Shea McMahan Edmondson

Thankfully, it all turned out okay and everyone was safe, and the bear left on his own. “It was probably the most adventurous photo session I have done, even more than the one time I shot a family and their pet opossum,” said McMahan.

You can see the rest of the photos below.