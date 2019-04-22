Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption Starting at $249, the Bearaby Tree Napper is an eco-friendly blanket made entirely out of trees. source Bearaby

Our favorite weighted blanket is back, and it’s more eco-friendly than ever.

Bearaby’s Tree Napper is made out of wood pulp from eucalyptus trees through a process that uses 10 times less water than traditional fabrics.

The latest napper is available in four summer-ready colors and starts at $249.

The arrival of summer doesn’t have to mean the departure of your weighted blanket – especially not if it’s made out of trees.

The latest to come from weighted bedding company Bearaby is the Tree Napper (starting at $249), a combination of the brand’s cult-status weighted blanket reimagined with fabric made from the wood pulp of eucalyptus trees for a unique experience that’s just right for the warm months ahead. Think of it as a cool hug.

During the winter, I fell in love with Bearaby’s original blanket, a 20-pound pile of chunky woven love that offers just enough weight to reduce restlessness without inducing feelings of suffocation (it’s a delicate balance, to be sure). But now, Bearaby is back again with a new blanket for the summer.

Not only has it released a new set of seasonally-friendly colors, but the company is also leveraging a responsibly-produced fabric that uses 10 times less water than traditional materials. So as good as the blanket feels, you’ll also feel good buying it.

“The Tree Napper is made entirely of trees,” Kathrin Hamm, Bearaby’s founder and resident sleep expert, told Business Insider. “We use the same patented layering technique as our classic Napper collection, where we use nothing else than layer upon layer of organic fabric to create a naturally-weighted yarn that adds soothing weight without any artificial filler materials.” The organic material in question is TENCEL Lyocell, which is made from eucalyptus trees and, in my experience, may be one of the most breathable materials around.

The new Napper has maintained all of our favorite elements from the original in its summer design. It features the same wide-loop weave for cozy elegance as well as the Deep Touch Pressure technology to distribute all 20 pounds of weight evenly across your body (or 15 or 25, depending on the weight you choose). I’m happy to say that this blanket alleviates tossing and turning just as well as the original and helps me sleep less warm throughout the night.

“Sustainability has been a priority for Bearaby since the beginning, as we believe that sustainability is not only the right thing to do but ultimately, it also creates better products,” Hamm said. “When we launched Bearaby, we wanted to address the issues of traditional weighted blankets, like the heat that they create.” By creating a blanket with plant-based fabric, Bearaby has managed to offer a moisture-wicking, breathable product that is ideal for the summer or people who just tend to sleep hot – like me.

And in keeping true to Bearaby’s sustainable roots, the Tree Napper also has a number of other eco-friendly elements. “In addition to natural, responsibly sourced materials, we have also removed all plastic and non-critical components to our packaging,” Hamm said. “By incorporating recycled and reusable materials, we hope to eliminate excessive waste and keep sustainability at the forefront of our business.”

Bearaby will plant a tree for every Tree Napper purchased, and the brand is teaming up with One Tree Planted to restore California’s forests as well.

The Tree Napper is available in four summer hues – Hibiscus, Lavender, Sunflower, and May Lily – with prices ranging from $249 to $269.