Beats by Dre Solo3 headphones are on sale for $129 at Amazon and Best Buy for a limited time

If you’ve had your eye on Beats headphones, but don’t want to shell out $300, Amazon and Best Buy have the deal for you. Both retailers currently have the Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones on sale for $170 off, bringing the price down to $129.99.

What do you get for $129.99? The bragging rights of owning a pair of Beats, for one. But you’ll also get premium sound quality that’s well worth the original price point – which makes $129 an absolute steal.

The best thing about the Solo3 is the sound. It’s “incredibly crisp and clear,” according to our full review, especially at high volume. It also delivers bass that’s strong, but not overpowering.

In addition, the headset delivers 40 hours of battery life from a single charge and juices up three hours in around five minutes. It also has intuitive buttons for playing, pausing, and skipping songs, and is super easy to pair with an iPhone.

Overall, the Solo3 wireless are excellent headphones at a solid price point. We don’t know how long Amazon and Best Buy will offer this deal, so make sure to pick up a pair as soon as possible if you’re interested.