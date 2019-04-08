Beats headphones are $75 off for a limited time — here’s where you can find them on sale

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Looking for a new pair of great-sounding headphones? Beats headphones are known for their great sound and stylish design.

Because they’re premium headphones, Beats tend to be expensive, but the Solo 3 and Studio 3 wireless headphones are currently on sale at Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart for a limited time.

You can get a great pair of these headphones at a relatively inexpensive price. Some pairs have gotten discounts of up to $75, making them a great deal. We don’t know how long these deals will last, so check them out before they’re gone.

Check out the deals on the Beats Solo 3 and Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones below:

Deals on Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones

First up are the Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones. These are portable cans with great sound and a stylish design. The headphones are available in a few different colors, including Rose Gold, Gloss Black, Black, Gold, Silver, Gloss White, Red, and more. Safe to say, no matter what your style, there should be a pair of Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones for you.

Deals on Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones

Also on sale are the Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones, which are bigger in terms of both design and sound. These headphones have an over-ear design, and are available in about as many colors as the Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones. This pair has a nice boosted bass response with relatively good mid-range and detailed highs.