The Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are $50 off at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Target, and Apple right now

The Beats Powerbeats Pro headphones are largely considered to be some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy.

The headphones not only sound great, but they also offer excellent connectivity thanks to Apple’s H1 chip.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro headphones are currently on sale for $199.99, which is $50 off the normal price of $249.99 at Best Buy, Amazon, Apple, Target, and Walmart.

The earbuds are largely considered to be some of the best true wireless headphones thanks to the excellent audio quality and smart features. The headphones also fit perfectly and securely in most ears, so you can use them for both day-to-day listening and for taking to the gym. They shouldn’t fall out of your ears even during intense workouts.

Perhaps the most important thing to consider is the audio quality, and the Powerbeats Pro excel in that area. The headphones offer excellent bass response with a decent amount of clarity and detail in the high-end.

Thanks to the fact that these headphones have Apple’s H1 chip built into them, they’re also smart. You can interact with Siri straight from the headphones, use them to control smart home devices, find out information from the web, and more. The H1 chip also enables the headphones to pair quickly and easily to your listening device while retaining a good connection while you’re listening to audio.

