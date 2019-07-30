Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones are $120 off at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy for a limited time

source Beats Instagram

The Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones are well designed, comfortable, and offer a nice, bass-heavy sound.

The headphones are on sale for up to $120 off their normal price from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

The deal is available for a limited time, so if you’re interested we recommend taking advantage of it soon.

If you’re in the market for a great pair of headphones, then it’s worth considering Beats’ Solo3 Wireless headphones – especially since they’re on sale for up to $120 off their normal price of $300. You can take advantage of the deal at Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon.

It’s also worth noting that educators, students, and their parents can get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones free from the Apple Store when they buy select MacBook models. Here are all the details about Apple’s Education Discount.

The Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones have a lot to offer. They connect to your listening device wirelessly via Bluetooth, which is far more convenient than a wired connection. The headphones are also super well designed, and they’re available in a range of colors, so you should be able to find a pair that fits with your style.

The sound quality of the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones is solid. These headphones offer plenty of bass, a well-tuned mid-range, and decent clarity in the high-end. Sometimes, Beats headphones get a bad rap because they don’t sound natural, but anyone who likes a lot of bass in their music will really enjoy these headphones.

We don’t know how long the deals will run on each of the retailers’ websites, so if you want to pick up a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones for much less than their normal price, you should act quickly.