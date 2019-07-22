Tom Hanks is playing Mr. Rogers in a new movie — here’s the first trailer

America's dad, Tom Hanks, is playing Mr. Rogers.

Sony Pictures

  • Sony Pictures released the first trailer for its Mr. Rogers‘ movie starring Tom Hanks.
  • He looks like an uncanny version of Fred Rogers, who hosted the preschool series “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” for over 30 years.
  • “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” follows the real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys).
  • The movie will be in theaters Friday, November 22. Watch the trailer below.
