35 of the most beautiful natural wonders around the world

Natural wonders come in all shapes and sizes. From Hawaii’s Na Pali Coast to the Verdon Gorge in southeastern France, there are incredible places all over the planet.

Keep reading to learn about 35 of the most beautiful natural wonders on Earth.

Caño Cristales River, Colombia

caption Caño Cristales River, Colombia. source VarnaK/Shutterstock

Also known as “the river of five colors” or “liquid rainbow,” this body of water actually looks pretty normal most of the time – at least until it explodes into color from around July through November.

During this time, Macarenia clavigera, a unique plant that lines the bottom of the river, turns a vibrant red, interspersed with blue waters, green moss, and yellow sand.

Waitomo Glowworm Caves, New Zealand

caption Waitomo Glowworm Caves, New Zealand. source criskorah/Shutterstock

Thousands of twinkling glow worms light up these caves, which have been open to the public since 1889, but known to the idigenous Maori people for much longer. In fact, Waitomo comes from the Maori words wai, for water, and tomo, for hole or entrance.

The magical experience is heightened by the fact that visitors silently glide through the caves by gondola.

Lake Hillier, Australia

caption Lake Hillier. source matteo_it/Shutterstock

The bubble-gum pink lake defies science: no one knows why it’s as pink as it is, or why the color is actually stronger the further from the lake you are. Most believe that it’s caused by a specific algae in the lake that is drawn to its high salinity, as well as a pink bacteria known as halobacteria.

Whatever the reason for its unique hue, the lake sits on Middle Island, an island on the Recherche Archipelago that is used solely for research purposes, and can only be viewed by helicopter.

The Dead Sea, Israel and Jordan

caption The Dead Sea. source Olesya Baron/Shutterstock

Sitting at 1,410 feet below sea level, the Dead Sea is the lowest body of water on Earth’s surface. Located in a desert and featuring a high concentration of salt, it’s the perfect spot for floating.

The water is beautiful enough on its own, but the deposits and columns of salt that rise out of the water give it a unique, otherworldly look.

The Stone Forest, China

caption The Stone Forest, China. source Shutterstock

As the name implies, this is basically a 150-square mile forest made of stone – and it’s a whopping 270 million years old. The giant, otherworldly pillars are ancient karst formations, created by water and wind erosion, as well as seismic activity. The forest also features caves, waterfalls, ponds, and lakes, as well as an underground river.

Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

caption Salar de Uyuni. source Olga Kot Photo/Shutterstock

When lakes near these Bolivian salt flats overflow, they create a majestic mirrored surface that reflects the sky and clouds above. The Salar de Uyuni are the largest of their kind and cover a whopping 4,050 square miles of the Bolivian Altiplano.

The vast oasis of salt boasts a horizon that never seems to end, making this spot a photographer’s dream.

Masazir Lake, Azerbaijan

caption Masazir Lake. source Ramin Hasanalizade/Shutterstock

Masazir Lake is not far from Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. This pink saline lake gets its color – which is strongest in the summer – from microorganisms called halophiles.

Ha Long Bay, Vietnam

caption Ha Long Bay. source cristaltran/iStock

Ha Long Bay’s natural beauty makes it one of Vietnam’s number one tourist sites. The bay is also a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The best way to see Ha Long’s awe-inspiring limestone towers is by boat. In fact, many tourists stay overnight on a boat in the bay.

Zhangye Danxia Landform Geological Park, Gansu, China

caption Zhangye Danxia Landform Geological Park. source Alexandre Seixas/Shutterstock

Danxia refers to a special type of landscape found in southwestern China. The colorful, striped mountains are made up of layers of minerals and rock, which were disrupted when tectonic plates caused the island that is now India to collide with the rest of the Eurasia continent.

Now a protected UNESCO World Heritage Site, the once little-known wonder is a popular tourist draw – and for good reason. Chances are you’ve never seen anything like it before.

Geiranger Fjord, Møre og Romsdal County, Norway

caption Geiranger Fjord. source cookelma/iStock

A fjord is best described as an underwater valley. Formed by glaciers, these long and narrow waterways are deep and surrounded by steep mountains on all sides. The Geiranger Fjord is one of Norway’s most famous, and is also a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Go in the warmer months to see lush greenery offset by deep blue waters.

Lake Nakuru, Kenya

caption Lake Nakuru, Kenya. source Shutterstock

Gorgeous Lake Nakaru sits in a national park famous for its epic bird-watching – especially its bright pink flamingos. The large, shallow lake is surrounded by marshes and grassland, and also home to rhinos, hippos, waterbucks, and buffalo.

Tegalalang Rice Terrace, Tegalalang and Ubud, Indonesia

caption Tegalalang Rice Terrace. source daphnusia/Shutterstock

Indonesia is known for its terraced rice fields – and Tegalalang is one of the most well-known. Entering the vibrant green landscape with its towering palm trees will make you feel like time has stopped. And there’s some truth to that feeling. Farmers here use an irrigation system that’s been passed down for centuries.

Reynisfjara Beach, Vik, Iceland

caption Reynisfjara Beach. source Andrey Bayda / Shutterstock

You probably won’t want to sunbathe on Reynisfjara, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth a visit. The stunning beach looks otherworldly thanks to its black sand, basalt stone columns, and the fog that sometimes envelops it. If you’re lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

Verdon Gorge, France

caption The Verdon Gorge. source RossHelen/Shutterstock

The Verdon Gorge’s blue-green waters are a picturesque setting for activities ranging from swimming to kayaking.

The Cliffs of Moher, County Clare, Ireland

caption The Cliffs of Moher. source shutterupeire/Shutterstock

One of Ireland’s most-visited natural attractions, the Cliffs of Moher stretch along the country’s west coast for five majestic miles. The rugged cliffs offer unparalleled views of the ocean below.

The Grand Canyon, Arizona, United States

caption The Grand Canyon. source Martin M303/Shutterstock

The Grand Canyon is Arizona’s most well-known natural beauty, and for good reason: between its immense size and breathtaking views, this natural phenomenon is a must-see.

The canyon stretches on for 277 river miles and spans 18 miles from side to side. While the South Rim is open all year round, the North Rim is open to visitors on a more seasonal basis.

Monteverde Cloud Forest, Monte Verde, Costa Rica

caption Monteverde Cloud Forest. source Simon Dannhauer/Shutterstock

Because it’s a rainforest, the weather might not always be ideal at Monteverde, but the fact is it’ll feel and look like a jungle paradise no matter if it’s misty or not.

Even better, this biological reserve is known to be home to a multitude of species. In fact, it’s one of only a few places around the world that boasts all six species of the cat family.

Na Pali Coast, Hawaii, United States

caption The Na Pali Coast. source Alexander Demyanenko/Shutterstock

Between the colorful cliffs and the azure blue waters below, Hawaii’s Na Pali Coast is sure to wow any visitor. Hiking the cliffs will afford you 4,000-foot-high views of the Pacific Ocean and Kalalau Valley, as well as plenty of beautiful waterfalls along the way.

Skógafoss, Skógar, Iceland

caption Skógafoss. source Maridav/Shutterstock

Skógafoss flows from not one, but two glaciers (Eyjafjallajokull and Myrdalsjokull). According to legend, a viking named Thrasi hid his chest of gold under this stunning waterfall.

Gold or not, the heavy amount of spray that the waterfall produces makes a sunny-day rainbow sighting here very likely.

White Sands National Monument, New Mexico

caption White Sands National Monument. source sunsinger/Shutterstock

The largest gypsum deposit in the world, White Sands National Monument is a serene expanse of glittering, white sand that’s located in the Chihuahuan Desert. The gypsum that forms these gently sloping dunes comes from a nearby ephemeral lake that has a high mineral content. As the water from this lake evaporates, minerals remain, which then form gypsum deposits that are carried by the wind.

Bioluminescent Beaches, Maldives

caption A bioluminescent beach in Maldives. source PawelG Photo/Shutterstock

To experience the Maldives’ magical glowing beaches, you can visit any of the 1,190 islands that comprise the South Asian sovereign state. Some of the top spots to see this natural light show – the result of bioluminescent plankton – include Athuruga, Reethi, and Mirihi.

Marble Caves, Chile

caption The Marble Caves. source Shutterstock/Wata51

Located in Patagonia on Lake General Carrera, Chile’s Marble Caves (also known as the “Marble Cathedral”) were created more than 6,000 years ago by waves that eroded the rocks. The caverns’ stunning colors vary as water levels fluctuate throughout the year.

Mono Lake, California, United States

caption Mono Lake. source Sheila Sund/Flickr

Mono Lake, which spans 65 square miles, is known for eye-catching, calcium-carbonite structures known as tufa towers. With a high salt content, this ethereal lake is also extremely buoyant.

El Yunque National Forest, Puerto Rico

caption El Yunque. source Dennis van de Water/Shutterstock

Situated outside of San Juan, El Yunque National Forest earns the distinction of being the sole tropical rainforest in the US National Forest System.

Fairy Pools, Isle of Skye, Scotland

caption The Fairy Pools. source orxy/Shutterstock

Skye’s enchanting Fairy Pools are only accessible on foot via the Glen Brittle forest – but it’s worth the hike to see the clear waters of these natural pools in person.

Beach of the Cathedrals, Galicia, Spain

caption Beach of the Cathedrals. source John_Walker/Shutterstock

You’ll do a double take when you see the rocky arches at the Beach of the Cathedrals: these incredible buttress-like formations were shaped solely by nature.

Milford Sound, New Zealand

caption Milford Sound. source Harley Alexander/Shutterstock

Created by glaciers during the ice age, this fjord – located off the coast of New Zealand’s South Island – is renowned for its dynamic scenery, from waterfalls to soaring mountain peaks.

Jeju Island, South Korea

caption Jeju Island. source Noppasin Wongchum/Shutterstock

Jeju Island boasts South Korea’s highest mountain, Hallasan, a dormant volcano that towers nearly 6,400 feet above sea level.

The island is also known for its spectacular lava tubes (caves formed by cooling lava).

Mt. Erebus, Antarctica

caption Mt. Erebus. source Michael Lodge/Shutterstock

It may seem hard to believe, but there are volcanoes in the arctic. Mt. Erebus, the world’s southernmost active volcano, dates back 1.3 million years and stretches a whopping 12,448 feet above sea level.

Kjeragbolten, Norway

caption Kjeragbolten. source Beas777/Shutterstock

Kjeragbolten is a 177-cubic-foot boulder nestled in a mountain crevice. It’s surprisingly accessible (you don’t need special equipment to reach it), which makes it a popular photo op for adventurous Instagrammers.

Iguazu Falls, Argentina and Brazil

caption Iguazu Falls. source King Ho Yim / iStock

Spanning Argentina and Brazil, the Iguazu Falls are part of a massive waterfall system that totals around 275 waterfalls.

Tianmen Cave, Zhangjiajie, China

caption Tianmen Cave. source unge255_photostock/Shutterstock

Situated 5,000 feet above sea level, Tianmen Cave is one of the highest naturally formed arches on the planet. Visitors have to mount a 999-step “stairway to heaven” to reach the site.

Harbour Islands, Bahamas

caption Harbour Islands. source ShaneGross / iStock

Known mostly for its pink sand beaches, Harbour Island remains mostly untouched by humans, at least compared to the rest of the Bahamas.

The island’s other draws include Devil’s Backbone, a coral reef filled with marine life, and Dunmore Town, whose pastel-colored homes will charm any visitor.

The Blyde River Canyon, South Africa

caption Blyde River Canyon. source Riccardo Zambelloni/Shutterstock

For gorgeous natural views, go for a hike along the Blyde River Canyon, which sits at an elevation of more than 2,600 feet. This canyon, known for its unique geology – including the Pinnacle, a looming quartzite column – also boasts diverse flora and fauna.

Garni Gorge, Armenia

caption Garni Gorge. source Oleg Sidorenko/Flickr

The Garni Gorge is characterized by vertical cliffs notable for their basalt columns. You can only reach this breathtaking site by car.

