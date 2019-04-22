21 photos that will make you wish you lived in the Northeast

caption There are plenty of impressive lighthouses to see in Rhode Island. source Getty/DenisTangneyJr.

In the US, the Northeast contains a lot of states such as New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Boston, Massachusetts, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and New York City are some of the most bustling cities in the Northeast.

There are a lot of beaches, and harbors in the Northeast.

The Northeast of the United States may receive flack for its sometimes chilly temperatures, rainy weather, and endless hustle and bustle but there’s a lot more to this region than you think. In addition to being home to some of the biggest and most historic cities and towns in the country, the Northeast also exudes plenty of natural beauty.

Take a look below and check out some of the sights that await you in the Northeast.

For many people, the first place that comes to mind when they think of the Northeast is New York City.

caption 42nd street in New York City. source Yukinori Hasumi/Getty

It’s hard to blame them when there are so many different neighborhoods and landmarks to explore, including the famed Times Square.

There are a million things to do in New York — you can tell from the sheer size of it.

caption View from the Brooklyn skyline. source Getty/WIN

New York City is the most populated city in the United States.

But further north, there’s plenty of quiet to be found in upstate New York.

caption The Catskills in New York. source Getty/Michael Marquand

It’s hard to believe that the Catskills are just a few hours away from the city.

Even the winding roads that lead from the city to upstate are beautiful.

caption It’s beautiful in the autumn. source GabrielPevide/Getty

At the end of the road, there are plenty of cabin getaways to enjoy.

Go far enough northwest and you’ll reach the US side of the Niagara Falls.

caption Niagara Falls. source Jane Sweeney

The Niagara Falls are located on the border of New York and Ontario, Canada.

Not far from NYC, there are plenty of other great cities to explore like Boston, Massachusetts.

caption Boston, Massachusetts. source Getty/Steve Marsel

The largest city in New England, Boston, Massachusetts, is one of the oldest cities in the United States.

It played a notable role in many events in US history – it’s where the 1773 Boston Tea Party took place, when colonists destroyed an entire shipment of tea in the Boston Harbor in order to protest Britain’s “taxation without representation.”

It is also where the Battles of Lexington and Concord were fought, kicking off the American Revolutionary War in 1775.

Don’t forget to take a stroll along Boston’s historic harborwalk.

caption `Boston’s waterfront. source iStock

The walk takes places along Boston’s impressive shoreline and gives a unique view of the city.

Boston gets especially cold during the winter, but it’s just as beautiful.

caption Quincy Market in the winter. source Getty/DenisTangneyJr

Quincy Market is one of the most popular spots for shopping and dining in Boston.

Take a quick two-hour drive from Boston and you’ll find yourself in Cape Cod.

caption Provincetown in Cape Cod. source Getty/DenisTangneyJr

Provincetown is located on the furthest tip of Cape Cod.

Or go north of Boston to explore some beautiful, small towns.

caption Medford, Massachusetts. source Getty/DenisTangneyJr

Medford, located just a few miles away from Boston, is a charming town along the Mystic River.

Further south, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is one of the most historic cities in the US.

caption Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. source Getty/Alex Potemkin

It was the most-populated city in America during the American Revolution.

Providence, Rhode Island, is also worth a visit.

caption Providence, Rhode Island. source Getty/DenisTangneyJr

You can take a relaxing riverside stroll at Waterfront Park.

And Newport, Rhode Island, is home to some spectacular lighthouse views.

caption A view of Newport, Rhode Island. source Getty/DenisTangneyJr.

Home to the Goat Island Lighthouse, Newport is often called the “City by the Sea.”

Maine’s many lighthouses also make for particularly magical sights.

caption Portland, Maine. source Getty/DenisTangneyJr

The Portland Head Lighthouse looks otherworldly in the wintertime.

And Portland, Maine, is oftentimes called a wonderful place to visit in the summer.

caption Portland, Maine. source Getty/Alan Copson

Foodies especially love Portland for its innovative restaurants and fresh seafood.

Vermont may be the hidden gem of the Northeast.

caption A view of Topsham, Vermont. source Getty/Ron Thomas

There are plenty of hidden villages to explore, like Topsham.

Killington, Vermont, looks particularly magical in the autumn.

caption Killington, Vermont. source Getty/DenisTagneyJr.

The leaves turn spectacular shades of orange in the latter months of the year.

Even Connecticut, one of the smallest states, has plenty of big surprises.

caption Mystic, Connecticut. source Getty/Aimin Tang

Although Connecticut is a small state, it offers plenty of stunning waterfront views. This town in Mystic, Connecticut, has houses right along the water.

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, has some impressive views.

caption Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. source iStock

This beach area is located along the Atlantic Ocean.

Cape May, New Jersey, has some stunning beaches.

caption Cape May, New Jersey, source iStock

New Jersey has some famed beaches and boardwalks.

Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is a great place for a getaway.

caption Portsmouth, New Hampshire. source iStock

The port city has a lot of harbors and historic houses.