20 photos of some of the most beautiful post offices around the world

caption Some post offices around the world aren’t just for mail. source Samir Jana/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

From mountain views and waterfalls to stunning architecture, there is an endless amount of landmarks that should make it onto your travel bucket list.

But would you ever imagine placing a post office building at the top of your must-see sights?

Featuring domes, murals, columns, and allegorical figures, you may be surprised to discover that some post offices around the world are not your run-of-the-mill buildings.

When you think of sightseeing, you likely imagine some cultural landmark that exhibits an unequivocal beauty and grandeur. But would you ever think that you could find those traits in a post office building?

Because of their vital importance throughout history, post offices have inhabited some of the most stunning buildings. Though many have closed down or have been demolished, there are some that are many still functioning today.

Here’s a list of the top 10 post office buildings that you should add to your future sightseeing adventures.

This post office takes up two full city blocks in New York City.

caption James A. Farley Post Office — New York City, New York. source Shutterstock

Originally built in 1912, then doubled in 1934, the James A. Farley Post Office occupies two full city blocks. What makes this historic post office unique is not its size but its Beaux-Arts architecture, featuring the largest giant order Corinthian colonnade in the world.

Inside it boasts high ceilings and sun-drenched views.

caption James A. Farley Post Office — New York City, New York. source Shutterstock

You can also find the well-known, yet unofficial creed of the USPS hovering over its columns: “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”

You can visit this castle-like building in Brooklyn.

caption Conrad B. Duberstein United States Bankruptcy Courthouse — Brooklyn, New York. source Beyond My Ken/ Wikimedia Commons

Formerly known as the Federal Building and Post Office, the New York landmark was renamed in honor of chief bankruptcy judge Conrad B. Duberstein. You could say it looks more like a castle than a post office building with its scenic towers made of gray granite and its architectural details boasting of a Romanesque expression.

It continues to offer postal services and is home to the New York Eastern Bankruptcy Court, Brooklyn

caption Conrad B. Duberstein United States Bankruptcy Courthouse — Brooklyn, New York. source Wikimedia Commons/Daderot

In 2014 it earned the Lucy G. Moses Preservation Award.

With this post office’s grandeur, it’s no wonder this building is one of Kolkata’s most popular landmarks.

caption General Post Office of Kolkata — Kolkata, India. source REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Otherwise known as the GPO, the General Post Office of Kolkata is a magnificent white building with Corinthian columns along its side and a prominent dome at its front. It serves as the central post office of Kolkata.

It is one of the city’s most popular landmarks.

caption General Post Office of Kolkata — Kolkata, India. source Shutterstock

Inside, it also houses a postal museum. Recent visitors also note that it’s a must-visit for stamp collectors.

The Manila Central Post Office was damaged during World War II, giving this building a special place in Manila’s history.

caption Manila Central Post Office — Manila, Philippines. source SeamanWell/ Wikimedia Commons

The neoclassical building features 14 columns with semi-circular areas on both sides of the rectangular-shaped building. It was rebuilt in the 1940s after it had been heavily damaged during World War II.

Inside it features a grand entrance hall.

caption Manila Central Post Office — Manila, Philippines. source Wikimedia Commons/Franz Miko Verzon

Because of its historical significance and sheer beauty, the Manila Central Post Office Building was declared an Important Cultural Property by the National Museum in November 2018.

This Vietnam post office stuns with its color combination.

caption Saigon Central Post Office — Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. source Shutterstock

Inspired by Gothic, Renaissance, and French colonial design, the Saigon Central Post Office features a vibrant exterior with white trim, complemented by curved windows framed with green shutters.

Inside, you’ll find looping arches, marble floors, and a large portrait of Ho Chi Minh.

caption Saigon Central Post Office — Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. source Shutterstock

As a bonus, the Notre Dame Cathedral is just next door so the two stunning sites can be seen all in one trip.

The Adelaide General Post Office was born out of an architectural competition.

caption Adelaide General Post Office — Adelaide, Australia. source Shutterstock

The Adelaide General Post Office was the result of an architectural competition won in 1866 by Edmund Wright and Edward Woods.

The tower was the tallest building in Adelaide in the 20th century and has played a significant role in the city’s history.

Today, it’s one of the most striking buildings in the city.

caption Adelaide General Post Office — Adelaide, Australia. source Wikimedia Commons/Michael Coghlan

The building was made in the Anglo-Italian style and it’s surrounded by wrought-iron gates. It continues to serve as a post office and city landmark.

As the name suggest, Algiers’ Grand Post Office is just that — grand.

caption Grand Post Office — Algiers, Algeria. source Shutterstock

Rather than a typical administrative building, the Grand Post Office in Algiers could be compared to a grand palace. What has become one of the most iconic monuments in the Algerian capital, this post office building is unlike any other buildings in its area.

The entrance is imposing, especially when you step under the arches.

caption Grand Post Office — Algiers, Algeria. source Shutterstock

It is a site to see with its stunning architectural ceiling, marble staircase, three-arc entrance, and upper gallery.

Near the entrance, you can find a finely decorated postal box that visitors say you’ll want to check out.

The detailed architecture of Mexico’s Palacio Postal is unparalleled.

caption Palacio Postal — Mexico City, Mexico. source Thomas Ledl/ Wikimedia Commons

One of the most beautiful buildings on this list sits at the center of Mexico City. The elegant architecture of the more than 100-year-old building is unlike any other.

On the exterior, the front of the building is decorated with arched windows, gargoyles, bronze lamps, and an intricately detailed clock stands, which is right above the main entrance.

And all that perfection took time – the building took five years to construct, according to Atlas Obscura.

The inside is even more striking.

caption Palacio Postal — Mexico City, Mexico. source Shutterstock

Inside the masterpiece, you’ll find marble floors, a grand staircase with copper and bronze railings – all of which are beneath a glass roof.

You’ll also find a small postal museum.

Valencia’s Central Post Office took about seven years to complete.

caption Central Post Office — Valencia, Spain. source Shutterstock

The Central Post Office was built in 1922 and serves as a massive reference point in the city’s central square.

It was recently restored and adapted to keep up with modern times but it has still kept its classic elements.

The ceiling of the post office is extremely eye catching.

caption Central Post Office — Valencia, Spain. source Flickr/flyheatherfly

Its most prominent feature is the main entrance, which is bounded by semi-circular arches and double Ionic columns with allegorical figures on top. There are five and they each represent an allegory in the communication world.

It’s topped off by a gorgeous dome ceiling that features stained glass and lets light flood through the space.

You’ll want to go inside this post office building in Italy to experience its unique art style.

caption Palazzo delle Poste — Palermo, Sicily, Italy. source Shutterstock

Built during the 20th century, the Palazzo delle Poste di Palermo was built to house the massive needs of the people of the city. The outside is striking with high columns and an orange backdrop you can see between them.

Inside, however, the post office building of Palermo is adorned in the style of futurist artists.

caption Palazzo delle Poste — Palermo, Sicily, Italy. source Wikimedia Commons/Davide Mauro

The inside is equally gorgeous, decorated with various colorful marble and sculptures by futurist artists. A statue of St. Christopher stands tall on the left side of the building and five canvases by Benedetta Cappa Marinetti are housed inside its walls.

In 2017, the building opened its doors to visitors as part of an art initiative.

