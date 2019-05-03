What streets look like in 30 cities around the world

- source
- What streets look like can vary dramatically from city to city.
- In Havana, Cuba, you’ll see classic cars and pastel-colored homes.
- Bangkok, Thailand, has a reputation for being fast-paced and exciting, and come night many of its streets light up with neon signs, coming alive with street food vendors hawking their goods to locals and tourists alike.
“There’s no place like home,” Dorothy said in “The Wizard of Oz,” and the phrase became an instant classic.
While nothing quite beats the feeling of coming home after a long day, every so often we find ourselves being overtaken by wanderlust. We’ll catch a glimpse of an intriguing street while watching a foreign film, or fall in love with a particularly descriptive passage in a book, and before we know it we’re researching late into the night, gazing at photos of far-off places and imagining what life is like in distant cities.
Luckily, these days you can check out what other parts of the world look like from the comfort of your home. We’ve compiled a list of 30 of the most stunning streets all around the world.
Keep scrolling to see how different streets can look in cities across the globe.
Jaisalmer, India
Jaisalmer is nicknamed “The Golden City” of India, and for good reason; the city is recognized for its yellow sandstone architecture and its ravishing bazaars, such as the shopping street inside the Sonar (Golden) Fort pictured above.
Santorini, Greece
Blue-domed churches, whitewashed walls, prismatic roads, and dazzling ocean views are a dime a dozen in Santorini, Greece – even the most remote corners of the city offer postcard worthy scenery. This street in Oia city, Santorini, Greece, encapsulates the colorful charm the romantic city is beloved for.
Brooklyn, New York
When people think of New York City, they often envision the hustle and bustle of Manhattan; however, the brownstones dotting the tree-lined streets of Brooklyn are famous in their own right. These romantic, historic structures have housed notable writers such as Truman Capote, Arthur Miller, Truman Capote, and Hart Crane. While brownstones exist all over New York, the majority of them can be found in Brooklyn neighborhoods such as Brooklyn Heights, Fort Greene, Park Slope, and Bed-Stuy.
New Taipei City, Taiwan
Jiufen, a small mountain village nestled in the Ruifang District of New Taipai City, Taiwan, is known for its cobblestone roads, stunning ocean views, and distinctive red lanterns lining its streets. Shuqi Road, in particular, is said to have served as the inspiration behind Studio Ghibli’s 2001 Japanese animation film “Spirited Away.”
Marrakech, Morocco
Marrakech is a vibrant city awash in color. Take a stroll through the Medina, a walled medieval center full of tourist-friendly souvenirs, flavorful food, and friendly locals.
Cartagena, Colombia
Forget Paris – Cartagena is a city that truly encapsulates the spirit of love and romance, as tangles of cobbled alleys wind through colonial plazas and churches covered in clambering ivy and dreamy bougainvillea.
Oxford, England
They don’t call Oxford the “City of Dreaming Spires” for nothing. Home to one of the world’s most famous universities, Oxford’s streets are studded with every major architectural style of buildings in England, ranging from the Saxons to the present day.
Havana, Cuba
The streets of Havana are rife with contradictory elements that meld together into truly harmonious landscapes. Pastels intertwine with vibrant, primary colors while vintage cars zip down faded glamorous streets toward sun-splashed shores that once hosted Spanish conquistadors and the literati.
Kyoto, Japan
Kyoto, the former capital of Japan, is famous for its lush gardens and glimmering, historic temples and shrines. Higashiyama, pictured above, is one of the city’s best preserved historic districts, filled with pedestrian-only walkways and traditional Japanese inns called “ryokan.”
Alaçati, Turkey
Alaçati’s whitewashed houses, serpentine streets, and aqua oceans earn the city its spot as one of Turkey’s most idyllic hidden treasures. Art galleries and boutiques are dotted all along its narrow, cobbled roads, and the building’s shutters, painted in shades of blue and green, lend the city a peaceful air.
Umbria, Italy
Often called Italy’s green heart, Umbria is distinctive because it’s the only Italian region that has neither a coastline nor a border with any other countries. Easily reached from both Florence and Rome, Umbria will appeal to nature buffs in search of medieval hill towns, and thick, emerald forests, while oenophiles will enjoy its delicious wine.
Belize, Central America
While Belize City is notorious for its crime rate, Belize City is distinct because its streets are lined with both run-down buildings with crumbling infrastructures as well as handsome colonial homes. For instance, check out Playa Asuncion street, pictured above, at Caye Caulker island in Belize, Central America.
Suzhou, China
Suzhou, a highly romanticized city, is located in the southeastern Jiangsu Province of East China. While Suzhou has fallen victim to modernization – many of its historic sites have been replaced with modern architecture – the city’s initial beauty endures thanks to its clusters of harmonious pavilions, gardens, surviving canals, and exquisite pagodas.
Paris, France
No area screams “Paris” as much as beautiful Montmartre, otherwise known as “The Mountain of Martyrs.” This charming quarter is lined with steep, cobbled streets, lively plazas, and colorful striped awnings.
Barcelona, Spain
While in other cities you may be forced to visit museums to indulge in the arts, you need only take a walk in Barcelona to immerse yourself in streets festooned with famous, elegant, and unusual buildings at every turn.
Hamilton, Bermuda
Consistently ranked as one of the most expensive countries in the world, Bermuda is definitely not budget-friendly, but what its capitol city, Hamilton, lacks in affordability, it makes up for in style. Pastel-colored colonial buildings juxtapose intriguingly with the modern high-end shops that line the city’s Front Street harbor.
Bahia, Brazil
Bahia exemplifies what happens when you blend African and Portuguese influences. Feast your eyes upon jewel-toned buildings lining gilded stone paths in Pelourinho, a famous historic center in Salvador.
Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok has a reputation for being fast-paced and exciting, and Soi Rambuttri, an alley tucked away in the old district of Bangkok, is no exception. Come nightfall, the U-shaped alley lights up and serves popular street food to locals and hungry tourists alike.
Alexandria, Egypt
A Mediterranean port city in Egypt, Alexandria is home to lovely promenades dotted with shady palms, a variety of old-world cafés, and one of the seven wonders of the ancient world – a lighthouse from the Hellenistic period.
Amsterdam, Holland
While Amsterdam conjures images of passenger ships gliding through glimmering canals, the land above the water is stunning in its own right. Cobblestone streets will lead you through bulb fields and swanky coffee shops, and the Reguliersgracht canal – a central canal that offers striking views of the “Seven Bridges of Amsterdam” – is a must-see.
Sousse, Tunisia
Sometimes called “the Pearl of the Sahel,” Sousse, one of the older cities in Tunisia, is a medieval town with colorful walls, stone pavement, and stunning beaches. Additionally, Sousse has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Budapest, Hungary
Not too big and not too small, Budapest is the perfect sized metropolis to explore on foot. Marvel at Budapest’s many architectural feats, such as its grand old churches, stunning bridges, and regal castles. There’s a reason Budapest was ranked among the most beautiful European cities by Travel and Leisure in 2017, after all.
Table Mountain, South Africa
Table Mountain, a flat-topped mountain in Cape Town, is one of the most iconic landmarks South Africa has to offer. Its coastal roads are fringed by an impossibly blue ocean, and visitors can either choose to hike to the top, or get there via its famous cable car.
Évora, Portugal
Situated in the heart of the Alentejo region, Évora is an enchanting medieval town in Portugal. Its history is so beautifully preserved that UNESCO even calls Évora a “museum-city.” Today, visitors can walk along Évora’s cobblestone streets and view its cluster of museums and monuments on foot.
Lindau, Germany
If you were to picture a fairytale-like land in your mind’s eye, it would probably look something like Lindau, a charming island town located at the border between Germany and Switzerland. Venture into the heart of its historic town center, where medieval houses in a kaleidoscope of colors line cobblestones paths.
Old City, Harar, Ethiopia
Known to its residents as “Gēy,” Harar is a sacred city in eastern Ethiopia surrounded by a centuries-old wall. The interior of Harar’s old city is distinguishable for its labyrinth of colorful walls and its mix of both traditional Harari houses and modern abodes with wooden verandas.
Outback, Australia
“The Outback” is the colloquial name for the vast stretch of mostly arid land that makes up Australia’s interior. Its rugged atmosphere has captivated travelers for years – especially because you’re bound to encounter at least one roaming animal in the open, otherworldly space.
St. Petersburg, Russia
St. Petersburg is Russia’s second-largest city after Moscow. Widely considered Russia’s cultural heart, St. Petersburg is home to a myriad of famous streets, including Nevsky Prospekt, Troitskaya Ploshchad (Trinity Square), and Palace Square. Check out its colorful buildings and horse-drawn carriages, pictured above.
Québec City, Canada
Even the most summer-obsessed travelers are sure to fall in love with the wintry Québec City, one of North America’s oldest settlements – in fact, Old Town is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Its narrow cobblestone streets, soaring church spires, towering castle walls, and twinkling lights transform the town into a veritable winter wonderland you’ll want to visit all year long.
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Dubrovnik, which dates back to the 13th century, has made quite a name for itself over the years. Not only does the city play King’s Landing in “Game of Thrones,” but the city now offers an UberBOAT service to make island hopping a breeze. Additionally, Dubrovnik is perched in the shimmering blue waters of the Adriatic sea, and is also the home of Stari Grad, one of the oldest towns in Europe, which is filled with Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque architecture.