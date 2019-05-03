What streets look like in 30 cities around the world

caption Montmartre in Paris, France. source Catarina Belova/Shutterstock

What streets look like can vary dramatically from city to city.

In Havana, Cuba, you’ll see classic cars and pastel-colored homes.

Bangkok, Thailand, has a reputation for being fast-paced and exciting, and come night many of its streets light up with neon signs, coming alive with street food vendors hawking their goods to locals and tourists alike.

“There’s no place like home,” Dorothy said in “The Wizard of Oz,” and the phrase became an instant classic.

While nothing quite beats the feeling of coming home after a long day, every so often we find ourselves being overtaken by wanderlust. We’ll catch a glimpse of an intriguing street while watching a foreign film, or fall in love with a particularly descriptive passage in a book, and before we know it we’re researching late into the night, gazing at photos of far-off places and imagining what life is like in distant cities.

Luckily, these days you can check out what other parts of the world look like from the comfort of your home. We’ve compiled a list of 30 of the most stunning streets all around the world.

Jaisalmer, India

caption Jaisalmer’s yellow sandstones shine gold in the sunlight. source ImagesofIndia/Shutterstock

Jaisalmer is nicknamed “The Golden City” of India, and for good reason; the city is recognized for its yellow sandstone architecture and its ravishing bazaars, such as the shopping street inside the Sonar (Golden) Fort pictured above.

Santorini, Greece

caption Santorini is the largest island of a small, circular archipelago. source Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider

Blue-domed churches, whitewashed walls, prismatic roads, and dazzling ocean views are a dime a dozen in Santorini, Greece – even the most remote corners of the city offer postcard worthy scenery. This street in Oia city, Santorini, Greece, encapsulates the colorful charm the romantic city is beloved for.

Brooklyn, New York

caption Park Slope, Brooklyn. source Unsplash/josh wilburne

When people think of New York City, they often envision the hustle and bustle of Manhattan; however, the brownstones dotting the tree-lined streets of Brooklyn are famous in their own right. These romantic, historic structures have housed notable writers such as Truman Capote, Arthur Miller, Truman Capote, and Hart Crane. While brownstones exist all over New York, the majority of them can be found in Brooklyn neighborhoods such as Brooklyn Heights, Fort Greene, Park Slope, and Bed-Stuy.

New Taipei City, Taiwan

caption Shuqi Road served as the inspiration for Studio Ghibli’s “Spirited Away.” source weniliou/Shutterstock

Jiufen, a small mountain village nestled in the Ruifang District of New Taipai City, Taiwan, is known for its cobblestone roads, stunning ocean views, and distinctive red lanterns lining its streets. Shuqi Road, in particular, is said to have served as the inspiration behind Studio Ghibli’s 2001 Japanese animation film “Spirited Away.”

Marrakech, Morocco

caption Colorful souks in Marrakech. source Ekaterina Pokrovsky/Shutterstock

Marrakech is a vibrant city awash in color. Take a stroll through the Medina, a walled medieval center full of tourist-friendly souvenirs, flavorful food, and friendly locals.

Cartagena, Colombia

caption Cartagena is one of the most romantic cities on earth. source Gary C. Tognoni/Shutterstock

Forget Paris – Cartagena is a city that truly encapsulates the spirit of love and romance, as tangles of cobbled alleys wind through colonial plazas and churches covered in clambering ivy and dreamy bougainvillea.

Oxford, England

caption The Balliol College in Broad Street, Oxford, UK. source Shutterstock

They don’t call Oxford the “City of Dreaming Spires” for nothing. Home to one of the world’s most famous universities, Oxford’s streets are studded with every major architectural style of buildings in England, ranging from the Saxons to the present day.

Havana, Cuba

caption Havana, Cuba in the autumn. source YU_M/Shutterstock

The streets of Havana are rife with contradictory elements that meld together into truly harmonious landscapes. Pastels intertwine with vibrant, primary colors while vintage cars zip down faded glamorous streets toward sun-splashed shores that once hosted Spanish conquistadors and the literati.

Kyoto, Japan

caption Geishas on Ninenzaka Street in Kyoto. source Shutterstock

Kyoto, the former capital of Japan, is famous for its lush gardens and glimmering, historic temples and shrines. Higashiyama, pictured above, is one of the city’s best preserved historic districts, filled with pedestrian-only walkways and traditional Japanese inns called “ryokan.”

Alaçati, Turkey

caption The blue-toned shutters lend Alaçati buildings a serene feel. source Nejdet Duzen/Shutterstock

Alaçati’s whitewashed houses, serpentine streets, and aqua oceans earn the city its spot as one of Turkey’s most idyllic hidden treasures. Art galleries and boutiques are dotted all along its narrow, cobbled roads, and the building’s shutters, painted in shades of blue and green, lend the city a peaceful air.

Umbria, Italy

caption Umbria has something for everyone. source canadastock/Shutterstock

Often called Italy’s green heart, Umbria is distinctive because it’s the only Italian region that has neither a coastline nor a border with any other countries. Easily reached from both Florence and Rome, Umbria will appeal to nature buffs in search of medieval hill towns, and thick, emerald forests, while oenophiles will enjoy its delicious wine.

Belize, Central America

caption Playa Asuncion street in Belize. source Aleksandar Todorovic/Shutterstock

While Belize City is notorious for its crime rate, Belize City is distinct because its streets are lined with both run-down buildings with crumbling infrastructures as well as handsome colonial homes. For instance, check out Playa Asuncion street, pictured above, at Caye Caulker island in Belize, Central America.

Suzhou, China

caption People often travel on canal boats in Suzhou. source 4045/Shutterstock

Suzhou, a highly romanticized city, is located in the southeastern Jiangsu Province of East China. While Suzhou has fallen victim to modernization – many of its historic sites have been replaced with modern architecture – the city’s initial beauty endures thanks to its clusters of harmonious pavilions, gardens, surviving canals, and exquisite pagodas.

Paris, France

caption Montmartre is known as “The Mountain Of Martyrs.” source Catarina Belova/Shutterstock

No area screams “Paris” as much as beautiful Montmartre, otherwise known as “The Mountain of Martyrs.” This charming quarter is lined with steep, cobbled streets, lively plazas, and colorful striped awnings.

Barcelona, Spain

caption Barcelona is brimming with truly remarkable architecture. source Alexandr23/Shutterstock

While in other cities you may be forced to visit museums to indulge in the arts, you need only take a walk in Barcelona to immerse yourself in streets festooned with famous, elegant, and unusual buildings at every turn.

Hamilton, Bermuda

caption Front Street in Hamilton, Bermuda. source Flickr/Robyn Fleming

Consistently ranked as one of the most expensive countries in the world, Bermuda is definitely not budget-friendly, but what its capitol city, Hamilton, lacks in affordability, it makes up for in style. Pastel-colored colonial buildings juxtapose intriguingly with the modern high-end shops that line the city’s Front Street harbor.

Bahia, Brazil

caption Salvador da Bahia is the capital of the Brazilian state of Bahia. source ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Bahia exemplifies what happens when you blend African and Portuguese influences. Feast your eyes upon jewel-toned buildings lining gilded stone paths in Pelourinho, a famous historic center in Salvador.

Bangkok, Thailand

caption Soi Rambuttri offers travelers a wide variety of street foods. source Nataliia Sokolovska/Shutterstock

Bangkok has a reputation for being fast-paced and exciting, and Soi Rambuttri, an alley tucked away in the old district of Bangkok, is no exception. Come nightfall, the U-shaped alley lights up and serves popular street food to locals and hungry tourists alike.

Alexandria, Egypt

caption Alexandria is the second largest city in Egypt. source eFesenko/Shutterstock

A Mediterranean port city in Egypt, Alexandria is home to lovely promenades dotted with shady palms, a variety of old-world cafés, and one of the seven wonders of the ancient world – a lighthouse from the Hellenistic period.

Amsterdam, Holland

caption Amsterdam is full of bridges and canals. source Flickr/Jim2302

While Amsterdam conjures images of passenger ships gliding through glimmering canals, the land above the water is stunning in its own right. Cobblestone streets will lead you through bulb fields and swanky coffee shops, and the Reguliersgracht canal – a central canal that offers striking views of the “Seven Bridges of Amsterdam” – is a must-see.

Sousse, Tunisia

caption Sousse is also known as “the Pearl of the Sahel.” source Romas_Photo/Shutterstock

Sometimes called “the Pearl of the Sahel,” Sousse, one of the older cities in Tunisia, is a medieval town with colorful walls, stone pavement, and stunning beaches. Additionally, Sousse has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Budapest, Hungary

caption Street view of the St. Stephen’s Basilica. source Giantrabbit/Shutterstock

Not too big and not too small, Budapest is the perfect sized metropolis to explore on foot. Marvel at Budapest’s many architectural feats, such as its grand old churches, stunning bridges, and regal castles. There’s a reason Budapest was ranked among the most beautiful European cities by Travel and Leisure in 2017, after all.

Table Mountain, South Africa

caption Table Mountain is one of South Africa’s most arresting landmarks. source Nolte Lourens/Shutterstock

Table Mountain, a flat-topped mountain in Cape Town, is one of the most iconic landmarks South Africa has to offer. Its coastal roads are fringed by an impossibly blue ocean, and visitors can either choose to hike to the top, or get there via its famous cable car.

Évora, Portugal

caption UNESCO calls Évora a “museum-city.” source Takashi Images/Shutterstock

Situated in the heart of the Alentejo region, Évora is an enchanting medieval town in Portugal. Its history is so beautifully preserved that UNESCO even calls Évora a “museum-city.” Today, visitors can walk along Évora’s cobblestone streets and view its cluster of museums and monuments on foot.

Lindau, Germany

caption Lindau looks like a fairy-tale land. source trabantos/Shutterstock

If you were to picture a fairytale-like land in your mind’s eye, it would probably look something like Lindau, a charming island town located at the border between Germany and Switzerland. Venture into the heart of its historic town center, where medieval houses in a kaleidoscope of colors line cobblestones paths.

Old City, Harar, Ethiopia

caption Harar is filled with bright and colorful walls. source Suthasinee K/Shutterstock

Known to its residents as “Gēy,” Harar is a sacred city in eastern Ethiopia surrounded by a centuries-old wall. The interior of Harar’s old city is distinguishable for its labyrinth of colorful walls and its mix of both traditional Harari houses and modern abodes with wooden verandas.

Outback, Australia

caption Outback Queensland, Australia. source totajla/Shutterstock

“The Outback” is the colloquial name for the vast stretch of mostly arid land that makes up Australia’s interior. Its rugged atmosphere has captivated travelers for years – especially because you’re bound to encounter at least one roaming animal in the open, otherworldly space.

St. Petersburg, Russia

caption St. Petersburg is a lively city full of colorful buildings. source Brian Kinney/Shutterstock

St. Petersburg is Russia’s second-largest city after Moscow. Widely considered Russia’s cultural heart, St. Petersburg is home to a myriad of famous streets, including Nevsky Prospekt, Troitskaya Ploshchad (Trinity Square), and Palace Square. Check out its colorful buildings and horse-drawn carriages, pictured above.

Québec City, Canada

caption Québec City makes winter look good. source windjunkie/iStock

Even the most summer-obsessed travelers are sure to fall in love with the wintry Québec City, one of North America’s oldest settlements – in fact, Old Town is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Its narrow cobblestone streets, soaring church spires, towering castle walls, and twinkling lights transform the town into a veritable winter wonderland you’ll want to visit all year long.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

caption Dubrovnik was the setting for King’s Landing in “Game of Thrones.” source theendup/Shutterstock

Dubrovnik, which dates back to the 13th century, has made quite a name for itself over the years. Not only does the city play King’s Landing in “Game of Thrones,” but the city now offers an UberBOAT service to make island hopping a breeze. Additionally, Dubrovnik is perched in the shimmering blue waters of the Adriatic sea, and is also the home of Stari Grad, one of the oldest towns in Europe, which is filled with Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque architecture.