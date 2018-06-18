The most mesmerizing photos from the World Cup so far

By
Cork Gaines, Business Insider US
-

source
Carl Recine/Reuters

The 2018 World Cup in Russia is off to a great start, and the tournament has already produced incredible moments and photos.

Russia is a gorgeous background for some amazing sports photography.

From goal celebrations to great saves, gut-wrenching own goals, and crazy fans, here are the most mesmerizing photos from the World Cup so far.

Russia’s Yury Gazinsky scores the first goal of the 2018 World Cup.

source
Carl Recine/Reuters

Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco lays on the ground after his own goal gave Iran a 1-0 lead.

source
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Morocco’s Younes Belhanda laments his team’s own goal.

Serbia celebrates their first goal of the World Cup.

source
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Hirving Lozano of Mexico celebrates a goal against Germany.

source
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

David De Gea watches as he let a ball get by him against Portugal.

source
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The shadow seemingly comes to life in the match between Sweden and South Korea.

source
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

A fan during the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Neymar spent a lot of time on the turf thanks to the fouls from Switzerland.

source
Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Lionel Messi’s World Cup did not get off to a good start.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates one of his three goals in the opening match.

source
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

A fan kisses the World Cup logo on the back of another fan’s head.

source
Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

A view from above during the opening ceremony.

source
Carl Recine/Reuters

Morocco’s Aziz Bouhaddouz in mid-air of his own goal.

source
Henry Romero/Reuters

Australia’s Trent Sainsbury reaches for the ball against France.

Keylor Navas of Costa Rica can’t reach the ball.

source
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Supporters of Iceland do their Skol chant in Zaryadye Park.

source
Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters

Edson Alvarez celebrates Mexico’s 1-0 win over Germany.

source
Carl Recine/Reuters

A fan at the first match of the tournament.

source
Carl Recine/Reuters

Switzerland’s Steven Zuber celebrates a goal against Brazil as his hand appears to glow.

A look at the fans during the Morocco-Iran match.

Alfred Finnbogason receives a kiss following Iceland’s tie of Argentina.

source
Albert Gea/Reuters

Denmark’s Kasper Schmeichel stops a penalty against Peru.

source
Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

A view from above of the Iran-Morocco match.

source
Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Egypt’s Amr Warda on the ground against Uruguay.

Brazil’s Philippe Coutinho celebrates a goal.

source
Marko Djurica/Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo takes a deep breath before his free-kick goal.

source
Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

Russia celebrates a goal as a player for Saudi Arabia looks on.

Uruguay’s Edinson Cavani with a ball during training.

German fans react to their loss to Mexico.

source
Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

Luis Suarez walks across the pitch.

source
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Lionel Messi.

source
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Serbian and Costa Rican players battle for the ball.

source
Stu Forster/Getty Images

Argentina’s Sergio Aguero celebrates.

source
Albert Gea/Reuters

A view from the temporary stands erected on scaffolding at Ekaterinburg Arena.

source
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo during training.

Portugal’s Pepe kicks the ball with the lights flickering in the background.

source
Murad Sezer/Reuters

France’s Antoine Griezmann scores on a penalty as other players rush in.

source
John Sibley/Reuters

Denis Cheryshev of Russia scores as several Saudi Arabian players look on.

source
Clive Rose/Getty Images

Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Al-Mayouf makes a save as players stumble to the ground.

source
Grigory Dukor/Reuters

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a free-kick goal.

More World Cup 2018 coverage:

source
Hannah Mckay/Reuters