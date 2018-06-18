- source
- Carl Recine/Reuters
The 2018 World Cup in Russia is off to a great start, and the tournament has already produced incredible moments and photos.
Russia is a gorgeous background for some amazing sports photography.
From goal celebrations to great saves, gut-wrenching own goals, and crazy fans, here are the most mesmerizing photos from the World Cup so far.
Russia’s Yury Gazinsky scores the first goal of the 2018 World Cup.
- Carl Recine/Reuters
Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco lays on the ground after his own goal gave Iran a 1-0 lead.
- Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Morocco’s Younes Belhanda laments his team’s own goal.
Serbia celebrates their first goal of the World Cup.
- Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Hirving Lozano of Mexico celebrates a goal against Germany.
- Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
David De Gea watches as he let a ball get by him against Portugal.
- Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
The shadow seemingly comes to life in the match between Sweden and South Korea.
- Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
A fan during the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Neymar spent a lot of time on the turf thanks to the fouls from Switzerland.
- Jason Cairnduff/Reuters
Lionel Messi’s World Cup did not get off to a good start.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates one of his three goals in the opening match.
- Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
A fan kisses the World Cup logo on the back of another fan’s head.
- Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
A view from above during the opening ceremony.
- Carl Recine/Reuters
Morocco’s Aziz Bouhaddouz in mid-air of his own goal.
- Henry Romero/Reuters
Australia’s Trent Sainsbury reaches for the ball against France.
Keylor Navas of Costa Rica can’t reach the ball.
- Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Supporters of Iceland do their Skol chant in Zaryadye Park.
- Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters
Edson Alvarez celebrates Mexico’s 1-0 win over Germany.
- Carl Recine/Reuters
A fan at the first match of the tournament.
- Carl Recine/Reuters
Switzerland’s Steven Zuber celebrates a goal against Brazil as his hand appears to glow.
A look at the fans during the Morocco-Iran match.
Alfred Finnbogason receives a kiss following Iceland’s tie of Argentina.
- Albert Gea/Reuters
Denmark’s Kasper Schmeichel stops a penalty against Peru.
- Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters
A view from above of the Iran-Morocco match.
- Dylan Martinez/Reuters
Egypt’s Amr Warda on the ground against Uruguay.
Brazil’s Philippe Coutinho celebrates a goal.
- Marko Djurica/Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo takes a deep breath before his free-kick goal.
- Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters
Russia celebrates a goal as a player for Saudi Arabia looks on.
Uruguay’s Edinson Cavani with a ball during training.
German fans react to their loss to Mexico.
- Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters
Luis Suarez walks across the pitch.
- Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Lionel Messi.
- Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Serbian and Costa Rican players battle for the ball.
- Stu Forster/Getty Images
Argentina’s Sergio Aguero celebrates.
- Albert Gea/Reuters
A view from the temporary stands erected on scaffolding at Ekaterinburg Arena.
- Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo during training.
Portugal’s Pepe kicks the ball with the lights flickering in the background.
- Murad Sezer/Reuters
France’s Antoine Griezmann scores on a penalty as other players rush in.
- John Sibley/Reuters
Denis Cheryshev of Russia scores as several Saudi Arabian players look on.
- Clive Rose/Getty Images
Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Al-Mayouf makes a save as players stumble to the ground.
- Grigory Dukor/Reuters
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a free-kick goal.
