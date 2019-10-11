11 beauty advent calendars for your friend who loves discovering new makeup and skin-care products

source Crystal Cox/Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Gifting a beauty advent calendar is like gifting a bunch of small presents at once.

They’re fun to open in the days leading up to the holidays, and are a great way to try new products without fully committing to the full size.

We’ve rounded up 11 of the best beauty advent calendars you can buy this season. We’ll be updating this as it gets closer to the holidays, so bookmark this page.

I love buying beauty products, but I own about five times what I actually use in my daily routine. I’m slightly ashamed to admit that I have a collection of decade-old half-used products in storage.

That’s why I love gifting beauty advent calendars to my friends and family members who I know have the same problem. They’re usually filled with minis or travel sizes, so they’re a fun way to try new eyeliners, mascaras, eyeshadows, cleansers, or serums without potential waste. It’s also just fun opening a gift every day.

Here are our picks of the 11 best beauty advent calendars, from a fun set of best-selling products at Sephora to an indulgent pick from Net-a-Porter valued at a whopping $900.

Sephora Collection Frosted Party Advent Calendar

Sephora’s advent calendar has 24 beauty surprises from its makeup, skin-care, body, and accessory collections. Eleven of the items also happen to be limited-edition products.

Kiehl’s Limited Edition Skincare Advent Calendar

Kiehl’s advent calendar is filled with 24-days worth of its best-selling skin-, body-, and hair-care products such its Creme De Corps and Ultra Facial creams, Midnight Recovery Eye, and Ultimate Strength Hand Salve. The calendar comes in a suitcase-like box covered with illustrations by Janine Rewell.

Charlotte Tilbury Glittering Galaxy of Makeup Magic Beauty Advent Calendar

Count down the 12 days until Christmas rather than 24 with Charlotte Tilbury’s 2019 beauty advent calendar. Four of the items are full-sized products including a Matte Revolution lipstick and Eyes to Mesmerize eyeshadow while the remaining eight are travel-sized, like Charlotte’s Magic Cream and Goddess Skin Clay Mask.

Ciaté London Mini Mani Month Advent Calendar

Ciaté London’s 2019 advent calendar has 22 long-lasting mini Gelology nail polishes and one full-sized glittery polish. Ten of the mini polishes come in exclusive shades and a limited-edition nail file is also included.

Lancôme Holiday Advent Calendar

On each of the 24 days leading up to Christmas day, you can open miniature versions of Lancôme’s most popular beauty products including Hypnôse Drama Mascara and La Vie est Belle Eau de Parfum spray.

Balmain Paris Hair Couture 10 Day Balmain Advent Calendar

Get 10 luxurious hair-care products in Balmain Paris Hair Couture’s advent calendar, including mini bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and a reparative mask, as well as a small comb and a chic barrette.

Macy’s 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar

Macy’s beauty advent calendar has 25 beauty gifts – one for each day leading up to Christmas and an extra surprise just because. Products include a combination of full and travel-sized beauty products like NYX Professional Makeup Worth The Hype Mascara, Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Deodorant, and Mario Badescu Rose Facial Spray.

Biotherm 24 Days of Skincare Advent Calendar

Biotherm’s advent calendar has 24 skin-care essentials, like serums, creams, cleansers, and more that will save your skin from the cold, dry winter.

The Body Shop Essential Advent Calendar

Discover The Body Shop’s hand creams and body butter, perfect for combatting the harsh effects of winter. Also included are shower gels, body scrubs, and lip butters in delicious scents. All of the products are vegan too.

bareMinerals 24 Days of Clean Beauty Advent Calendar

Celebrate 24 days of clean beauty with bareMinerals’ 2019 advent calendar. Discover a mini version of one of the brand’s best-selling makeup or skin-care products including like its Mineral Veil Finishing Powder, Gen Nude Matte Liquid Lipcolor, and Complexion Rescue Defense Radiant Protective Veil.

Net-a-Porter Beauty 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar

Open one of Net-a-Porter Beauty’s 25 drawers each day for a mix of luxury travel and full-sized beauty products in this advent calendar valued at over $900. You’ll be happily surprised each day with products such as Marc Jacobs Beauty’s Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara, 111SKIN’s Rose Gold Radiance Booster, and LashFood’s Conditioning Collagen Lash Primer.