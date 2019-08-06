The top 15 makeup and beauty YouTubers in the world, some of whom are making millions of dollars

caption Jeffree Star, Manny Gutierrez, and James Charles at the KKW Beauty launch. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

YouTube’s beauty community is one of the largest on the platform, with creators like Jeffree Star and James Charles dominating the space in views and subscribers.

Some of the earlier top creators in this space, like Michelle Phan, Bethany Mota (MacBarbie07), and Zoe Sugg (Zoella) – with 8, 10 and 11 million subscribers respectively – rarely upload videos anymore. These beauty gurus have taken a backseat, as new creators like Charles have risen to the top.

Here are 15 of YouTube’s most subscribed-to beauty and makeup influencers in the world right now.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

YouTube’s beauty community, which is awash with money, views, and big personalities, is one of the largest communities of creators on YouTube.

Across the world, beauty and makeup creators (along with those from other top categories, like gaming) are dominating the influencer space. Makeup artist and beauty entrepreneur Jeffree Star ranks No. 5 on Forbes highest-paid YouTube influencers list, earning an estimated $18 million between June 1, 2017 to June 1, 2018.

Throughout the years, the quality of videos within this category has intensified. The traditional “get ready with me” makeup look, or “quick how-to” videos (like Zoella’s wildly popular, “How To: My Quick and Easy Hairstyles,” video from 2013 with 12.7 million views) no longer make the cut, as more professionally produced content floods the space.

caption Bethany Mota’s “Getting Prom Ready” video has 7 million views. source Bethany Mota/YouTube

Some of the earlier top creators in this space, like Michelle Phan, Bethany Mota (MacBarbie07), and Zoe Sugg (Zoella) – with 8, 10, and 11 million subscribers respectively – rarely upload videos anymore.

These beauty gurus have taken a backseat, as new creators like James Charles (15.9 million subscribers) have risen to the top.

Charles takes an artistic approach to his tutorials, and with a steady hand, the internet star has filmed some intricate looks, a makeup trend popular among influencers like Charles on social media.

caption James Charles source James Charles/YouTube

Among all these changes, YouTube’s beauty community has attracted some major public attention, with publications like The New York Times covering the scandal between YouTube influencer Tati Westbrook and Charles.

In May, Westbrook publicly ended her friendship with Charles in a 43-minute YouTube video titled “Bye Sister,” which has since been deleted. The feud ended in Westbrook gaining about 4 million subscribers on YouTube, and Charles losing about 3 million that month, according to data from Social Blade.

Here are 15 of YouTube’s most subscribed-to beauty and makeup influencers. We ranked the top consistently active makeup and beauty channels, based off their subscriber count and collected the data using Social Blade and YouTube.

Manny MUA – 4.8 million subscribers

caption Manny Gutierrez source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Also known as: Manny Gutierrez

Location: United States

Makeup artist Manny Gutierrez was the first male brand ambassador for the cosmetics line Maybelline.

Flavia Pavanelli – 4.9 million subscribers

caption Flavia Pavanelli source Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

AKA: Flavia Pavanelli

Location: Brazil

Flavia Pavanelli also has a large following on Instagram with 14.5 million followers.

dope2111 – 5.8 million subscribers

caption Promise Tamang source dope2111/YouTube

AKA: Promise Tamang

Location: United States

Promise Tamang is related to one of YouTube’s first “break-out” creators, Michelle Phan – who has 8.8 million subscribers on YouTube, but has not posted a YouTube video in over 2 years.

JaclynHill1 – 5.9 million subscribers

caption Jaclyn Hill source Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

AKA: Jaclyn Hill

Location: United States

Jaclyn Hill took a break from social media between mid-June and the end of July, after she faced backlash online in response to the launch of her cosmetics line, Jaclyn Cosmetics. Hill deactivated her social media accounts after fans who purchased a lipstick from her brand said the product caused swelling and bumps. Hill has since returned to YouTube to address the concerns.

The Beauty Bybel – 6.1 million subscribers

caption Carli Bybel source Carli Bybel/YouTube

AKA: Carli Bybel

Location: United States

Carli Bybel is also known for her fashion blog, “The Beauty Bybel,” where she shares outfit ideas and lookbooks.

Anaysa – 6.8 million subscribers

caption Anaysa YouTube channel. source Anaysa/YouTube

AKA: PrettyPriyaTV

Location: India

Anaysa features Priya Mall and Anantya Anand and the channel was previously called “PrettyPriyaTV,” originally launched by Mall.

Kika Nieto – 8.1 million subscribers

caption Kika Nieto source Kika Nieto/YouTube

AKA: Erika Nieto Marquez

Location: Colombia

Erika Nieto Marquez also has a vlog channel, “By Kika Nieto,” with 1.7 million subscribers.

grav3yardgirl – 8.6 million subscribers

caption Bunny Meyer source Angela Weiss/Getty Images

AKA: Bunny Meyer

Location: United States

In 2018, Bunny Meyer filmed a three-part docuseries with the YouTube star, Shane Dawson, for his channel. In the series, Meyer opened up with Dawson about the secret life she’s been keeping from her online followers and the struggles she’s had with her YouTube channel. Her response video, “Why I’ve been Lying About My Life,” gained 5 million views and 300,000 likes on YouTube.

glamlifeguru – 9.8 million subscribers

caption Tati Westbrook source Tati/YouTube

AKA: Tati Westbrook

Location: United States

Tati Westbrook instantly gained about 4 million subscribers on YouTube in May, following her 43-minute YouTube video titled “Bye Sister,” which has since been deleted, where she publicly ended her friendship with James Charles, according to data from Social Blade.

SaraBeautyCorner – 10.3 million subscribers

caption Sara from SaraBeautyCorner. source SaraBeautyCorner/YouTube

AKA: Sara

Location: Norway

Sara features nail art, DIY tutorials, fashion, and makeup videos on her channel.

NikkiTutorials – 12 million subscribers

AKA: Nikkie de Jager

Location: Netherlands

Nikkie de Jager became massively popular online after her YouTube video, “The Power of MAKEUP!“, went viral – which shows a side-by-side comparison of her face with and without makeup. The video has 40.6 million views.

Rclbeauty101 – 14 million subscribers

caption Rachel Levin source Jerod Harris/Getty Images

AKA: Rachel Levin

Location: United States

Rachel Levin has been posting videos to her YouTube channel, Rclbeauty101, for 8 years.

Jeffree Star – 15.5 million subscribers

caption Jeffree Star source Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

AKA: Jeffrey Lynn Steininger

Location: United States

Jeffree Star ranks No. 5 on Forbes highest-paid YouTube influencers list, earning an estimated $18 million between June 1, 2017 to June 1, 2018.

James Charles – 15.8 million

AKA: James Charles Dickinson

Location: United States

Amid his public feud with YouTube influencer Tati Westbrook, James Charles immediately lost about 3 million subscribers in May, according to data from Social Blade.

Yuya – 23.8 million subscribers

caption Yuya’s YouTube channel has 23 million subscribers. source Yuya/YouTube

AKA: Mariand Castrejón Castañeda

Location: Mexico

Yuya is a childhood nickname, and between her YouTube and Instagram followings, she is one of the highest-paid beauty influencers.