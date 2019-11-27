Beauty influencers told us the 22 makeup products worth gifting

caption An influencer named Brittny recommends gifting these three products. source Sephora and Colourpop

Makeup artist Sarina Nexie recommends products from NYX and Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

Sarina Nexie is a beauty influencer who creates elaborate artwork on her face. She currently has more than 266,000 followers on Instagram.

Speaking to Insider, Nexie said she “really enjoys” the $18 Jeffree Star Cosmetic Velour Liquid Lipstick in the shade Redrum. It’s described online as the “perfect red” in a matte formula.

She also recommends gifting the $25 NYX Professional Makeup Glitter Goals palette, as it’s filled with 10 festive shades.

Lifestyle influencer Linabugz told Insider she’ll be gifting products from Charlotte Tilbury and First Aid Beauty.

Linabugz is known for her unique street style and otherworldy makeup tutorials. While speaking to Insider, she also shared her “go-to gift ideas” for the holiday season.

While she recommends “anything from Charlotte Tilbury,” she particularly loves the brand’s $22 Lip Cheat Lip Liners.

She’s also a fan of First Aid Beauty, saying: “I love their $28 HelloFAB Coconut Skin Smoothie Primer – it’s the perfect primer for dry, winter skin.”

Brittny, a makeup enthusiast, shared three gift options under $20 each.

To achieve her signature dewy skin and elaborate eyes, beauty influencer Brittny uses three key products – which she would also gift during the holidays.

First, there’s the $16 KUSH Lip Balm from Milk Makeup, which she recommends in the shade Green Dragon. Brittny also thinks Colourpop’s $6 Super Shock Shadows are perfect for the holidays, as is The Ordinary’s $6.80 Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 serum.

Ashley, an influencer, suggests gifting beauty products created by other influencers.

Ashley – who uses the name strashme online – is an influencer with more than 127,000 followers on Instagram. While speaking to Insider, she said she’d gift the $45 Jackie Aina palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills because it’s “rich” and “sultry.”

“I live for luxury, and this palette is definitely that – from the brand, to the influencer, right down to the packaging and formula,” Ashley said of the eye shadow.

She also said she’d gift products from Kylie Skin, which she recently discovered she loves after trying them out for a YouTube video.

“I even had a small breakout clear up in the process,” she said of using Kylie Skin products. “I think it’s an affordable way to make someone feel on trend without having to peg their style.”

Makeup artist MissMixed recommends a mix of eye shadow, lipstick, and skin care.

MissMixed, also known as Celia, is both an Instagram beauty influencer and a YouTuber. While speaking to Insider, she said she’ll be gifting the $25 Huda Beauty Lip Contour and Strobe Set because the matte lip products inside are “perfect for winter.”

She also recommends the $26 Mini Palette from James Charles x Morphe, as she thinks it’s “perfect for travelling,” as well as the $199 Foreo Luna 3.

“As a makeup artist, it’s so important to have a solid skin-care routine to hydrate and cleanse your skin after using and removing heavy makeup,” Celia said. “You can use Foreo’s Luna 3 with any foaming cleanser and let me tell you, it leaves your skin feeling AMAZING!”

Influencer Abby Roberts told Insider she’ll be gifting lip pencils and setting spray this year.

Abby Roberts is known on social media for her elaborate beauty looks and transformation videos. Speaking to Insider, she shared two of the beauty products she often uses, which she also thinks make for great gifts.

“I love the Morphe Continuous Setting Mist, as it’s super fine and does a great job giving my makeup a dewy finish,” Roberts said. “I also love Colourpop’s lip liners as they’re super creamy – my favourite shade is BFF!”

The Morphe setting spray retails for $16, while Colourpop’s Lippie Pencils cost between $6 and $7 each.

Mei Pang, a makeup artist, gave Insider a beauty-related shopping tip that’s perfect for the holidays.

Mei Pang shares her unique beauty creations with more than 125,000 fans on Instagram. She also shared some gift ideas with Insider.

According to the makeup artist, it’s best to avoid giving “skin-specific products” to friends and family during the holidays, because “you would have to know the person’s skin tone perfectly.” Instead, she recommends lip and eye products.

“I LOVE the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow as it really is universal, but also non sticky,” she said. “My second recommendation would be the Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow, as they’re so easy to use and will be great for New Years!”

The lip gloss retails for $18, and the eye shadows cost $24 each.

Influencer Aaron Storms shared some eye shadow and mascara recommendations.

On Instagram, Aaron is known for creating stunning eye art – so it makes sense that they’d recommend eye shadow and mascara as gifts.

While speaking to Insider, the influencer said they’d gift the $24 KUSH High Volume Mascara from Milk Makeup because it “gives super full lashes” and is “very nourishing and long lasting.”

They also recommend $10 Pro Pan Pressed Eye Shadows from Sugarpill, which they describe as being “super pigmented.”

YouTuber Tina Yong thinks Tatcha products are ideal holiday gifts.

Yong is known to her 2.9 million subscribers as the go-to source for beauty reviews of wild trends and products. She’s also popular on Instagram.

Speaking to Insider, the influencer said she recommends Tatcha’s $175 Brightening Secrets kit because it includes three of her “favorite skin-care products.” She also appreciates the fact that each item contains “pure ingredients inspired by the beauty routine of Japanese geishas.”

Kathleen Lights, a YouTuber, picked an affordable option from Colourpop.

Not only is Kathleen Lights a popular YouTuber, but she also frequently collaborates with Colourpop. Speaking to Insider, she said she’ll be gifting the brand’s holiday collection, which retails between $6 and $99, this year.

“The colors are fun, festive, versatile and affordable,” Lights said. “You can glam them up, or tone them down for more casual outings.”

Makeup artist Victoria Dash will be gifting setting powder this year.

Victoria Dash is both a makeup artist and influencer, who shares her work on Instagram. This year, she’ll be gifting a product she frequently uses: Huda Beauty’s $34 Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder.

“It’s literally a filter on your skin,” Dash told Insider. “It makes your eye area flat, and brightens without making a white cast. It’s amazing and definitely a setting powder everyone should have in their makeup bag.”

Rain, an influencer from NJ, shared her top eye-shadow pick with Insider.

On Instagram, Rain is known for sharing her elaborate eye makeup with more than 70,000 followers, so it makes sense that she’ll be gifting eye shadow this year.

“The $59 Nars Hyped Eyeshadow Palette would make a great holiday gift for just about anyone,” Rain told Insider. “It has great neutral shades, as well as some vivid pops of pink. And of course the packaging is beyond stunning!”