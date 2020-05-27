15 cheap, fun beauty products under $25 to experiment with while you’re stuck at home

caption Treat yourself to an at-home manicure with the Essie Expressie polish. source Target

Many people are turning to skincare and other beauty treatments as a way to pass the time while stay-at-home orders are in place.

If you’re looking to treat yourself or experiment with new products, we’ve got you covered with some great affordable finds.

We handpicked 15 products, all $25 or less, that you can find online right now to upgrade your next at-home beauty session.

Bored at home? With so much extra time on our hands, many people are turning to skincare and other beauty treatments for a semblance of comfort and routine.

Since most of us have nowhere to go right now, it’s a prime time to try out those personal care products we’ve been eyeing but haven’t gotten around to, because we’ve either been too busy or have a fear of the results (think foot peels that leave your feet baby soft, but only after days of shedding layers of dead skin).

Whether you’re looking to experiment with some new products or just want to indulge in some TLC, now’s the time. We rounded up a list of 15 fun skincare and haircare products to make your days at home feel a little more luxurious without breaking the bank.

15 great beauty product finds that cost $25 or less:

Olaplex Bond Repair Trial Kit

source Sephora

If your goal is to come out of this period with seriously strong, shiny locks, give Olaplex a try. This trial kit comes with a shampoo, conditioner, smoothing cream, and hair perfector which helps to strengthen your hair. If you decide you love it, you can upgrade to the full-size products.

St. Tropez Gradual Tan Face Cream

source Dermstore

When I’m craving a natural glow during the winter, this face cream is my go-to. It builds very gradually, so I’m never left with streaks or odd blotches. I haven’t really been wearing makeup during this time, so I’ve loved adding this cream to my routine to give my skin a little something extra.

Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel

source Ulta

Just because you can’t get a pedicure doesn’t mean you can’t bring the pedicure to you. The Baby Foot Peel is an exfoliating mask for your feet – you wear it for an hour, and then over the next week, layers of dead skin cells will peel away. By the end, your feet will feel super soft and renewed.

Essie Expressie Nail Polish

source Target

Essie’s quick-dry polish is a great choice for at-home manicures. The polish comes in lots of fun colors and dries in just a minute so you can get back to the rest of your day.

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Facial Treatment

source Target

Insider Reviews senior reporter Mara Leighton swears by this face mask for clearing and smoothing your complexion. It’s also backed by thousands of glowing reviews, and it’s an affordable fix for soothing angry skin.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray

source Sephora

Start your morning with a spritz or use this for a midday refresh whenever you need to perk up dry skin. If you get a sunburn, this cult-favorite spray can serve as a soothing mist too.

Fresh Sugar Lip Balm Sunscreen

source Sephora

This is one of our favorite lip balms ever. While on the pricier side, it keeps lips super moisturized and protected from the sun. You can even get it with a little tint to add some color to your look.

Benton Aloe Soothing Masks

source Soko Glam

Sheet masks are one of the quickest, most convenient ways to treat your skin. This one is packed with hydrating aloe, which will soothe and hydrate your skin after just 20 minutes of use. If you’re dealing with redness or dryness, this mask is a great choice.

Cooling Facial Globes

source Urban Outfitters

Is there anything that feels more luxurious than a massage? Place these facial cooling globes in the fridge, and then rub them along your face and neck for a refreshing effect.

Milky Jelly Cleanser

source Glossier

Everyone needs a great cleanser. There are tons of options out there, but Glossier’s Milky Jelly is appealing to many skin types because it’s gentle and effective at washing away grease and grime. Plus, the packaging looks lovely on your bathroom counter.

Patchology Moodpatch Keep Smiling Lip Gels

source Urban Outfitters

Lip masks may not be a necessity when it comes to your skincare routine, but they are a really fun addition. This gel lip mask is infused with coconut extract, violet, and lavender petal tea for an aromatic experience. Just leave it on your pout for five minutes to feel the hydrating effects.

Peace Out Puffy Under-Eye Patches

source Sephora

Tired eyes are no match for these under-eye patches. They’re a quick fix for helping dark circles, dryness, and under-eye wrinkles so you can look like you had a great night’s sleep even when you know you didn’t.

Pixi Glow Tonic To-Go Exfoliating Toner Pads

source Target

If your skin is looking and feeling dull, exfoliation can do wonders for your complexion. These easy-to-use pads feature glycolic acid, which sloughs off dead skin cells to reveal a softer, smoother, and more even texture.

Midnight Paloma Body Dry Brush

source Urban Outfitters

Dry brushing – a manual form of exfoliation that involves brushing dry skin with a soft-bristled brush – has been around for centuries. It’s effective and so easy to do. If you’re looking to keep skin super smooth and treat yourself to a little massage every day, start with a dry brush.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Face Moisturizer

source Target

Clean ingredients and a gentle formula make this moisturizer a great choice for dry skin. Hyaluronic acid, one of the main ingredients, helps lock in moisture so your skin feels soft and supple all day long. There’s also a fragrance-free version for very sensitive skin.