The beauty queen wife of notorious drug lord El Chapo is set to appear on a reality TV show about the friends and families of cartel bosses

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of notorious drug lord El Chapo, will appear on the a VH1 reality show, Cartel Crew, which follows the families and friends of cartel members.

A video promo of her first episode on the show was posted on the VH1 YouTube channel on Monday and can be seen below:

In the clip, Aispuro can be seen on a yacht as fellow cast member Michael Blanco, the youngest grandson of Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, goes out to meet with her.

VH1 said in the information accompanying the promo video that Aispuro will be appearing on the new season of the show, but do not mention whether she will become a regular cast member, or simply make a cameo.

On Monday VH1 executives confirmed to the Daily Mail that she will in fact be “joining the second season of the show,” which is due to air November 18.

Cartel Crew is a show exploring the personal lives of a group of people all with close familial ties with prominent cartel members.

caption Emma Coronel wearing a crown and sash. source Screen grab/Univision

According to VH1 the docuseries “follows their journeys as they set out to live legit lives and make names for themselves outside of the drug world.”

Aispuro, who was a teenage beauty queen, has been married to the infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman since 2007.

El Chapo was found guilty of drug trafficking, conspiracy and use of fire arms by a federal court in New York City in February, following 11 weeks of testimonies from high-profile cartel figures and law-enforcement officials.

Aispuro stood by Guzman during his trial, attending virtually every single day of proceedings, and even gave a rare public interview to Telemundo, in which she defended her husband and called him a “normal, ordinary person.”

She told the Spanish-language network that she had never seen her husband doing anything illegal.