This $69 makeup-removing balm melts grime off my face without stripping my skin — one bottle should last half a year

caption Beautycounter Cleansing Balm source Beautycounter

Beautycounter’s Cleansing Balm ($69) works as a cleanser, overnight mask, and makeup-removing balm that melts makeup off your face without stripping the skin of moisture.

The Cleansing Balm is one of the few products that makes my skin feel clean but not dry. I test a lot of skin-care products, but I’ve really fallen in love with the gentle effectiveness of this one.

It isn’t cheap at $69, but it’ll easily last you months at a time. A little goes a long way.

Life is full of mundane satisfying moments: ice cubes clinking against a cold glass, sinking a makeshift paper basketball into a trashcan, getting your inbox down to zero … but almost nothing is as satisfying to me as watching the city’s grime, pollution, and my own makeup melt off my face at the end of the day.

For that, there’s nothing better than Beautycounter’s Cleansing Balm ($69).

At $69 it would have to be pretty amazing – and last unnaturally long – to warrant the investment. Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on how you look at it), it delivers on both accounts. It’s one of the best skin care products I own, and a little goes a long way; after a few months of use, I’d guess I’ll easily get over six months from this pot alone, making it about $11.50 every month. It’s also worth noting that Beautycounter is one of the clean beauty industry’s leading companies.

caption The formula is butter soft and melts into your skin. source Beautycounter

Every night, I spoon out an almond-sized amount of the balm with its small plastic scooper and gently massage it into my skin in circular motions. As I swirl it, I can feel the balm softening my skin at the same time it grabs the grime, oil, dirt, and makeup of the day. One peek in the mirror shows my stubborn waterproof mascara and other makeup glistening like oil on top of water. I dampen a muslin cloth (similar to these) in warm water and wipe away the balm gently. Then, I rinse my skin in cool water and pat it dry. Since the balm includes ingredients like raspberry and cranberry seed oils for nourishment, it also smells divine.

After using it, my typically dry combination skin feels clean, soft, and pillowy. Instead of stripping my skin’s hydration, it markedly improves it for hours. In an independent, 24-hour, 25-subject, single-blind clinical and consumer study the company cites, 100% of women showed a significant increase in skin hydration after eight hours, with an average increase of 25%. I can only speak for myself, but I’d say that’s true for me.

The Cleansing Balm is also a multi-tasker. It works as a moisturizing daily cleanser, a deeply hydrating overnight mask, and as an aptly described “melting makeup-removing balm.” But unlike other infamous multitaskers like three-in-one shampoo, body wash, and conditioner hybrids that wind up falling short on all accounts, this isn’t a Pyrrhic victory. It has worked well for me in all forms.

caption A little goes a long way. I estimate one bottle will last me at least six months. source Beautycounter

In terms of cons, the Cleansing Balm is expensive for a skincare product, isn’t the most travel-friendly size, and, depending on your skin and makeup routine, probably won’t be the one skincare product you need for clear, well-nourished skin.

Since it’s a balm, I typically use a dual-cleansing routine if I wear makeup to make sure I don’t leave any residue behind or impede upon the Balm’s ability to nourish my skin directly. If you typically wear thick foundation and plan to only use the Cleansing Balm, you may need to go over it with a wash cloth or cotton pad a couple of times to make sure you’re not leaving any residue behind.

Bottom line

If the balm is in your budget – or its cost broken down over time or clean ingredients are worth it to you – then I highly recommend checking out Beautycounter’s Cleansing Balm. It’s versatile, lasts a long time, and doesn’t contain any of the questionable ingredients I typically can’t be bothered to scan for myself in other products. It literally melts my makeup off my face which is both a) deeply satisfying and b) incredibly helpful, and it’s turned washing my face into something I’m excited about every day.