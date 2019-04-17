Bebe Rexha says she has bipolar disorder: ‘I’m not ashamed anymore’

caption Bebe Rexa at the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards. source Rich Fury/KCA2019/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha says she has bipolar disorder.

The singer told fans about her diagnosis on Twitter.

Bebe Rexha revealed she has bipolar disorder.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the 29-year-old singer told fans about her diagnosis.

“For the longest time, I didn’t understand why I felt so sick,” Rexha wrote. “Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn’t let me sleep, wouldn’t let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why.”

In another tweet, she continued, “I’m bipolar and I’m not ashamed anymore. That is all. (Crying my eyes out.)”

Bipolar disorder is a mental illness that causes extreme mood swings, and there are several different types of disorders.

“Bipolar disorder is a mental illness characterized by mood swings from depression to periods of excessively high energy, difficulties with sleep, and changes in thinking and behavior,” Gwen Kesten, Ph.D., a privately practicing licensed psychologist based in Connecticut, told INSIDER.

caption Bebe Rexha performs on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” in December 2018. source Getty Images

Rexha told her fans that she’s going to be honest and open on her next album.

“This next album will be favorite album ever because I’m not holding anything back,” she wrote. “I love you all very much. And I hope you accept me as I am. I don’t want you to feel sorry for me. I just want you to accept me. That’s all. Love you.”

Other celebrities who have been open about having Bipolar Disorder include Mariah Carey, Demi Lovato, and Mel Gibson.