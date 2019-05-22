Bebe Rexha shared an unretouched bikini photo to show ‘what a real woman looks like on Instagram without Photoshop’

caption Bebe Rexha kept it real in her latest Instagram post. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha shared a new unretouched bikini photo to Instagram on Sunday.

In the caption, she listed all the features she thought about retouching before ultimately deciding not to.

“Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without Photoshop,” she wrote.

It’s becoming increasingly apparent how easy it is to portray a fake lifestyle on social media, but celebrities like Bebe Rexha are helping to shatter the unrealistic images that fill many people’s Instagram feeds.

The “Last Hurrah” singer shared a new bikini photo on Sunday, and pointed out in the caption that she left it completely unretouched.

She begins the caption by describing all the features she thought about retouching.

“I probably should of [sic] Photoshopped my stomach and made it look flat,” she wrote in the caption. “I probably should of [sic] Photoshopped my legs to make them look thinner. I probably should of [sic] made myself look taller and smoothed my legs.”

Rexha went on to reveal that she left the photo completely unedited.

“Society can really f— with you,” she wrote. “Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without Photoshop.”

This isn’t the first time Rexha has opened up about unrealistic body standards in the entertainment industry. In February, she talked about her difficulty finding a designer to dress her for the Grammy Awards.

“I was just shocked that I felt that I was being made to feel like there was something wrong with me because I didn’t fit into a gown,” Rexha, who wears a US size 6-8, told INSIDER’s Olivia Singh. “If they didn’t like my music or what I stood for or who I was or my messaging, that’s one thing. But to judge me on my size is insane to me.”

She ended up stealing the show in a bold-red Monsoori design.

