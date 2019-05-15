Bebe Rexha wore completely sheer trousers for a twist on the ‘no pants’ trend

caption Bebe Rexha put a spin on a classic black pantsuit. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha attended the 2019 BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday night.

She wore an all-black outfit that put a daring twist on the “no pants” trend.

Rexha paired a black blazer and bodysuit with completely sheer pants featuring intricate lace detailing.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Bebe Rexha is no stranger to having a major red-carpet moment.

In February, she wowed viewers of the 2019 Grammy Awards, where she wore a stunning red dress. And on Tuesday, the “Meant to Be” singer opted for an even more daring look while attending the BMI Pop Awards, putting a clever spin on a classic black pantsuit.

caption Bebe Rexha attends the 2019 BMI Pop Awards. source Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Rexha wore a black blazer with a matching black bodysuit underneath. Her trousers added a daring twist to the look, as they were completely sheer except for the intricate lace detailing.

The streaks of pink in her hair added a pop of color to the all-black ensemble.

caption Bebe Rexha attends the 2019 BMI Pop Awards. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Stars like Rihanna and Kendall Jenner helped make the “no pants” trend wildly popular in 2018 with their oversized sweatshirts and coats. Rexha’s take on the style is a clever update that still manages to incorporate trousers into the look.

caption She put a unique spin on the “no pants” trend. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The singer previously opened up about her challenges with finding custom designer clothes, and said nobody wanted to dress her for the Grammys because they thought she was “too big.” Rexha ended up wearing one of the most showstopping looks of that night when she arrived in a voluminous tiered gown by Monsoori.

Read more: Bebe Rexha turned heads in a voluminous red ball gown at the Grammys after saying some designers refused to dress her