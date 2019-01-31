The WWE world is enthralled with Becky Lynch, a women’s wrestler known as ‘The Man’

caption Becky Lynch. source Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE

Becky Lynch, a tough-talking Irishwoman with a steampunk dress sense, has steamrolled her way through WWE opponents and into the hearts of fans.

She recently won the 2019 Royal Rumble event and has challenged WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey to a main event match at WrestleMania 35.

It will be the first time in history that two women have headlined the WWE’s signature event of the year.

Considering Lynch’s rise through the company, which coincides with Rousey’s potential retirement, it is a match she will likely triumph in.

The WWE world is already enthralled by Lynch, and in the months ahead her popularity could get catapulted even further.

Becky Lynch is the most electrifying woman in sports entertainment today.

In the space of one year, Lynch has gone from fringe wrestler to elite competitor and is already one of the WWE’s most successful and wildly popular superstars.

With her distinctive red hair, steampunk outfits, and knee-high leather boots, it is clear Lynch is unconventional by nature.

But she wasn’t always this well known. The 32-year-old, real name Rebecca Quin, has been wrestling for almost two decades, making her start in professional wrestling at 15 years old.

Her first ring name was Rebecca Knox and she competed across Ireland, Europe, and North America as an independent wrestler, before signing with Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling and winning the SuperGirls Championship in 2005. The next year, though, she suffered a severe head injury during an overseas match in Germany which was seen as “possibly career threatening” at the time, according to the SuperGirls website.

She did not return to wrestling for six years, but eventually signed with WWE in 2013. Over the subsequent years she ditched the Quin and Knox names, and became known as Becky Lynch – the outlandish wrestler you see before you today.

This reinvention – the dress sense, the brash talk, and her signature suplex moves – is well-fitted to her confrontational personality.

In November 2018, backstage security had to order Lynch off of Ronda Rousey for fear she was about to break her bones with a reverse armbar.

If that wasn’t audacious enough, moments later she walked out of the ring to confront seven of her enemies, engaged them in a brawl, and had to leave the show with a bloodied smile in what is now regarded as one of the most iconic moments in modern WWE.

This fearless nature has led people to compare her to former WWE hardman “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and current UFC lightweight Conor McGregor, who she regularly tweets at. She recently told McGregor she could break his arm in “three short seconds” before drinking his Proper no. Twelve whiskey.

Read more: A WWE women’s wrestler called ‘The Man’ said she could break Conor McGregor’s arm, and the Irishman clapped back

But make no mistake. Lynch is not a reboot, or a copycat. She is not the next “Texas Rattlesnack,” or the new “Notorious.” Lynch, as she will tell you herself, is “The Man,” a self-given moniker that she says is empowering as it commands the attention of the female and the male locker rooms.

“After decades of (awesome) men being ‘The Man,’ what’s more empowering than saying to both female and male locker rooms, ‘I am The Man now, what are you going to do about it?’ Because make no mistake, that’s what I am,” she said in a viral tweet last year.

It’s cool, there’s no ‘they’ – being The Man is my own statement. After decades of (awesome) men being The Man, what’s more empowering than saying to both female & male locker rooms, “I am The Man now, what are you going to do about it?” Because make no mistake, that’s what I am. pic.twitter.com/LGEmuogWWO — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 25, 2018

Lynch’s social media game is as strong as the promos she delivers in the middle of live events. The tough-talking Irishwoman has mic skills that rival the best speakers in WWE history.

The Rock and Hulk Hogan, two entertainers that even non-wrestling fans all know about, were not necessarily the best in-ring performers, but they possessed a key quality that no face of the company can do without – charisma, which is something Lynch has in abundance.

When “The Man” walks into a room, she commands the attention of everybody in it, regardless of whether that’s backstage with hardly anybody there, or in a jam-packed arena with 82,500 people desperately waiting to hear her speak.

That is exactly how many people will attend the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to watch WrestleMania 35, the biggest event in the WWE calendar.

As Lynch was the last woman standing at the 2019 Royal Rumble she got to challenge Rousey for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship title, which will be a bout that headlines WrestleMania 35 on April 7, and the first time in history that women have been the main event.

Watch Lynch tell Rousey she’s going to kick her “a– in front of the whole world” right here.

WWE has two household names in its women’s roster: Rousey and Lynch. Considering WrestleMania 35 may well be Rousey’s last performance before she retires from the industry, it is clear it will be in WWE’s interests to have Lynch wrest the title from Rousey’s waist, win the WrestleMania 35 match in style, and catapult her popularity even further.

Read more: Reports suggest Ronda Rousey will leave WWE for good after WrestleMania 35

Lynch, unconventional by name and by nature, is only at the start of her career in sports entertainment. But something tells us she will be at the top for a long time yet.