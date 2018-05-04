We shopped at Bed Bath & Beyond and The Container Store to see which store was better— and the winner was clear

caption The Container Store had more to offer and was far less overwhelming to shop at. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Bed Bath & Beyond has been struggling to keep up with competition, while The Container Store has been slowly working to improve its sales, according to Retail Dive.

The stores have a few obvious differences, with Bed Bath & Beyond having more bedding, decor, and personal care, while The Container Store has a greater focus on custom closets and storage solutions.

After visiting both stores, we found that beyond the obvious differences, The Container Store ultimately has a better variety of the products it carries and is much easier to shop at than Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond and The Container Store have championed the art of organization, selling everything from kitchenware to clothing storage and are known for their endless solutions to combat clutter.

But both retailers have faced challenges recently.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock plunged more than 18% after the company reported disappointing 2018 guidance last Thursday. Also last week, the credit-ratings agency Standard & Poor downgraded its bonds to the lowest level still considered investment grade, according to CNN Money. Retail experts say the biggest issue may be with Bed Bath & Beyond’s stores – “Too many of Bed Bath & Beyond’s stores – especially older ones – are a mess,” Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, wrote in an email to CNBC.

The Container Store is doing slightly better than Bed Bath & Beyond – as reported by Retail Dive, in late 2017 there was an increase in both net sales and same-store sales, and the company has been actively working to improve its web presence. The stores themselves have not received the same harsh criticisms as Bed Bath & Beyond stores have.

We shopped at both stores to see which retailer was better – here’s what we found:

The first store I visited was Bed Bath & Beyond in NYC’s Tribeca neighborhood.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

This particular location was only one floor.

The customer service center was immediately next to the entrance. Bed Bath & Beyond allows returns of almost any product at any time, with or without a receipt, for a refund.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Without any record of a purchase, customers can get an 80% refund. The customer service center also had a station for online order pick-ups.

The kitchen department was the first section of the store. It was very well labeled and organized, despite reports saying that Bed Bath & Beyond stores tend to be a mess.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

I was completely overwhelmed by the amount of everything there was – merchandise was stacked from floor to ceiling in almost every part of the store.

The kitchen department took up almost a quarter of the store, selling cutlery, baking supplies, appliances, and other kitchen essentials.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

You can find just about any kitchen utensil.

Bed Bath & Beyond had signs in this part of the store advertising its same-day home delivery in Manhattan.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The store also offers installation services through a partnership with Porch, which matches shoppers with home-improvement professionals.

Just past the kitchen section were a few aisles dedicated to cleaning and organizing a home. There was a wall of vacuum cleaners next to a massive wall of hangers, and in the middle were stacks of storage tubs of all sizes for anywhere between $20-$90.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Prices for storage tubs varied depending on the size.

This part of the store was a little less organized than the rest of the store, and it definitely felt more cluttered. However, it carried everything needed to clean and organize a home — containers, crates, different types of storage for clothing, jewelry, shoes, makeup, and so on.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

It also had dusters, brooms, and other cleaning supplies.

There were quite a few messy areas of the store, like this shelf that sold mirrors, coffee makers, storage bags, and pillows.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

It didn’t help with how overwhelming the store was.

Bed Bath & Beyond had a large bedding section where products were organized by brand and color.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The Container Store doesn’t have a comparable department.

There was a similar bath section, which carried trash bins and bathroom sets in an array of styles.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The retailer carries lots of bathroom accessories.

A huge part of the store was devoted to towels, but above my eye level, I could see that there was actually just one towel on each shelf. It had been folded around foam padding to make it seem like there were more.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Towels were another product not sold at The Container Store.

Bed Bath & Beyond also sells products typical of a drugstore, like shampoo, conditioner, and over-the-counter medication.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Prices are about the same as at a drugstore, with products like shampoo mostly ranging between $3 and $12.

Around the bend was a small section of outdoor decor that had furniture, water coolers, pool floats, and other seasonal products.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

I didn’t even realize I had gone through almost the entire store at this point – after a while, all the tall shelves stacked with so many products started feeling like a maze, and I completely lost track of where I was.

Across from the seasonal gear was an electronics display. It carried products from Amazon, Google, and Phillips, but it was a such a small shelf that it could have easily gone unnoticed.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Smart home technology is growing in popularity.

There was a ton of smaller merchandise for sale near the registers. Like the return policy, Bed Bath & Beyond is very lenient with its coupon policies, with most locations allowing customers to use multiple coupons at once, use expired coupons, and use coupons on already-discounted items. It also price-matches competitors.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The store was clean, but generally felt overwhelming and cramped.

The next store I went to was The Container Store in midtown Manhattan.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

At the time I visited, there was a sale on closet essentials.

Like at Bed Bath & Beyond, one of the first things in the store was the customer service center. The store had online order pickup and home delivery, though the delivery minimum was $10 more here. The return policy was similar to Bed Bath & Beyond — The Container Store accepts returns with or without a receipt, but returns made after 120 days or without a receipt can only get store credit, not a refund.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Signs for the company’s return policy were prominently placed.

Merchandise was stacked floor to ceiling throughout the store in similar fashion to Bed Bath & Beyond, but it was much more spread out and organized.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The Container Store was laid out in a much more straightforward way.

There were a ton of storage bins similar to Bed Bath & Beyond, but The Container Store had a much bigger variety of sizes and styles. Most products were marked down 25%-30% off, and prices were comparable to Bed Bath & Beyond.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Though there weren’t as many coupons readily available, the sales made up for it.

The first floor seemed to be entirely dedicated to closets, with aisle after aisle of organizers for different articles of clothing, as well as products like jewelry organizers, laundry detergent, and garment bags.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

And as you can see, they were having a pretty good sale on their organizational products.

The back of the floor was devoted to custom closets, which was something Bed Bath & Beyond did not have. There were options for a variety of budgets, and designs for closets of any size.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Some of the displays were set up like closets so that the customers could get a feel for how the product might look in their home.

Upstairs, there was a greater variety of products. Right in front of the staircase was another assortment of storage bins.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

So many bins!

There was a big office department selling desks, chairs, filing cabinets, and smaller products like planners, pens and pencils, and desk organizers.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The Container Store did not have a bedding department like Bed Bath & Beyond, but Bed Bath & Beyond offered a fraction of the office supplies that the The Container Store did.

The bath section of The Container Store seemed to carry almost exactly the same products as Bed Bath & Beyond.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The Container Store also offered a wide variety of bathroom accessories.

Even more storage units surrounded the office supplies, different from the ones downstairs.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The containers lined the aisles.

Towards the back, there was small kids section…

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

This section featured more brightly colored products.

…and a small gift wrapping section. Bed Bath & Beyond had a gift and registry station instead of a gift wrap aisle.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

There was a solid collection of gift wrapping options.

On the other end of the floor were laundry bins, detergent, and dryer sheets…

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Their selection of laundry bins was impressive.

…and a cleaning supply aisle that was about equal to that of Bed Bath & Beyond.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Brooms, dusters, dish scrubbers were all available here.

The kitchen department was very similar to that of Bed Bath & Beyond, but was organized much better. It had cutlery stacked floor to ceiling, tons of containers, reusable grocery and produce bags, and kitchen storage solutions.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

While it was a lot of merchandise, it was easier to navigate than Bed Bath & Beyond was.

Where Bed Bath & Beyond had more appliances, The Container Store sold more storage units. On the storage units were prop foods from Whole Foods, though they didn’t seem to be for sale.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The props helped show how the product might look in a customer’s home.

Eventually I found my way to the register. While Bed Bath & Beyond had more bedding, appliances, decor, and personal care, The Container Store had more customizable options, the same amount to offer for laundry, cleaning, kitchen, and bath, and was much easier to navigate making it an all around better shopping experience.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Bed Bath and Beyond carries a lot of products, but only a small selection of each type of item. The Container Store, though, offers a greater variety of the products it carries.