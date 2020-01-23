Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 41 stores – here’s the full list

- source
- Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
- Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 41 stores in the US and Canada, according to a company spokesperson.
- Spokeswoman Jessica Joyce shared the full list with Business Insider and said that these stores have either already closed or will close in the next few months.
- Find out if your local store is on the list.
Bed Bath & Beyond is kicking off 2020 with dozens of store closures across the US and Canada.
The company shared a list of stores closing with Business Insider, which reveals that it will be shuttering locations in 20 states across the US. These store closures come as the company looks to kick start turnaround efforts under the leadership of new CEO Mark Tritton.
Bed Bath & Beyond spokeswoman Jessica Joyce told Business Insider that some of these 41 stores have already closed in early 2020; the remaining stores will close in the next few months, she said.
Find out if your local store will be impacted:
British Columbia, Canada
- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
- 3600 Central City, 10153 King George Highway, Surrey
California
- source
- Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
- 13021 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills
- 17401 Ventura Blvd., Suite A-11, Encino
- 1165 S. Sanderson Avenue, Hemet
- 19211 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita
- 2886 West Grant Line Road, Tracy
Connecticut
- source
- Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider
-
862 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton
District of Columbia
- source
- Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider
-
709 7th Street NW, Washington D.C.
Florida
- source
- Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images
-
12803 Citrus Plaza Drive, Tampa
Hawaii
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
-
1200 Ala Moana Blvd. Suite #500, Honolulu
Iowa
- 3706 Metro Drive Suite 200, Council Bluffs
- 6805 Mills Civic Parkway, Suite 120, West Des Moines
Illinois
- source
- Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
- 530 N. State Street, Chicago
- 1057 N. Elmshurst Rd., Mount Prospect
- 3340 Shoppers Drive, McHenry
Louisiana
- source
- Getty Images
-
9001 Florida Blvd., Suite E, Baton Rouge
Maryland
- source
- Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider
-
10300 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills
New Jersey
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
- 790 Route 46, Parsippany
- 17 Hampton House Road, Suite 8, Newton
- 141 Tuckahoe Road Suite 190, Sewell
New Mexico
- source
- REUTERS/Keith Bedford
-
3575 NM HWY 528 NE Ste C, Rio Rancho
New York
- 3781 Union Road Suite #100, Cheektowaga
- 1406 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack
- 610 Exterior Street, Bronx
North Dakota
- source
- Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider
-
3841 32nd Avenue South, Grand Forks
Ohio
- source
- Getty/Kevork Djansezian
- 6068 Glenway Avenue, Cincinnati
- Parkway Centre South, 1747 Stringtown Road, Grove City
- East Gate Shopping Center, 1371 SOM Center Road, Mayfield Heights
- 25975 Great Northern Plaza, North Olmsted
Pennsylvania
- source
- Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider
- Richland Town Centre, 340 Town Centre Drive, Johnstown
- 290 South Lycoming Mall Road, Muncy
Rhode Island
- source
- Photo by Richard Levine/Corbis via Getty Images
- 24 Providence Place Space #M1, Providence
Texas
- source
- Photo by Richard Levine/Corbis via Getty Images
- 9600 IH-35 Service Road SB Building O, Austin
- 2817 W. Expressway 83 Frontage, Harlingen
- West Oaks Shopping Ctr, 2306 S Hwy 6, Houston
- 700 Meyerland Plaza, Houston
- 6675 Highway 6 North, Houston
Utah
- source
- Photo by Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
- The Family Center at Fort Union, 7210 S. Union Park Ave., Midvale
- 3595 S. Constitution Blvd., West Valley City
Virginia
- source
- Photo by Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
- 1190 Stafford Marketplace, Stafford
Wisconsin
- source
- Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images
- 2360 S. Green Bay Road, Racine