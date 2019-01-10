Bed Bath & Beyond jumps after beating on profits

source Getty/Kevork Djansezian

Bed Bath & Beyond slightly missed on sales but beat on profits in the third quarter.

The retailer’s comparable sales decline was worse than expected.

The company maintained its earnings guidance that topped Wall Street estimates.

Bed Bath & Beyond soared 9% to $13.36 a share early Thursday as investors brushed off soft sales and instead focused on its better-than-expected profit.

The home-goods seller announced late Wednesday that it earned $0.18 a share in the third quarter – $0.01 better than the Wall Street consensus, according to Bloomberg data. Its revenue totaled $3.03 billion, slightly missing the $3.04 billion that was expected.

But the results weren’t all good. The company’s same-store sales declined 1.8%, missing the 0.2% decrease that analysts estimated.

Looking ahead, Bed Bath & Beyond maintained its earnings guidance of $2 per share, topping the $1.97 that analysts were expecting.

The company’s guidance reflects many factors, including “the holiday selling season; the continuation of trends it has been experiencing; and actions being taken in support of the company’s stronger bias towards prioritizing long-term profitability over near-term sales growth,” said Bed Bath & Beyond in a press release.

But at least one Wall Street analyst was skeptical of the plan.