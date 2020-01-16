Bed Bath & Beyond is closing stores in at least 8 states. See if your local store is on the list.

caption Bed Bath and Beyond is closing dozens of stores. source Getty/Kevork Djansezian

Bed Bath and Beyond is planning to close dozens of stores this year.

We compiled a list of the stores that the company has announced for closure so far.

Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close stores in at least eight states this year.

The company has confirmed closings to local news outlets in Illinois, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, DC.

The home goods retailer said in January that it planned to close 40 stores in its current fiscal year, which ends in April, and another 20 stores in fiscal 2020. By January, Bed Bath & Beyond had executed about 16 of those planned closings, according to company filings.

This leaves about 44 planned closures remaining. Bed Bath & Beyond did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The company operates stores under several banners including World Market, buybuy BABY, Christmas Tree Shops, and One Kings Lane.

Here are the Bed Bath & Beyond-branded stores that the company has confirmed are closing in 2020: