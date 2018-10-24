11 bedbug horror stories that will keep you up at night

Many people mistakenly believe that you only have to worry about bedbugs in big city hotel rooms. But there has been an increase in the number of bed bug cases in the US, with cities of all sizes from coast to coast landing on Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List.

If you’ve ever had bedbugs, you know what a royal pain that they can be. Although any outbreak can be rough, some can be downright awful.

Here are some bed bug horror stories by Reddit users who have battled blood-sucking pests. Of course, these are just for fun as INSIDER can’t independently authenticate the stories.

“I’ve never seen so many out in the open like that. It was a true infestation.”

source Amazon

“I used to be a pest control tech and I got a bedbug call. [When I arrived] the guy was sitting on a bare mattress with a coffee table with a jar on it in front of him. I realized he was picking bedbugs off of himself and putting them in the jar. It was a pint mason jar, 3/4 full and the bugs were crawling out of it and back onto the guy as quickly as he was putting them back in. Hundreds and hundreds. I’ve never seen so many out in the open like that. It was a true infestation.” – Redditor 40andablunt666

“I was given two cans of bug spray per week to spray my entire room with, but it wasn’t anywhere near enough.

“I used to live with a friend who had bedbugs. I was given two cans of Raid per week to spray my entire room with, but it wasn’t anywhere near enough. If I dumped the whole can on/around my bed, I might be able to sleep for one night.

“By the time I found another place to stay and moved out, I wasn’t sleeping anymore. I would be up all night, completely covered, sitting in the middle of the bed, staring around constantly to catch them as they came toward me, getting them with tweezers and lighting them on fire. The family moved out not long after and the house was condemned.” – Redditor Thrown_Star1

“I had an exterminator come out who found three bedbugs at the top of my bed frame.”

source Mark Wilson/Getty

“I moved into a new apartment, and about a week after moving in, I got a used couch. Found out three weeks later that it was heavily infested with bedbugs. I had an exterminator come out who found three bedbugs at the top of my bed frame. He used a machine to steam my whole room and steamed down the couch before we moved it into the dumpster downstairs in the building.

“I am still paranoid that some could have dropped off of the couch when moving it in and could be elsewhere in the building or migrated from the couch to other places in my apartment. It is driving me crazy that there is no way that I can confirm they are gone.” – Redditor bedbugstory1234

“Once she put two and two together, she told me that she could see the bedbugs crawling under the sheets at night.”

“My grandmother had bed bugs for several months and didn’t know it until it had gotten way out of hand. For a long time, we thought she was getting seriously ill because of all the ‘rashes’ that appeared seemingly from nowhere. Doctors couldn’t put a finger on the problem. Then one day she lifted up the dust ruffle of her bed to clean and there they were. Hundreds of eggs yet to be hatched. Once she put two and two together, she told me that she could see the bedbugs crawling under the sheets at night.” – Redditor MikiClash

“Close to a month later we received a nasty letter from my old landlord about a bedbug infestation.”

“Nearly a year ago we moved out of an apartment to a house. Close to a month later we received a nasty letter from my old landlord about a bedbug infestation. They said that the new tenants had discovered bedbugs in the apartment and he is blaming us. We have checked, double checked, and triple checked the new house down to using magnifying glasses on furniture and see zero signs of bedbugs anywhere.

“Other than the couch, all furniture came from the old apartment with the couch being replaced because it was broken in the move. The landlord is demanding an increasingly large sum from us to the tune of $4,325 for the heat treatments he had to order for the apartment and we get three to four letters a month now as we have blocked his number and email addresses.” – Redditor legitbedbugquestion

“We kept the room sealed, and even taped up all adjoining outlets, and no joke spent the next 15 months in the living room.”

“We discovered we had bedbugs. Our daughter was getting bitten and reacting, so we checked the bed, and there they were. My husband is almost positive he brought them home after staying in a hotel. Our daughter shared a bedroom with us, so we sealed her crib sheet in a plastic bag and pitched it. Next, we sealed the room with tape – all the cracks and even the vents – and roasted the room to killing temp. We did that on two separate occasions, but still weren’t confident, so we kept the room sealed, and even taped up all adjoining outlets, and no joke, spent the next 15 months in the living room.” – Redditor critical_toast77

“The maintenance sprays once a month, but the bedbugs are inside the walls.”

“My apartment has been infested with bedbugs for a while. I have personally gone through three couches, two mattresses, and plenty of bug bombs and bed bug spray in an effort to remove them. However it’s not my home that is the issue, it is the entire complex. I’ve informed the manager and maintenance multiple times. The maintenance sprays once a month, but the bedbugs are inside the walls.” – Reddit Its_Jairudius

“I’ve battled them for the better part of the last four years, using my paychecks on insecticides.”

“I was sleeping on the floor of my apartment on an inflatable mattress, and upon noticing this my landlord offered to give me a free mattress. A free queen pillowtop mattress? Yes, please! This mattress was the beginning of a huge downward spiral, as I did not know it was from an ex-neighbor whose apartment was completely infested with bedbugs. By the time I caught on, it was already too late and my apartment became hopelessly infested, as well.

“I’ve battled them for the better part of the last four years, using my paychecks on insecticides and reading literature nonstop to figure out how best to get rid of them. I’m tired of waking up covered in sores and rashes and feverishly spraying my furniture every morning. My landlord obviously has no intent on paying a professional to take care of it I can’t afford a lawyer to take him to court over it.” – Redditor raetwo

“I assumed the sores were some kind of psoriasis or something and made a mental note to go to the doctor.”

“I got a ‘new’ bed (tossed by another tenant in my building) and I looked it over thoroughly (or thought I did). A week or two after I started using it, I began noticing sores on my arms. I of course immediately suspected bedbugs, but I tossed the bed thoroughly and couldn’t find any of them. I bought some bedbug killer and sprayed the mattress down, just in case. I assumed the sores were some kind of psoriasis or something and made a mental note to go to the doctor.

“Since the sores have not improved, I tossed the bed again and now, here they are. Once I started looking, they seem like they’re everywhere. They are all over my pillows, in my baseboards and behind the pictures on my wall.” – Redditor greymask

“My grandmother even threw away all of her clothing, most of their blankets, towels, and sheets.”

source Flickr via wonderlane

“My grandparents had bedbugs. They used professional pest control service and have been bite free with no sign of bugs for about two months, however, they have taken it really hard. They’ve thrown out all their furniture and are having the entire house carpet pulled up and replaced with hardwood floors. They threw away their beds and took every picture off the walls. My grandmother even threw away all of her clothing, most of their blankets, towels, and sheets.” – cheap_dopamine_hit

“He said it was my problem if my house was ‘dirty’.”

“My landlord ‘generously’ gave me a very lovely couch/loveseat set. Having been his tenant for over a year with only one conflict, I didn’t suspect anything. (He felt that the rent was too low and wanted to bump my rent up $200/month. I proved that the rent was comparable to other similar properties and he didn’t raise the rent.)

“A couple of weeks later I started itching dreadfully. I didn’t think much of the new rash because it was summer and rashes happen. Lo and behold when I go and scrub the furniture down and I find bedbugs. I asked landlord to call pest management. He said it was my problem if my house was ‘dirty’ and he wouldn’t be able to pay for pest control without bumping up my rent and charging me $500 for the service.” – Redditor TheLoyalExecutioner

For more great stories, head to INSIDERs homepage.