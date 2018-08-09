Step inside Trump’s private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where the president is spending his summer vacation

Pat Ralph, Business Insider US
President Donald Trump is taking a working vacation this week at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Since the weather at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida isn’t ideal in August, Trump spends his summer weekends at his other favorite luxury property in Somerset County.

Occasionally referred to as “Camp David North” and “The Summer White House”, Bedminster is one of the few golf clubs in the Trump family business that the president built from the ground up instead of purchasing and renovating. As a result, it holds a special affinity with Trump.

Trump also held meetings at Bedminster during his time as president-elect between the election and his inauguration. Most of his time there is spent playing golf and mingling with club members and guests.

Here is a behind-the-scenes look at where the president will be spending his August getaway:

The property is located approximately 45 miles west of New York City.

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster
Google Maps

Source: Google Maps

Trump bought it from a course developer in 2002, reportedly for “much less” than $35 million.

A view of the grounds.
Trump National Golf Club – Bedminster

Sources: NorthJersey.com, The New York Times

Formerly known as Lamington Farm, the property was once the estate of famous automaker John DeLorean.

Campaign staff and golf club managers await the arrival of president-elect Donald Trump’s motorcade at Trump National Golf Club on November 18, 2016.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Source: NorthJersey.com

The current clubhouse served as DeLorean’s home.

Inside the clubhouse.
Trump National Golf Club – Bedminster

Source: NorthJersey.com

The 36-hole golf club features two courses: the Old Course and New Course.

An American flag waves above one of the golf courses.
Trump National Golf Club Bedminster

Source: NorthJersey.com

Golf course architect Tom Fazio designed both.

Trump National Golf Club – Bedminster

Source: NorthJersey.com

The Old Course opened in 2004, while the New Course opened in 2008.

Trump National Golf Club – Bedminster

Source: NorthJersey.com

The Old Course played host to the 2017 US Women’s Open, and the club will host the 2022 PGA Championship.

Hye-Jin Choi of South Korea watches her tee shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the US Women’s Open Championship at Trump National Golf Club on July 16, 2017.
Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Source: NorthJersey.com

Outside of golf, some of the amenities offered to members include several tennis courts and three dining areas.

One of the outdoor dining areas.
Trump National Golf Club – Bedminster

Source: NorthJersey.com

The club also has a helipad, a fitness center, and a 25-meter pool with two hot tubs on the premises.

The 25-meter pool is half the size of an Olympic swimming pool.
Trump National Golf Club – Bedminster

Source: NorthJersey.com

The 5,000-square-foot ballroom can seat 300 guests and features glass windows, French doors, crystal chandeliers, gold chairs, a dance floor, and 11-foot ceilings.

The ballroom, dressed up for an event.
Trump National Golf Club – Bedminster

Source: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster

The club has 11 one-room suites and five cottages for overnight stays.

A view of Trump National Golf Club prior to the arrival of president-elect Donald Trump’s motorcade on November 18, 2016.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Source: NorthJersey.com

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner own one of the cottages.

A view of the grand staircase in the club.
Trump National Golf Club – Bedminster

The couple got married at Bedminster in 2009.

In this handout image provided by Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump (R) and Jared Kushner (L) attend their wedding at Trump National Golf Club on October 25, 2009 in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Brian Marcus/Fred Marcus Photography via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

The club plays host to many weddings. Trump even crashed one while he was staying at the property last summer.

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster
Trump National Golf Club – Bedminster

Source: Business Insider

Trump also has his own private villa on the grounds at Bedminster.

The clubhouse.
Trump National Golf Club – Bedminster

Source: Business Insider

When the club opened, membership fees started at about $200,000. Now, fees reach as high as $350,000 for its roughly 425 club members.

People await the arrival of president-elect Donald Trump’s motorcade at Trump National Golf Club on November 18, 2016.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Source: NorthJersey.com

The property is assessed for tax purposes at about $33 million and is responsible for roughly $457,000 a year in property taxes, according to county records.

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster
Trump National Golf Club – Bedminster

Source: NorthJersey.com

The property is classified as farmland for tax purposes. Part of the land is used for growing hay and raising goats.

Trump National Golf Course Bedminster
Trump National Golf Club – Bedminster

Source: The Wall Street Journal

If it weren’t for the goats and farming activities, Trump would probably have to pay tens of thousands of dollars more in taxes.

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster
Trump National Golf Club – Bedminster

Source: The Wall Street Journal

In 2015, Trump received the approval to build a family cemetery and mausoleum at Bedminster. It is unclear whether he will be buried here or at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster
Trump National Golf Club – Bedminster

Source: Business Insider

While Trump on his “working vacation” this week, he’s golfing during the day and hosting dinners for supporters and business leaders at night.

Source: White House

He seems to be enjoying his summer vacation.