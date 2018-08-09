Step inside Trump’s private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where the president is spending his summer vacation

President Donald Trump is taking a working vacation this week at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Since the weather at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida isn’t ideal in August, Trump spends his summer weekends at his other favorite luxury property in Somerset County.
Occasionally referred to as “Camp David North” and “The Summer White House”, Bedminster is one of the few golf clubs in the Trump family business that the president built from the ground up instead of purchasing and renovating. As a result, it holds a special affinity with Trump.
Trump also held meetings at Bedminster during his time as president-elect between the election and his inauguration. Most of his time there is spent playing golf and mingling with club members and guests.
Here is a behind-the-scenes look at where the president will be spending his August getaway:
The property is located approximately 45 miles west of New York City.
Source: Google Maps
Trump bought it from a course developer in 2002, reportedly for “much less” than $35 million.
Sources: NorthJersey.com, The New York Times
Formerly known as Lamington Farm, the property was once the estate of famous automaker John DeLorean.
Source: NorthJersey.com
The current clubhouse served as DeLorean’s home.
Source: NorthJersey.com
The 36-hole golf club features two courses: the Old Course and New Course.
Source: NorthJersey.com
Golf course architect Tom Fazio designed both.
Source: NorthJersey.com
The Old Course opened in 2004, while the New Course opened in 2008.
Source: NorthJersey.com
The Old Course played host to the 2017 US Women’s Open, and the club will host the 2022 PGA Championship.
Source: NorthJersey.com
Outside of golf, some of the amenities offered to members include several tennis courts and three dining areas.
Source: NorthJersey.com
The club also has a helipad, a fitness center, and a 25-meter pool with two hot tubs on the premises.
Source: NorthJersey.com
The 5,000-square-foot ballroom can seat 300 guests and features glass windows, French doors, crystal chandeliers, gold chairs, a dance floor, and 11-foot ceilings.
Source: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster
The club has 11 one-room suites and five cottages for overnight stays.
Source: NorthJersey.com
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner own one of the cottages.
The couple got married at Bedminster in 2009.
Source: Business Insider
The club plays host to many weddings. Trump even crashed one while he was staying at the property last summer.
Source: Business Insider
Trump also has his own private villa on the grounds at Bedminster.
Source: Business Insider
When the club opened, membership fees started at about $200,000. Now, fees reach as high as $350,000 for its roughly 425 club members.
Source: NorthJersey.com
The property is assessed for tax purposes at about $33 million and is responsible for roughly $457,000 a year in property taxes, according to county records.
Source: NorthJersey.com
The property is classified as farmland for tax purposes. Part of the land is used for growing hay and raising goats.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
If it weren’t for the goats and farming activities, Trump would probably have to pay tens of thousands of dollars more in taxes.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
In 2015, Trump received the approval to build a family cemetery and mausoleum at Bedminster. It is unclear whether he will be buried here or at Mar-a-Lago.
Source: Business Insider
While Trump on his “working vacation” this week, he’s golfing during the day and hosting dinners for supporters and business leaders at night.
Source: White House