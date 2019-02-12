This striking photo series shows the conditions London’s most disadvantaged children sleep in

caption “Bedrooms of London” shines a light on the living conditions of the capital’s most disadvantaged children. source Katie Wilson / Bedrooms of London

The “Bedrooms of London” photo series shows how disadvantaged children in the capital live.

London-based photographer Kate Wilson worked with child poverty charity The Childhood Trust and social change communications agency GOOD to photograph families across the city over two years.

The series is now being showcased in an exhibition at the Foundling Museum.

A striking new photo series shines a light on the living conditions of some of London’s most disadvantaged children by looking at where they sleep.

The “Bedrooms of London” series is the latest work from London-based photographer Katie Wilson.

It is being showcased as part of an exhibition at the Foundling Museum until May 5 in partnership with London child poverty charity The Childhood Trust and social change communications agency GOOD.

Wilson and the charities worked with families in every borough in London over two years to produce the photo series as well as a report on the capital’s housing crisis and the “damaging consequences” of the shortage of social housing on children.

“Focusing on the spaces in which children are sleeping, the photographs are shown alongside first-hand narratives from families, and offer a poignant insight into the lives and experiences of children living in poverty across London,” a statement on the exhibition reads.

“In a city where extreme poverty and wealth exist side-by-side, Bedrooms of London makes visible the often shocking and unseen reality of home life for the 700,000 children currently living below the poverty line in our capital, and challenges the prejudices and stereotypes associated with child poverty.”

Rory and Vanessa

source Katie Wilson / Bedrooms of London

“Rory (6), and his sister Vanessa (2) live in temporary accommodation. Their mother, Zainab washes their clothes in the shower and stores food on the bathroom shelves.”

Nadine, Crystal, Peter, and Simone

source Katie Wilson / Bedrooms of London

“Nadine (17), Crystal (16), Peter (15), and Simone (9) live with mum and dad in a two bedroom flat. The children share one room and spend their leisure time here, between studying and helping mum to tidy the flat.”

Jane

source Katie Wilson / Bedrooms of London

“Newborn Jane lives in a small bedsit with her mother Amelie,” Wilson writes on her website.“There’s nowhere safe to cook. There are no other families in the hostel. Jane and Amelie have to endure nightly parties, late night rows and chronic substance abuse from their neighbours.”

Edward

source Katie Wilson / Bedrooms of London

“Edward (4), and mum Genavieve, live in a one-room hostel where they have been for nearly a year.”

Adam

source Katie Wilson / Bedrooms of London

“9-month-old Adam sleeps with mum Emily and dad Martin in the living room. With sister Patricia (10), brothers Bradley (6), and Harry (3), the family of six also eat here as there is nowhere to sit.”

Antousha, Gabriela, and Moses

source Katie Wilson / Bedrooms of London

“Antousha (5), Gabriela (4), and Moses (1), share a two bedroom flat with their parents, Beatrice and George,” Wilson writes. “The family receives benefits but neither George nor Beatrice, a trained nurse, can work. They are in debt from court fees and depend on charity support.”