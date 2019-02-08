I tried $65 bamboo sheets from a relatively unknown brand on Amazon — and it proved that expensive isn’t always better

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Whether you’re looking to keep cool or stay warm, high-quality bedding will facilitate a great night’s sleep while providing comfort and support at every turn.

I like Bedsure bedding because the Bamboo Bed Sheets are silky smooth, the Bio-Zero Memory Foam Pillows contour to my head and neck, and the Sherpa Blanket keeps me warm during cold winter nights.

Though Bedsure bedding is slightly more expensive than your average Amazon find (currently, prices are $24.99 for a throw blanket to $64.99 for a queen sheet set), the quality far exceeds what you’d expect for its price point.

Prior to Bedsure contacting me to test out their bedding, I was only familiar with their popular Sherpa Throw Blanket, which earned a place in our Best Throw Blanket guide. However, the company has roots going back 40 years and is a subsidiary of Wuxi, a China-based textile company. As it turns out, Bedsure has regional offices throughout the world.

More importantly, Bedsure offers a complete line of premium bedding and home solutions, including mattress pads, duvets, comforters, towels, bathrobes, and more. I had the opportunity to try their bamboo sheets, new “Bio-Zero” memory foam pillows, and their popular Sherpa blanket. Below are my experiences.

Style:

Bedsure offers its bedding in a variety of styles to match your bed and décor. The sheet set is available in six styles. Four of these are 100% bamboo viscose in grey, olive green, pure white, and teal. The other two are long staple cotton in grey and white. Each is also available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, and king. The pillowcases are also true to size, so the cases that come with the king-sized set fit king-sized pillows. For reference, I tried the bamboo viscose grey in a king.

The Sherpa Blanket is available in 17 colors, including navy blue, grey, red, and purple, and there are four sizes: throw, twin, queen, and king. I tested the navy blue in king size.

Tthe Bio-Zero Memory Foam Pillows come in three distinct shapes. The contour pillow has two ridges with a valley between and is designed to give proper spinal alignment to back and side sleepers. The cooling pillow is shaped like a traditional pillow and is infused with cooling gel to keep you from overheating. The “cashew” pillow is shaped like, you guessed it, a cashew or kidney bean, and is designed to help the arms and shoulders relax while protecting the backs and necks of back and stomach sleepers. I tested the cooling and cashew pillows.

Set-up process:

I was impressed with the fancy white box that the Bamboo Bed Sheets came in. In a matter of minutes, I had the fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases on my bed. The only change I would make to the fitted sheet is adding an indicator that lets buyers know which side goes at the head and which goes at the foot of the bed.

There was really nothing to unboxing the blanket and putting it on my bed aside from the fact that I don’t like making my bed.

The pillows puffed up to their full size pretty soon after I removed them from their packaging. However, I did need to air them out for a little bit, but this is common with memory foam products. Once they were ready, both pillows fit into their cases easily. This was a relief since I was concerned that the cashew pillow would not fit due to its odd shape.

What makes the bedding stand out:

The Bamboo Bed Sheets are the most comfortable sheets I’ve ever slept on. As a hot sleeper, I like that they are nice and cool when I first hop into bed. And, as a side sleeper, I like to adjust from side to side over the course of the night. The fitted and flat sheets make this movement effortless. They almost feel like satin.

Many pillowcases have an opening on the end for inserting and removing pillows. The problem with this is that the pillow can weasel its way out over the course of the night. The Bedsure pillowcases do not follow this trend. The pillowcase opening is actually offset on the back of the case so pillows hit the pocket on the end rather than escaping. I’ve found this design is quite effective.

I use the blanket on top of the flat sheet with the Sherpa side down. We keep our house at a cool 55 degrees Fahrenheit at night, and I never feel the need for extra blankets. The Sherpa blanket does an excellent job of keeping me warm but not too hot. The fleece side is soft to the touch and feels good to lay on top of when reading or watching TV.

Lastly, in my time using the pillows, not once did I wake up with a sore neck or a headache despite sleeping on my side and stomach. The Bio-Zero foam breathes well and provides medium firmness support – my head doesn’t sink too much but it also isn’t like I’m sleeping on a rock. I like the cashew pillow more because it does a better job of allowing excellent circulation as I sleep with my arm under the pillow. Neither pillow traps heat.

Cons to consider:

The pillows’ memory foam odor took longer than normal to dissipate. I aired the pillows out in a well-ventilated room, and after four days, the scent was at a level that I could live with. I contacted Bedsure about this, and they let me know that the smell is toxin-free and isn’t harmful. They added that the pillows do not have any chemical additives.

The most annoying part about the sheet set is that the corners of the fitted sheet would slide off our 11-inch thick mattress due to their silky smoothness. I loved these sheets so much that I was willing to look for solutions. So, I shelled out $8 for Dericeedic Sheet Strap Suspenders, and they work great. The fitted sheet has not popped free since I started using the suspenders.

My biggest complaint about the Sherpa blanket is that my cats also love it. Consequently, my orange cat will spend hours “making biscuits” on it as if possessed. This has led to micro tears all over the blanket. Functionally, it works fine, and it’s only noticeable if you look closely. However, I can’t help but wonder how long the blanket will be able to handle this treatment.

A problem that all of the Bedsure bedding has is that there’s no warranty. As with just about all products sold on Amazon, your purchase is backed by a 30-day money-back return policy, but 30-days is not very long for items that should last you for years. Bedsure does state that they provide lifetime customer service.

The bottom line:

Pros: The sheets are the most comfortable and silky-smooth I’ve ever used, the blanket is soft and warm, the pillows are breathable and supportive.

Cons: There’s no warranty, the fitted sheet doesn’t stay on without assistance, pillows come with an initial odor, and my cats are slowly destroying my blanket.

Overall, I would recommend giving Bedsure bedding a shot. The bamboo viscose sheets are the star of the show and provide luxurious comfort. The Sherpa blanket lives up to its 4.7-star customer rating on Amazon with its balance of warmth and softness. And, their new line of Bio-Zero Memory Foam Pillows offered excellent comfort and support. If you’re looking for a good night’s sleep, this bedding should deliver.