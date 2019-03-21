How much a bottle of beer costs in the world’s 9 cheapest cities

- source
- Marco Bello/Reuters
- You can get a bottle of beer for mere cents in some places around the globe.
- The Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2019 global cost of living survey identified the cheapest cities in the world.
- The report also noted how much an average bottle of beer goes for in each location.
Want to crack open a cold one on the cheap?
Well, depending on where in the world you live, you might have to book a flight or two. The Economist Intelligence Unit recently put together the Worldwide Cost of Living 2019 survey.
The report looked into how much the average bottle of beer cost in some of the cities with the lowest costs of living on the planet. The prices ranged from $0.53 to $4.15.
Here’s how much it costs to buy beer in the cheapest cities around the world:
9. Chennai, India
- source
- Prince Roy/Flickr
Chennai has a number of establishments that sell beer, from tapas bars to barbecue joints, according to Foursquare.
Current average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $2.05
Last year’s average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $2.11
The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars five years ago: Data not available
The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars 10 years ago: Data not available
8. Buenos Aires, Argentina
- source
- Marcos Brindicci/Reuters
In 2017, Paste magazine reported that a craft beer craze had swept through Buenos Aires, inspiring a number of bars and breweries to spring up.
Current average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $0.89
Last year’s average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $1.45
The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars five years ago: $1.30
The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars 10 years ago: $0.44
7. Lagos, Nigeria
- source
- Akintunde Akinleye/Reuters
Lagos has hosted its own beer festival in the fall for the past two years.
Current average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $0.53
Last year’s average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $0.50
The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars five years ago: $0.94
The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars 10 years ago: $1.78
6. Karachi, Pakistan
- source
- ASIF HASSAN/AFP/Getty Images
Muslim citizens of Pakistan are barred from purchasing alcohol, but non-Muslims can purchase booze with a permit, and restaurants and hotels can sell alcohol to non-Muslim tourists, according to travel site Matador Network.
Current average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $3.97
Last year’s average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $4.37
The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars five years ago: $2.87
The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars 10 years ago: $3.34
5. Bangalore, India
- source
- Jagadeesh Nv JS/CP/Reuters
Bangalore, also called Bengaluru, cracked down on alcohol sales at bars and restaurants in 2017, CNN reported. The News Minute, an Indian digital outlet, reported in 2018 that the government has also considered looking into banning local online delivery companies from delivering alcohol.
Current average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $4.15
Last year’s average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $3.70
The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars five years ago: Data not available
The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars 10 years ago: Data not available
4. Almaty, Kazakhstan
- source
- Uriel Sinai / Stringer / Getty Images
According to the country’s news and culture blog Edge, many Kazakhstani beers are brewed in Almaty.
Current average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $0.92
Last year’s average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $1.00
The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars five years ago: $1.77
The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars 10 years ago: $1.43
3. Tashkent, Uzbekistan
- source
- Martin Moos/Getty Images
Tashkent, Uzbekistan boasts its own Irish pub, which reviewers say sells several locally brewed beers.
Current average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $2.03
Last year’s average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $3.21
The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars five years ago: $4.02
The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars 10 years ago: $2.12
2. Damascus, Syria
- source
- Omar Sanadiki / Reuters
NPR reported in 2016 that “the Baathist regime has kept alcohol legal, available and cheap,” allowing for an unexpected party scene to flourish in Damascus.
Current average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $0.87
Last year’s average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $0.88
The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars five years ago: $1.60
The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars 10 years ago: $1.63
1. Caracas, Venezuela
Back in 2017, the craft brewery scene in Caracas represented a “rare bright spot” in Venezuela’s increasingly dismal economy, according to Reuters.
Current average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $1.42
Last year’s average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $1.46
The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars five years ago: $3.57
The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars 10 years ago: $1.82