How much a bottle of beer costs in the world’s 9 cheapest cities

caption A man pours craft beer in Caracas, Venezuela. How do these prices compare to those of your local brews? source Marco Bello/Reuters

You can get a bottle of beer for mere cents in some places around the globe.

The Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2019 global cost of living survey identified the cheapest cities in the world.

The report also noted how much an average bottle of beer goes for in each location.

Want to crack open a cold one on the cheap?

Well, depending on where in the world you live, you might have to book a flight or two. The Economist Intelligence Unit recently put together the Worldwide Cost of Living 2019 survey.

Read more: Here’s how much a beer will cost you in 10 of the world’s most expensive cities

The report looked into how much the average bottle of beer cost in some of the cities with the lowest costs of living on the planet. The prices ranged from $0.53 to $4.15.

Here’s how much it costs to buy beer in the cheapest cities around the world:

9. Chennai, India

caption A lineup of beers taken in Chennai, India in 2005. source Prince Roy/Flickr

Chennai has a number of establishments that sell beer, from tapas bars to barbecue joints, according to Foursquare.

Current average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $2.05

Last year’s average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $2.11

The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars five years ago: Data not available

The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars 10 years ago: Data not available

8. Buenos Aires, Argentina

caption A woman drinks beer in a Buenos Aires bar in 2017. source Marcos Brindicci/Reuters

In 2017, Paste magazine reported that a craft beer craze had swept through Buenos Aires, inspiring a number of bars and breweries to spring up.

Current average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $0.89

Last year’s average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $1.45

The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars five years ago: $1.30

The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars 10 years ago: $0.44

7. Lagos, Nigeria

caption A man moves a cart of local beer in Lagos, Nigeria. source Akintunde Akinleye/Reuters

Lagos has hosted its own beer festival in the fall for the past two years.

Current average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $0.53

Last year’s average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $0.50

The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars five years ago: $0.94

The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars 10 years ago: $1.78

6. Karachi, Pakistan

caption A official holds up beer cans confiscated during a 2008 smuggling raid in Karachi, Pakistan. source ASIF HASSAN/AFP/Getty Images

Muslim citizens of Pakistan are barred from purchasing alcohol, but non-Muslims can purchase booze with a permit, and restaurants and hotels can sell alcohol to non-Muslim tourists, according to travel site Matador Network.

Current average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $3.97

Last year’s average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $4.37

The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars five years ago: $2.87

The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars 10 years ago: $3.34

5. Bangalore, India

caption Cricketer and Australia native Shane Warne cooks with beer in Bangalore, India. source Jagadeesh Nv JS/CP/Reuters

Bangalore, also called Bengaluru, cracked down on alcohol sales at bars and restaurants in 2017, CNN reported. The News Minute, an Indian digital outlet, reported in 2018 that the government has also considered looking into banning local online delivery companies from delivering alcohol.

Current average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $4.15

Last year’s average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $3.70

The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars five years ago: Data not available

The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars 10 years ago: Data not available

4. Almaty, Kazakhstan

caption A bartender pours beer in Almaty, Kazakhstan in 2006. source Uriel Sinai / Stringer / Getty Images

According to the country’s news and culture blog Edge, many Kazakhstani beers are brewed in Almaty.

Current average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $0.92

Last year’s average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $1.00

The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars five years ago: $1.77

The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars 10 years ago: $1.43

3. Tashkent, Uzbekistan

caption An inflatable beer bottle and beer can spout off in a fountain in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. source Martin Moos/Getty Images

Tashkent, Uzbekistan boasts its own Irish pub, which reviewers say sells several locally brewed beers.

Current average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $2.03

Last year’s average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $3.21

The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars five years ago: $4.02

The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars 10 years ago: $2.12

2. Damascus, Syria

caption Young people drink beer and liquor at a bar in Damascus in 2016. source Omar Sanadiki / Reuters

NPR reported in 2016 that “the Baathist regime has kept alcohol legal, available and cheap,” allowing for an unexpected party scene to flourish in Damascus.

Current average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $0.87

Last year’s average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $0.88

The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars five years ago: $1.60

The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars 10 years ago: $1.63

1. Caracas, Venezuela

Back in 2017, the craft brewery scene in Caracas represented a “rare bright spot” in Venezuela’s increasingly dismal economy, according to Reuters.

Current average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $1.42

Last year’s average price of one beer bottle in US dollars: $1.46

The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars five years ago: $3.57

The average price of one beer bottle in US dollars 10 years ago: $1.82