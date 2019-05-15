8 beers you can drink on the keto diet

caption It’s not impossible to drink beer and follow the keto diet. source Westend61 / Getty

Drinking on the keto diet can be difficult.

Alcohol contains high carbs, typically.

But some beers have lower carbs and can be keto-friendly.

Miller Lite is generally low in carbs.

So is Corona Light.

Treating yourself to a cold beer when observing the keto diet may seem pretty impossible. However, it’s worth mentioning that this idea is actually closer to reality than you may think, as many mass beer brands offer lighter brews which go low on the calories and the carbs.

And while these beers aren’t necessarily nutritious by any means, they still can function as a good occasional treat after a long workweek. However, it’s always important to be careful of how much beer you actually consume when observing the keto diet, as too many carbs can throw a wrench in your hard-earned ketosis.

To put a finger on all those keto-safe beers, we spoke to an expert about the topic to help you make the best beer decisions possible. From lager to IPA, below are some options definitely worth keeping in mind.

It’s important to note that there are low-carb options available.



“There are thousands of different beers on the market- imported and domestic, craft and microbrew,” suggested Kyndra Holley, author of best-selling cookbooks Keto Happy Hour, Cravable Keto, and 30 Minute Ketogenic Cooking.

While many people following a strict low-carb, keto diet omit gluten altogether, there are many that do not and still enjoy the occasional beer, she said. The trick here is to consume low-carb beers, she explained, as they can quench your thirst and keep the calorie consumption to a minimum.

Miller Lite is generally low carb.

Holley told INSIDER that Miller Lite is definitely a good beer to try on your next cheat day, as this American-style light lager contains 96 calories and 3.2 carbs (12 US Fl.oz) per serving. This lighter beer also contains no sugar.

Budweiser Select 55 is another good option.



Like Miller Light, Holley explained that Bud Select 55 can also be another suitable beer choice for keto loyalists to try, as this golden lager only contains 55 calories and 1.8g carbs.

Michelob ULTRA also works on the keto diet.



Boasting only 2.6 carbs, Holley said that the Michelob ULTRA line is another good beer choice, as it has only 95 calories per serving. And if you are looking for a Michelob beer with an even lower carb-count, it’s worth mentioning that the Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold organic light lager, as also worth trying, as it contains just 2.5 grams of carbs and 85 calories.

Coors Light is another suitable choice.



Holley noted that Coors is another brand to give a chance, as it’s Coors Light American-style light lager contains a low ABV and just 5.0 carbs. And while it does have a higher calorie count (contains 102 calories), it can still be good for an occasional treat.

Heineken Light keeps the carbs low too.



Holley also recommended trying Heineken Light if you’re into smoother beers with hints of citrus, as it contains 99 calories and 7 grams of carbs.

Corona Light can be the perfect Friday night treat on keto.



Next time you whip up some keto-friendly tacos, you can pair it with this lager, as Holley explained that it contains 99 calories and only 5 grams of carbs, making it a nice occasional beer choice..

You can also indulge in some keto-safe IPA.



Brands like Four Peaks are also getting in on the keto-friendly beer action, as the brand’s Brut IPA contains 5 grams per bottle. And although it does contain a slightly higher calorie count, it does contain less than one gram of sugar for one 12-ounce bottle.

Don’t shy away from gluten-free beer.



Holley did stress the importance of being aware that most beers available for purchase aren’t gluten-free. So, if you’re looking for a good gluten-free beer option, she advised checking out brands like Omission (the Omission Light beer only contains 99 calories and 5 carbs) that are crafted to remove gluten.