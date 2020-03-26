Before-and-after photos show how deserted California has become since going on lockdown

- source
- Mario Tama/Getty / Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty
- On March 20, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a state-wide lockdown to try stop the coronavirus from spreading. There’s been no confirmation when the lockdown will end.
- According to the Los Angeles Times, California has 3,154 confirmed cases and 67 deaths, as of March 26.
- Popular spots like Venice Beach, Santa Monica Pier, and the flower fields in Carlsbad are now deserted.
- These before-and-after photos show what California looks like on lockdown.
BEFORE: Santa Monica beach is a popular beach where people enjoy the sun and surf. It’s so popular it was still busy over the weekend despite authorities advising people to stay home. Officials had to order the closure of car parks to enforce social distancing.
- source
- James D. Morgan/Contributor/Getty Images
Source: KTLA 5
AFTER: The order appears to have worked. On March 25 the beach looked mostly empty.
- source
- Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
BEFORE: Santa Monica Pier, which is about 1,600 feet long, gets more than 7 million tourists each year.
- source
- Jonathon Alcorn / AFP / Getty
Source: CNN
AFTER: But as of March 25, the pier and all of its rides, including what CNN described as the “iconic red and yellow Ferris wheel,” were deserted after people were ordered to stay home.
- source
- Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
Source: CNN
BEFORE: Oceanside Pier, one of the West Coast’s longest wooden piers at 1,942 feet, is another popular pier in California.
- source
- Mike Blake / Reuters
Source: Visit Oceanside
AFTER: But it’s closed now. Here it is deserted on a grey day on March 18.
- source
- Mike Blake / Reuters
BEFORE: In spring, people flock to the flower fields in Carlsbad to see them bloom. In total, about 650,000 people visit them every year.
- source
- Mike Blake / Reuters
Source: San Diego Union Tribune
AFTER: Carlsbad officials had planned a number of events to use the fields to bolster tourism, but on March 25 the fields were empty due to the coronavirus.
- source
- Mike Blake / Reuters
Source: San Diego Union Tribune
BEFORE: Pier 39, which is a part of San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, is usually filled with people. The wharf’s management says it gets about 11 million visitors each year.
- source
- Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group / Getty
Source: San Francisco Curbed
AFTER: But by March 17, it was nearly empty.
- source
- Stephen Lam / Reuters
BEFORE: In Los Angeles, Hollywood Boulevard is a popular tourist destination. Here, it was filled with people waiting in line in 2016.
- source
- Frédéric Soltan/Corbis / Getty
Source: LAIST
AFTER: On March 25, there was only a single man crossing the boulevard, and the Pantages Theatre was closed.
- source
- Mario Tama/Getty
BEFORE: Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium has a capacity of 56,000. It gets packed. This was a large crowd for a game between the LA Dodgers and the Boston Red in 2018.
- source
- Visions of America/Universal Images Group / Getty
Source: Los Angeles Times
AFTER: Here’s Dodger Stadium on what was meant to be day before opening day, on March 25. It’s been postponed, and the stadium is empty.
- source
- Harry How/Getty
Source: MSN.com
BEFORE: Venice Beach is another popular Los Angeles destination. It goes for about 1.5 miles, and is known for its street vendors, stalls, and performers.
- source
- Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty
Source: Venice Beach
AFTER: By March 23, there was barely anyone in sight.
- source
- Mario Tama/Getty