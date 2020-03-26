Before-and-after photos show how deserted California has become since going on lockdown

By
James Pasley
-

A composite image of Venice Beach Boardwalk in California.

A composite image of Venice Beach Boardwalk in California.
Mario Tama/Getty / Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty
  • On March 20, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a state-wide lockdown to try stop the coronavirus from spreading. There’s been no confirmation when the lockdown will end.
  • According to the Los Angeles Times, California has 3,154 confirmed cases and 67 deaths, as of March 26.
  • Popular spots like Venice Beach, Santa Monica Pier, and the flower fields in Carlsbad are now deserted.
  • These before-and-after photos show what California looks like on lockdown.
BEFORE: Santa Monica beach is a popular beach where people enjoy the sun and surf. It’s so popular it was still busy over the weekend despite authorities advising people to stay home. Officials had to order the closure of car parks to enforce social distancing.

Crowded Santa Monica beach in 2013.
James D. Morgan/Contributor/Getty Images

AFTER: The order appears to have worked. On March 25 the beach looked mostly empty.

Santa Monica beaches on the Pacific Ocean are empty after California issued a stay-at-home order due to coronavirus on March 25.
Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

BEFORE: Santa Monica Pier, which is about 1,600 feet long, gets more than 7 million tourists each year.

People crowd Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California, June 30, 2011.
Jonathon Alcorn / AFP / Getty

AFTER: But as of March 25, the pier and all of its rides, including what CNN described as the “iconic red and yellow Ferris wheel,” were deserted after people were ordered to stay home.

The Santa Monica pier and beaches on the Pacific Ocean are empty after California issued a stay-at-home order due to coronavirus on March 25.
Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

BEFORE: Oceanside Pier, one of the West Coast’s longest wooden piers at 1,942 feet, is another popular pier in California.

caption
Mike Blake / Reuters

AFTER: But it’s closed now. Here it is deserted on a grey day on March 18.

caption
Mike Blake / Reuters

BEFORE: In spring, people flock to the flower fields in Carlsbad to see them bloom. In total, about 650,000 people visit them every year.

caption
Mike Blake / Reuters

AFTER: Carlsbad officials had planned a number of events to use the fields to bolster tourism, but on March 25 the fields were empty due to the coronavirus.

Fields of flowers usually crowded with tourists and onlookers sit empty during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Carlsbad, California, on March 25.
Mike Blake / Reuters

BEFORE: Pier 39, which is a part of San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, is usually filled with people. The wharf’s management says it gets about 11 million visitors each year.

caption
Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group / Getty

AFTER: But by March 17, it was nearly empty.

caption
Stephen Lam / Reuters

BEFORE: In Los Angeles, Hollywood Boulevard is a popular tourist destination. Here, it was filled with people waiting in line in 2016.

caption
Frédéric Soltan/Corbis / Getty

AFTER: On March 25, there was only a single man crossing the boulevard, and the Pantages Theatre was closed.

caption
Mario Tama/Getty

BEFORE: Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium has a capacity of 56,000. It gets packed. This was a large crowd for a game between the LA Dodgers and the Boston Red in 2018.

caption
Visions of America/Universal Images Group / Getty

AFTER: Here’s Dodger Stadium on what was meant to be day before opening day, on March 25. It’s been postponed, and the stadium is empty.

caption
Harry How/Getty

BEFORE: Venice Beach is another popular Los Angeles destination. It goes for about 1.5 miles, and is known for its street vendors, stalls, and performers.

caption
Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty

AFTER: By March 23, there was barely anyone in sight.

caption
Mario Tama/Getty