Before-and-after photos show how dramatically a $1 million renovation changes an apartment

- An apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan is on the market for $3.5 million, after selling for around $2 million in 2015.
- Since then, the 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath apartment has received a major upgrade and is now almost unrecognizable.
- The renovations totaled around $1 million and took almost a year to complete; here’s a look at the before and after photos.
If you’ve ever wondered what kind of effect a $1 million renovation has on an apartment, look no further.
A Manhattan apartment that closed in June of 2015 for around $2 million is back on the market for $3.5 million. Since then, the apartment has been completely redone, totaling over $1 million in renovation costs and almost a year of work.
The three-bedroom apartment is managed by Warburg Realty, and is listed for $3,595,000. It is located at 130 East 67th Street, just three blocks from Central Park. It is also located near several art galleries, along with luxury shops such as Kate Spade and Michael Kors.
The outdated kitchen layout, in particular, was rendered nearly unrecognizable by the renovations. Marble countertops now replace granite, and every room in the apartment received a new coat of paint.
Keep reading for a look at what this apartment looked like before and after its $1 million face-lift.
Apartment #3C is located just three blocks from Manhattan’s Central Park …
… on the third floor of 130 East 67th Street.
Previously, the kitchen had granite counters and beige cabinets with brass handles.
Just off the kitchen, the spacious dining area included old-fashioned chandeliers and decorations.
The bedrooms featured heavy decor …
… along with carpeting and shutter blinds.
Ornate furniture filled seating areas …
… especially the large living room, which included animal-print chairs and a large, decorative rug.
The apartment was painted primarily in beige tones and featured gilded accents and dark furniture …
… including a grand piano and framed artwork in the apartment’s living room.
The bathroom, though spacious and clean, maintained its classic style with black and white tiles and candle lighting …
… while another bathroom featured slightly updated tiling.
Now, the eat-in kitchen is unrecognizable, painted completely white with fresh marble countertops. New cabinets and hardware were also installed, further adding to the apartment’s sleek, modern look.
The marble trend continues into the bathroom, where marble extends from floor to ceiling. Two vessel sinks sit on the counter space, below two frameless, modern mirrors.
The theme continues in the apartment’s second bathroom, which is complete with updated light fixtures …
… while a third features the same marble counters but with a circular mirror and deep blue wall paint instead.
Finally, the apartment received new windows and a fresh coat of green paint has replaced old wallpaper. Designers also raised ceilings and replaced all doors and moldings. Angular, modern light fixtures now take the place of the old-fashioned chandeliers.
