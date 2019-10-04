A shelter celebrated its pregnant pit bull with a maternity photo shoot and the pictures are adorable

caption Mama Pickles with her eight newborn puppies. source Lauren Casteen Sykes

The family won’t be ready for adoption for a few months, but you can read more about Pits & Giggles’ work or learn about volunteer and other adoption opportunities on the organization’s website.

Finding a home for a stray dog can be quite difficult. But finding a home for a stray pit bull – and a pregnant one, no less – is nearly impossible.

Mama Pickles – a 2-year-old pit bull with a caramel and white coat, golden-brown eyes, and a very full belly – was abandoned by her previous owners and wound up at Pits & Giggles Rescue in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Volunteers at the rescue – including photographer Lauren Casteen Sykes – loved Mama Pickles’ playful disposition and decided she had the perfect personality to participate in a doggy maternity photo shoot. Casteen Sykes managed to capture some stunning pictures of the pooch, including a few with her eight adorable puppies.

Check out the photos, which have unsurprisingly gone viral, below:

Mama Pickles — a 2-year-old pit bull with a caramel and white coat, golden-brown eyes, and a very full belly — was abandoned by her previous owners.

caption Mama Pickles poses during her maternity photo shoot. source Lauren Casteen Sykes

After a brief stint at a shelter that couldn’t properly care for her, Mama Pickles wound up at a maternity rescue shelter based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Pits & Giggles Rescue specializes in assisting pregnant dogs without a home through their delivery and first few months as mothers. As its name suggests, the organization primarily works with pit bulls and pit bull mixes.

Volunteers at the rescue — including photographer Lauren Casteen Sykes — immediately recognized Mama Pickles’ sunny disposition and playful air. They decided she had the perfect personality to participate in a doggy maternity photo shoot.

caption Mama Pickles looks for a treat and licks her chops. source Lauren Casteen Sykes

Casteen Sykes told Insider that Mama Pickles struck the perfect balance between fierce and friendly, posing perfectly one moment and stumbling over her pregnant belly the next.

But Casteen Sykes managed to capture some stunning photos of the pooch, who she described to Insider as “the queen of the power pose” but also “the clumsiest, goofiest pit bull I’ve met in a long time.”

caption Mama Pickles poses for a photo. source Lauren Casteen Sykes

“It took a lot of hands and tons of treats to help her focus on channeling that inner goddess!” Casteen Sykes told Insider.

“She was amazing and you could really see her soaking up and loving the attention. She’s a typical pitty in the sense that she will do anything for pets and praise!”

Mama Pickles gave birth to eight puppies — all females. And once they arrived, the only logical next step was to bring the whole gang out for a group photo shoot.

caption Mama Pickles’ eight puppies. source Lauren Casteen Sykes

“These dogs are just so incredibly special,” Casteen Sykes said. “They’ve gone through such a difficult journey. Having an opportunity to share that with people and help them find their homes is the most amazing feeling.”

Casteen Sykes said that beyond caring for pregnant dogs and newborn puppies, Pits & Giggles is also “constantly educating the community about responsible spay and neuter practices.”

caption Mama Pickles licks one of her puppies during the photo shoot. source Lauren Casteen Sykes

“This rescue pours so much in to each of these families,” she added. “And makes absolutely certain everyone is spayed or neutered.”

Unsurprisingly, Casteen Sykes’ photos of Mama Pickles and her puppies have gone viral online. And even though it’ll be a few months before any of them are ready to leave Pits & Giggles, their internet fame certainly doesn’t hurt the cause.

caption Mama Pickles poses proudly with her baby girls. source Lauren Casteen Sykes

“I can’t say enough about this awesome organization,” Casteen Sykes said. “I’m so excited to continue capturing these incredible mama dogs and sharing them so they find their way home!”

You can learn more about Pits & Giggles’ work or find information about volunteering or adopting on the organization’s website.

