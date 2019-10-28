A photographer captured people’s reactions to seeing their loved ones, and his side-by-side pictures show how vulnerable it made them

caption Mihnea Ratte thinks the project commented on the importance of emotional vulnerability. source Mihnea Ratte

The dating website Sentimente and photographer Mihnea Ratte decided to use photos to demonstrate how love can change people.

They staged a photo shoot, surprising the subjects with a video message from someone they loved during the session.

The before-and-after comparisons demonstrate the way love can change a person’s body language.

“Body language tells [you] everything about how you feel in the moment the picture was taken,” Ratte told Insider.

They staged a photo shoot to demonstrate the impact of love through pictures.

caption Dating app Sentimente and photographer Mihnea Ratte collaborated on the project. source Mihnea Ratte

Sentimente, which calls itself a dating website for serious relationships, teamed up with photographer Mihnea Ratte to create a visual representation of love’s impact.

To capture the feeling, Sentimente and Ratte took pictures of people, none of whom were professional models.

Halfway through the shoot, they showed the subjects a video message from people they loved.

The subjects weren’t told they would be shown a video message while they were being photographed.

caption The subjects weren’t told they would see their loved ones. source Mihnea Ratte

Ratte took a few photos and then revealed the video, capturing the candid moment the subjects saw the person – or, in some cases, the pet – they loved.

Almost all of the videos contained declarations of love, with some saying they missed the subjects in the recordings.

Ratte was initially skeptical of the project, as he didn’t know if amateur subjects would be able to react as he and the Sentimente team were imagining.

caption All of the subjects had a physical reaction to the videos. source Mihnea Ratte

“I didn’t think this will work, not with a camera and some lights in front of a person that does not do modeling on a daily basis,” he told Insider.

But the results surprised him, as all of the subjects’ expressions changed upon hearing the video messages.

Ratte was most surprised by the changes to people’s bodies.

caption The subjects reacted with their entire bodies. source Mihnea Ratte

“Body movements betrayed even the coldest person in the room, even if he/she tried to hide what [they] felt,” he said.

For instance, Monica looks stoic in the first photo. But in the second, she leans forward and clasps her hands together, clearly laughing.

Ratte believes that love’s impact is physically obvious. “You can see it in people eyes, smile, gestures,” he said.

caption Diana smiles at a video of her child. source Mihnea Ratte

For instance, Diana smiled and turned towards the camera more eagerly after seeing a video of her son.

“All they need is a sign of love, and they will react,” Ratte said of humans.

The reactions varied from dramatic laughter to more subtle smiles.

caption Some people reacted more subtly. source Mihnea Ratte

But there was a clear change in the before-and-after shots for everyone.

Ratte made particular note of Oana’s body language. “She felt so vulnerable she wanted to hide herself,” he said of her hands covering her face.

caption Oana covered her face after seeing her puppy. source Mihnea Ratte

He believes she felt exposed by showing so much emotion, and she wanted to counteract it in some way.

Ratte noted that love can often feel like “a sign of vulnerability” for people.

caption The project renewed Ratte’s faith in love. source Mihnea Ratte

The photographer said the project made him emotional.

“I hugged my friend who had the idea and told her that now I do believe,” Ratte said, speaking of love after being inspired to work on the project.

“Too many people think that being strong means not showing feelings, but the real strong ones embrace feelings and are not afraid to show them,” Ratte said.

caption Ratte thinks the project commented on the strength of showing love. source Mihnea Ratte

You can watch a video compilation of the project on YouTube.